في جنوب شرق إيران، حيث تتداخل الجغرافيا الوعرة مع التوترات الأمنية المزمنة بمنطقة «سيستان وبلوشستان»، لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تنتهي دورية روتينية بمشهد تفوح منه رائحة البارود. لكن مواجهة مباشرة في مدينة «إيرانشهر» أعادت الإقليم الملتهب إلى صدارة المشهد الأمني بعد اشتباك ناري عنيف أسفر عن سقوط قتلى.
بدأت المواجهة المسلحة فجأة في منطقة «كج برين» التابعة لمركز «دامَن»، فبينما كانت دورية أمنية تؤدي مهماتها المعتادة، انهمر الرصاص من جهة مسلحين مجهولين. وفي دقائق معدودة، تحول الهدوء إلى معركة حقيقية، حيث ردت القوات الأمنية بوابل من الرصاص أدى إلى تعطيل مركبة المهاجمين ومقتل اثنين منهم في موقع الاشتباك، بينما أصيب اثنان آخران بجروح.
وعقب توقف أزيز الرصاص، عثرت القوات داخل المركبة على بندقية كلاشينكوف وكميات من الذخيرة، ما فتح الباب أمام تحقيقات موسعة. وتبحث السلطات الإيرانية الآن عن «الخيط المفقود»:
- هل هم مجرد «خارجين عن القانون»؟
- أم خلايا نائمة مرتبطة بجهات خارجية؟ ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة خلفيات هذه المجموعة التي استهدفت الدورية بجرأة غير مسبوقة.
لم يكن المشهد معزولاً، إذ يأتي هذا الاشتباك بعد يوم واحد فقط من هجوم دموي هزّ مدينة «زاهدان»، وأسفر عن مقتل 3 من عناصر الأمن وإصابة آخرين في استهداف مباشر لدورية شرطة. تكرار الهجمات في فترة زمنية قصيرة وفي مدن متقاربة يضع تلك المدن بأكملها على صفيح ساخن، ويثير تساؤلات حول طبيعة التصعيد القادم.
ومع صمت الجهات التي قد تقف وراء هذه العمليات، يبقى القلق هو سيد الموقف في واحدة من أكثر المناطق حساسية على حدود إيران.
In southeastern Iran, where rugged geography intertwines with chronic security tensions in the region of "Sistan and Baluchestan," no one expected that a routine patrol would end with a scene reeking of gunpowder. However, a direct confrontation in the city of "Iranshahr" has brought the volatile region back to the forefront of the security scene after a violent gunfight resulted in casualties.
The armed confrontation suddenly erupted in the "Koj Barin" area of the "Daman" center. While a security patrol was carrying out its usual tasks, gunfire rained down from unknown assailants. Within minutes, the calm turned into a real battle, as security forces responded with a hail of bullets that disabled the attackers' vehicle and killed two of them at the site of the clash, while two others were injured.
After the sound of gunfire ceased, the forces found an AK-47 rifle and quantities of ammunition inside the vehicle, which opened the door to extensive investigations. Iranian authorities are now searching for the "missing thread":
- Are they merely "outlaws"?
- Or are they sleeper cells linked to external entities? Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the backgrounds of this group that boldly targeted the patrol.
The scene was not isolated, as this clash comes just one day after a bloody attack shook the city of "Zahedan," resulting in the deaths of 3 security personnel and injuries to others in a direct targeting of a police patrol. The repetition of attacks in a short time frame and in closely situated cities places all those cities on a hot plate and raises questions about the nature of the upcoming escalation.
With silence from the parties that may be behind these operations, anxiety remains the dominant sentiment in one of the most sensitive areas on Iran's borders.