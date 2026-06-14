After years of dominance by bold shades like the striking pink associated with the (Barbiecore) wave, fashion this season is shifting towards a more subdued and elegant version of pink. Powder pink, also known as shy pink or misty pink, has become one of the most prominent colors on runways and in global street styles.

This color's popularity stems from its ability to combine romance and practicality at the same time, as it is no longer presented solely as a traditional feminine choice, but has appeared in formal suits, oversized shirts, denim, and everyday pieces in a modern style that suits various tastes.

Powder pink has also emerged as one of the standout colors for the Spring/Summer 2026 season alongside butter yellow and light blue, but it is distinguished by its ease of pairing with neutral colors such as white, gray, and beige, as well as deeper colors like brown and burgundy for more luxurious looks.

Fashion experts believe that the success of this color is due to its harmony with the overall trend towards calm elegance and soft pieces with a romantic character, making it a preferred choice in summer dresses, skirts, flowing garments, and accessories alike.