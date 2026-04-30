أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف أن الموقع الجغرافي للمملكة وثقلها الاقتصادي يؤهلانها لأداء دور محوري يجعلها جسرًا رابطًا بين المناطق المنتجة والمستهلكة للمعادن.
شراكات نوعية
وأوضح خلال مشاركته في الجلسة الوزارية «G7–OECD» التي عُقدت ضمن أعمال أحد المؤتمرات، بمدينة إسطنبول التركية، أن المملكة تعمل على ترسيخ هذا الدور من خلال بناء شراكات نوعية وتفعيل منصات حوار متعدد الأطراف، بما يعزز التعاون الدولي ويدعم تطوير سلاسل الإمداد العالمية للمعادن في ظل الطلب المتزايد على المعادن المرتبطة بالطاقة والتقنية.
وأشار إلى أن مؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي تعقده المملكة سنويًا يمثل منصة عالمية للحوار والتعاون في قطاع التعدين، تسهم في مواءمة الجهود الدولية وتعزيز التوافق حول أهمية تأمين المعادن وتعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها.
تطوير الموارد
وأشار الوزير الخريف إلى أهمية التعاون بين المؤتمر والمؤسسات المالية الدولية ومنها البنك الدولي، في دعم تطوير البنية التحتية للتعدين، وتعزيز فرص الاستثمار في سلاسل القيمة المعدنية، بما يسهم في تمكين الدول من تطوير مواردها وتعظيم الاستفادة الاقتصادية منها.
ودعا في ختام كلمته، الوزراء المشاركين في الجلسة إلى حضور النسخة السادسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، المقرر عقدها في مدينة الرياض مطلع العام القادم، لافتا إلى أن المؤتمر يواصل ترسيخ مكانته منصة عالمية لتعزيز الشراكات ودعم استدامة سلاسل الإمداد للمعادن.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the geographical location of the Kingdom and its economic weight qualify it to play a pivotal role, making it a bridge connecting mineral-producing and consuming regions.
Quality Partnerships
He explained during his participation in the "G7–OECD" ministerial session held as part of a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, that the Kingdom is working to solidify this role by building quality partnerships and activating multi-stakeholder dialogue platforms, which enhance international cooperation and support the development of global supply chains for minerals in light of the increasing demand for energy and technology-related minerals.
He pointed out that the International Mining Conference, held annually by the Kingdom, represents a global platform for dialogue and cooperation in the mining sector, contributing to aligning international efforts and enhancing consensus on the importance of securing minerals and strengthening the resilience of the associated supply chains.
Resource Development
The minister, Al-Khorayef, emphasized the importance of cooperation between the conference and international financial institutions, including the World Bank, in supporting the development of mining infrastructure and enhancing investment opportunities in mineral value chains, which contributes to enabling countries to develop their resources and maximize their economic benefits.
In conclusion, he invited the participating ministers in the session to attend the sixth edition of the International Mining Conference, scheduled to be held in Riyadh at the beginning of next year, noting that the conference continues to establish its position as a global platform to enhance partnerships and support the sustainability of mineral supply chains.