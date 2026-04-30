في جنوب شرق إيران، حيث تتداخل الجغرافيا الوعرة مع التوترات الأمنية المزمنة بمنطقة «سيستان وبلوشستان»، لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن تنتهي دورية روتينية بمشهد تفوح منه رائحة البارود. لكن مواجهة مباشرة في مدينة «إيرانشهر» أعادت الإقليم الملتهب إلى صدارة المشهد الأمني بعد اشتباك ناري عنيف أسفر عن سقوط قتلى.

بدأت المواجهة المسلحة فجأة في منطقة «كج برين» التابعة لمركز «دامَن»، فبينما كانت دورية أمنية تؤدي مهماتها المعتادة، انهمر الرصاص من جهة مسلحين مجهولين. وفي دقائق معدودة، تحول الهدوء إلى معركة حقيقية، حيث ردت القوات الأمنية بوابل من الرصاص أدى إلى تعطيل مركبة المهاجمين ومقتل اثنين منهم في موقع الاشتباك، بينما أصيب اثنان آخران بجروح.

وعقب توقف أزيز الرصاص، عثرت القوات داخل المركبة على بندقية كلاشينكوف وكميات من الذخيرة، ما فتح الباب أمام تحقيقات موسعة. وتبحث السلطات الإيرانية الآن عن «الخيط المفقود»:

  • هل هم مجرد «خارجين عن القانون»؟
  • أم خلايا نائمة مرتبطة بجهات خارجية؟ ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة خلفيات هذه المجموعة التي استهدفت الدورية بجرأة غير مسبوقة.

لم يكن المشهد معزولاً، إذ يأتي هذا الاشتباك بعد يوم واحد فقط من هجوم دموي هزّ مدينة «زاهدان»، وأسفر عن مقتل 3 من عناصر الأمن وإصابة آخرين في استهداف مباشر لدورية شرطة. تكرار الهجمات في فترة زمنية قصيرة وفي مدن متقاربة يضع تلك المدن بأكملها على صفيح ساخن، ويثير تساؤلات حول طبيعة التصعيد القادم.

ومع صمت الجهات التي قد تقف وراء هذه العمليات، يبقى القلق هو سيد الموقف في واحدة من أكثر المناطق حساسية على حدود إيران.