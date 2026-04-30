جريمة تهز المنوفية.. زوج ينهي حياة زوجته داخل في مشهد صادم

The Monufia Governorate in Egypt witnessed a tragic murder that shook public opinion, after a husband took the life of his wife in the village of Menil Al-Arous, which is part of the Ashmoon Center, amid a state of shock among the residents.

The security authorities in the Monufia Security Directorate received a notification regarding the murder of a woman named (Asmaa, 26 years old) at the hands of her husband (Y, 33 years old), who is unemployed, using a sharp object. Immediately, a police force was dispatched to the scene of the incident to uncover its circumstances.



Upon examination, it was found that the wife died as a result of her injuries, while initial investigations revealed that her husband was behind the incident due to family disputes between them, which led the wife to leave their home and move to her family's house with her two children.

Investigations indicated that the husband went to his wife to try to bring her back home, but she refused. When she rejected him, he stabbed her with a knife in front of their children, her mother, and her sister, and then fled the scene.

The body was transferred to Ashmoon General Hospital under the supervision of the investigative authorities, while the police forces in the Ashmoon Center managed to apprehend the suspect, who was found in possession of the knife used and confessed to committing the act. Necessary legal measures were taken against him.