بينما كان زوجان في المغرب يظنان أن محادثات «واتساب» ستبقى طي الكتمان، كانت الضابطة القضائية تفك شفرة تواصلهما الذي انتهى بهما خلف القضبان. وأصدرت المحكمة الابتدائية الزجرية بعين السبع في الدار البيضاء حكماً يقضي بإدانة زوجين بالحبس النافذ لمدة 8 أشهر، في قضية كشفت خفايا تسريب وثائق رسمية لصناع محتوى في الخارج.

تعود تفاصيل القضية إلى رصد وثائق إدارية حساسة صادرة عن جهة حكومية بإقليم بنسليمان، وهي تُعرض عبر قناة التيكتوكر المغربي المقيم بكندا هشام جيراندو. ولم تترك التحقيقات التقنية المعقدة مجالاً للشك، حيث قادت «البصمة الرقمية» للمراسلات إلى هاتف الزوجين المتابعين، كاشفة «قناة اتصال» سرية لنقل معطيات المؤسسات الحكومية إلى الفضاء المفتوح.

وخلال مجريات المحاكمة، واجهت النيابة العامة المغربية الزوجين بمعطيات تقنية صادمة. وأقرت الزوجة بأن زوجها استخدم هاتفها الشخصي للتواصل مع «جيراندو» وتزويده بالوثائق، وهي المراسلات التي اعتبرتها المحكمة أساساً لتهم «التشهير وتسريب وثائق إدارية».

وتكمن المفارقة في أن الزوج حصل على الوثائق في البداية تحت ستار «الحق في الحصول على المعلومة» عبر طلب رسمي. لكن وبدلاً من استخدامها في سياقها الإداري، تحولت تلك الأوراق إلى مادة دسمة لمقاطع فيديو تحريضية على «يوتيوب»، مما جعل القضاء يعتبر الفعل خروجاً عن القانون وانحرافاً بمبدأ الشفافية نحو «التشهير الممنهج».

وإلى جانب عقوبة الحبس النافذ والغرامة، قضت المحكمة بتعويضات مالية للأطراف المتضررة. ويأتي هذا الحكم ليضع حداً فاصلاً بين:

  • الحق في المعلومة: المكفول قانونياً.
  • المسؤولية الجنائية: التي تترتب على استغلال تلك المعلومة في تصفية الحسابات الرقمية عبر «مؤثري الخارج».

وتعد هذه القضية بمثابة تحذير شديد اللهجة لكل من يعتقد أن «المراسلات الخاصة» بمأمن من الرقابة القضائية عندما يتعلق الأمر بسلامة المؤسسات وسمعة الأفراد.