بينما كان زوجان في المغرب يظنان أن محادثات «واتساب» ستبقى طي الكتمان، كانت الضابطة القضائية تفك شفرة تواصلهما الذي انتهى بهما خلف القضبان. وأصدرت المحكمة الابتدائية الزجرية بعين السبع في الدار البيضاء حكماً يقضي بإدانة زوجين بالحبس النافذ لمدة 8 أشهر، في قضية كشفت خفايا تسريب وثائق رسمية لصناع محتوى في الخارج.
تعود تفاصيل القضية إلى رصد وثائق إدارية حساسة صادرة عن جهة حكومية بإقليم بنسليمان، وهي تُعرض عبر قناة التيكتوكر المغربي المقيم بكندا هشام جيراندو. ولم تترك التحقيقات التقنية المعقدة مجالاً للشك، حيث قادت «البصمة الرقمية» للمراسلات إلى هاتف الزوجين المتابعين، كاشفة «قناة اتصال» سرية لنقل معطيات المؤسسات الحكومية إلى الفضاء المفتوح.
وخلال مجريات المحاكمة، واجهت النيابة العامة المغربية الزوجين بمعطيات تقنية صادمة. وأقرت الزوجة بأن زوجها استخدم هاتفها الشخصي للتواصل مع «جيراندو» وتزويده بالوثائق، وهي المراسلات التي اعتبرتها المحكمة أساساً لتهم «التشهير وتسريب وثائق إدارية».
وتكمن المفارقة في أن الزوج حصل على الوثائق في البداية تحت ستار «الحق في الحصول على المعلومة» عبر طلب رسمي. لكن وبدلاً من استخدامها في سياقها الإداري، تحولت تلك الأوراق إلى مادة دسمة لمقاطع فيديو تحريضية على «يوتيوب»، مما جعل القضاء يعتبر الفعل خروجاً عن القانون وانحرافاً بمبدأ الشفافية نحو «التشهير الممنهج».
وإلى جانب عقوبة الحبس النافذ والغرامة، قضت المحكمة بتعويضات مالية للأطراف المتضررة. ويأتي هذا الحكم ليضع حداً فاصلاً بين:
- الحق في المعلومة: المكفول قانونياً.
- المسؤولية الجنائية: التي تترتب على استغلال تلك المعلومة في تصفية الحسابات الرقمية عبر «مؤثري الخارج».
وتعد هذه القضية بمثابة تحذير شديد اللهجة لكل من يعتقد أن «المراسلات الخاصة» بمأمن من الرقابة القضائية عندما يتعلق الأمر بسلامة المؤسسات وسمعة الأفراد.
While a couple in Morocco thought that their "WhatsApp" conversations would remain confidential, the judicial police were decoding their communications, which ultimately led them behind bars. The criminal court in Ain Sebaa, Casablanca, issued a ruling convicting the couple to 8 months of imprisonment in a case that revealed the details of leaking official documents to content creators abroad.
The details of the case date back to the monitoring of sensitive administrative documents issued by a government entity in the Benslimane region, which were being showcased through the TikTok channel of Moroccan resident in Canada, Hicham Girando. The complex technical investigations left no room for doubt, as the "digital fingerprint" of the communications led to the couple's phone, revealing a "secret channel" for transferring government institution data to the open space.
During the trial proceedings, the Moroccan public prosecutor confronted the couple with shocking technical data. The wife admitted that her husband used her personal phone to communicate with "Girando" and provide him with the documents, which the court considered the basis for the charges of "defamation and leaking administrative documents."
The irony lies in the fact that the husband initially obtained the documents under the guise of "the right to access information" through an official request. However, instead of using them in their administrative context, those papers turned into rich material for provocative videos on "YouTube," prompting the judiciary to consider the act a violation of the law and a deviation from the principle of transparency towards "systematic defamation."
In addition to the prison sentence and fines, the court ordered financial compensation for the affected parties. This ruling serves to draw a clear line between:
- The right to information: legally guaranteed.
- Criminal responsibility: which arises from exploiting that information to settle digital scores through "foreign influencers."
This case serves as a stern warning to anyone who believes that "private communications" are safe from judicial oversight when it comes to the integrity of institutions and the reputation of individuals.