بعد سنوات من سيطرة الأسود والبيج والرمادي على خزائن الملابس، تتجه الموضة في صيف 2026 نحو جرعة أكبر من الجرأة والمرح، مع صعود السراويل الواسعة الملونة كواحدة من أبرز صيحات الموسم. فقد أصبحت الألوان المشبعة مثل الأزرق الساطع والأصفر الليموني والأحمر الطماطمي من الخيارات المفضلة لعشاق الموضة الباحثين عن إطلالات أكثر حيوية وتميزًا.

ولا يقتصر نجاح هذه الصيحة على الألوان فقط، بل يعتمد أيضًا على القصات الواسعة والمريحة التي أصبحت السيلويت المهيمن في 2026، في تحول واضح بعيدًا عن السراويل الضيقة التي سيطرت لسنوات طويلة.

السراويل الواسعة الملونة.. التمرد الجديد على الألوان المحايدة

ويرى خبراء الموضة أن سر انتشار السراويل الملونة يكمن في سهولة تنسيقها، إذ يمكن أن تكون القطعة الأساسية في الإطلالة مع الاكتفاء بقميص أبيض بسيط أو توب بلون محايد، ما يخلق توازنًا بين الجرأة والأناقة دون مبالغة. كما يمكن تنسيقها مع الصنادل أو الأحذية الرياضية أو الأحذية المسطحة بحسب المناسبة.

كما ظهرت نسخ متنوعة من هذه الصيحة، بدءًا من سراويل الكتان الملونة المناسبة للنهار، وصولًا إلى التصاميم المخططة والمستوحاة من أجواء المنتجعات الصيفية، التي أصبحت بديلًا منعشًا للجينز التقليدي خلال الأشهر الحارة.