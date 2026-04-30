شهدت محافظة المنوفية في مصر، جريمة قتل مأساوية هزّت الرأي العام، بعدما أقدم زوج على إنهاء حياة زوجته، بقرية منيل العروس التابعة لمركز أشمون، وسط حالة من الصدمة بين الأهالي.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن المنوفية إخطارًا يفيد بمقتل سيدة تُدعى (أسماء. ف 26 عاما) على يد زوجها (ي. ف 33 عاما) عاطل، بآلة حادة وعلى الفور انتقلت قوة من الشرطة إلى موقع الحادثة لكشف ملابساتها.
جريمة تهز المنوفية.. زوج ينهي حياة زوجته داخل في مشهد صادم

وبالفحص، تبيّن وفاة الزوجة متأثرة بإصاباتها، فيما كشفت التحريات الأولية أن وراء ارتكاب الواقعة زوجها نتيجة خلافات أسرية بينهما قامت الزوجة على إثرها بترك المنزل والانتقال لمنزل أسرتها بصحبة طفليها.

وأشارت التحريات إلى أن الزوج ذهب إلي زوجته لمحاولة إعادتها للمنزل لكنها رفضت وعند رفضها قام بطعنها بسكين أمام أولادها ووالدتها وشقيقتها وفر هاربا.

وتم نقل الجثمان إلى مستشفى أشمون العام تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق، بينما تمكنت قوات الشرطة بمركز أشمون من ضبط المتهم و بحوزته السكين المستخدم واعترف بارتكابه الواقعة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حياله.