In a scene that reflects the fragility of financial systems in the face of the "monster" of cyberattacks, Sri Lanka found itself confronted with a new puzzle that goes beyond traditional theft. The story began with the sudden disappearance of a financial batch worth $625,000, in an incident that is the second in just days after $2.5 million evaporated from the Ministry of Finance's budget.

The missing funds were supposed to go to the "United States Postal Service," but the shock came from Washington, which confirmed that not a single cent had arrived. Investigations revealed a "silent infiltration" that was executed at the last moment, where the funds were redirected through fake account data without triggering any technical alarms.

Initial indicators suggest that the hackers used the "Business Email Compromise – BEC" method, which involves breaching business email accounts. In this attack, hackers do not need to blow up systems; instead, they quietly infiltrate official correspondence and change bank account numbers in transfer orders, a method that has caused billions of dollars in losses globally according to the FBI.

The danger did not stop at America; authorities have detected similar attempts to breach transfers directed to India and Australia. This "sequence" of attacks raises the hypothesis of an "organized campaign" targeting Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure, exploiting the economic instability the country has been experiencing since 2022.

The recurrence of these breaches places the Colombo government in a sovereign dilemma, as the issue is no longer just about losing millions of dollars, but about the collapse of trust in the security of the state's financial system. As investigations continue, the question remains: Is Sri Lanka merely a "testing ground" for more massive cyberattacks that could target other countries?