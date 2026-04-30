أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف أن الموقع الجغرافي للمملكة وثقلها الاقتصادي يؤهلانها لأداء دور محوري يجعلها جسرًا رابطًا بين المناطق المنتجة والمستهلكة للمعادن.


شراكات نوعية


وأوضح خلال مشاركته في الجلسة الوزارية «G7–OECD» التي عُقدت ضمن أعمال أحد المؤتمرات، بمدينة إسطنبول التركية، أن المملكة تعمل على ترسيخ هذا الدور من خلال بناء شراكات نوعية وتفعيل منصات حوار متعدد الأطراف، بما يعزز التعاون الدولي ويدعم تطوير سلاسل الإمداد العالمية للمعادن في ظل الطلب المتزايد على المعادن المرتبطة بالطاقة والتقنية.


وأشار إلى أن مؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي تعقده المملكة سنويًا يمثل منصة عالمية للحوار والتعاون في قطاع التعدين، تسهم في مواءمة الجهود الدولية وتعزيز التوافق حول أهمية تأمين المعادن وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها.


تطوير الموارد


وأشار الوزير الخريف إلى أهمية التعاون بين المؤتمر والمؤسسات المالية الدولية ومنها البنك الدولي، في دعم تطوير البنية التحتية للتعدين، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار في سلاسل القيمة المعدنية، بما يسهم في تمكين الدول من تطوير مواردها وتعظيم الاستفادة الاقتصادية منها.


ودعا في ختام كلمته، الوزراء المشاركين في الجلسة إلى حضور النسخة السادسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، المقرر عقدها في مدينة الرياض مطلع العام القادم، لافتا إلى أن المؤتمر يواصل ترسيخ مكانته منصة عالمية لتعزيز الشراكات ودعم استدامة سلاسل الإمداد للمعادن.