بعد سنوات من هيمنة الدرجات القوية مثل الوردي الصارخ المرتبط بموجة (باربي كور)، تتجه الموضة هذا الموسم نحو نسخة أكثر هدوءًا ورقيًا من اللون الوردي. فقد أصبح الوردي البودري، المعروف أيضًا بالوردي الخجول أو الوردي الضبابي، من أكثر الألوان حضورًا على منصات العروض وفي إطلالات الشارع العالمية.

ويعود انتشار هذا اللون إلى قدرته على الجمع بين الرومانسية والعملية في الوقت نفسه، إذ لم يعد يُقدَّم كخيار أنثوي تقليدي فقط، بل ظهر في البدلات الرسمية والقمصان الواسعة والدنيم والقطع اليومية بأسلوب عصري يناسب مختلف الأذواق.

كما برز الوردي البودري ضمن أبرز ألوان موسم ربيع وصيف 2026 إلى جانب الأصفر الزبدي والأزرق الفاتح، لكنه تميز بسهولة تنسيقه مع الألوان المحايدة مثل الأبيض والرمادي والبيج، إضافة إلى الألوان الأعمق مثل البني والخمري لإطلالات أكثر فخامة.

ويرى خبراء الموضة أن نجاح هذا اللون يعود إلى انسجامه مع التوجه العام نحو الأناقة الهادئة والقطع الناعمة ذات الطابع الرومانسي، ما جعله خيارًا مفضلًا في الفساتين الصيفية والتنانير والانسيابية والإكسسوارات على حدٍّ سواء