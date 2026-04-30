While a couple in Morocco thought that their "WhatsApp" conversations would remain confidential, the judicial police were decoding their communications, which ultimately led them behind bars. The criminal court in Ain Sebaa, Casablanca, issued a ruling convicting the couple to 8 months of imprisonment in a case that revealed the details of leaking official documents to content creators abroad.

The details of the case date back to the monitoring of sensitive administrative documents issued by a government entity in the Benslimane region, which were being showcased through the TikTok channel of Moroccan resident in Canada, Hicham Girando. The complex technical investigations left no room for doubt, as the "digital fingerprint" of the communications led to the couple's phone, revealing a "secret channel" for transferring government institution data to the open space.

During the trial proceedings, the Moroccan public prosecutor confronted the couple with shocking technical data. The wife admitted that her husband used her personal phone to communicate with "Girando" and provide him with the documents, which the court considered the basis for the charges of "defamation and leaking administrative documents."

The irony lies in the fact that the husband initially obtained the documents under the guise of "the right to access information" through an official request. However, instead of using them in their administrative context, those papers turned into rich material for provocative videos on "YouTube," prompting the judiciary to consider the act a violation of the law and a deviation from the principle of transparency towards "systematic defamation."

In addition to the prison sentence and fines, the court ordered financial compensation for the affected parties. This ruling serves to draw a clear line between:

The right to information: legally guaranteed.

Criminal responsibility: which arises from exploiting that information to settle digital scores through "foreign influencers."

This case serves as a stern warning to anyone who believes that "private communications" are safe from judicial oversight when it comes to the integrity of institutions and the reputation of individuals.