The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the geographical location of the Kingdom and its economic weight qualify it to play a pivotal role, making it a bridge connecting mineral-producing and consuming regions.



Quality Partnerships



He explained during his participation in the "G7–OECD" ministerial session held as part of a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, that the Kingdom is working to solidify this role by building quality partnerships and activating multi-stakeholder dialogue platforms, which enhance international cooperation and support the development of global supply chains for minerals in light of the increasing demand for energy and technology-related minerals.



He pointed out that the International Mining Conference, held annually by the Kingdom, represents a global platform for dialogue and cooperation in the mining sector, contributing to aligning international efforts and enhancing consensus on the importance of securing minerals and strengthening the resilience of the associated supply chains.



Resource Development



The minister, Al-Khorayef, emphasized the importance of cooperation between the conference and international financial institutions, including the World Bank, in supporting the development of mining infrastructure and enhancing investment opportunities in mineral value chains, which contributes to enabling countries to develop their resources and maximize their economic benefits.



In conclusion, he invited the participating ministers in the session to attend the sixth edition of the International Mining Conference, scheduled to be held in Riyadh at the beginning of next year, noting that the conference continues to establish its position as a global platform to enhance partnerships and support the sustainability of mineral supply chains.