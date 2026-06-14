السراويل الواسعة الملونة.. التمرد الجديد على الألوان المحايدة

After years of dominance by black, beige, and gray in wardrobes, fashion in the summer of 2026 is shifting towards a greater dose of boldness and fun, with the rise of colorful wide-leg pants as one of the season's standout trends. Saturated colors like bright blue, lemon yellow, and tomato red have become favorite choices for fashion enthusiasts looking for more vibrant and distinctive looks.

The success of this trend is not limited to colors alone; it also relies on the wide and comfortable cuts that have become the dominant silhouette in 2026, marking a clear shift away from the skinny pants that have ruled for many years.

Fashion experts believe that the secret to the popularity of colorful pants lies in their ease of styling, as they can serve as the key piece in an outfit with just a simple white shirt or a neutral-colored top, creating a balance between boldness and elegance without being excessive. They can also be paired with sandals, sneakers, or flats depending on the occasion.

Various versions of this trend have also emerged, ranging from colorful linen pants suitable for daytime to striped designs inspired by summer resort vibes, which have become a refreshing alternative to traditional jeans during the hot months.