في مشهد يعكس هشاشة الأنظمة المالية أمام «غول» الهجمات السيبرانية، وجدت سريلانكا نفسها أمام لغز جديد يتجاوز حدود السرقة التقليدية. الحكاية بدأت باختفاء مفاجئ لدفعة مالية بقيمة 625 ألف دولار، في واقعة هي الثانية خلال أيام بعد تبخر 2.5 مليون دولار من ميزانية وزارة المالية.

كان من المفترض أن تذهب الأموال المختفية إلى «خدمة البريد الأمريكية»، لكن الصدمة جاءت من واشنطن التي أكدت عدم وصول أي سنت. وكشفت التحقيقات عملية «تسلل صامتة» جرى تنفيذها في اللحظات الأخيرة، حيث تم تحويل وجهة الأموال عبر بيانات حسابات وهمية دون إثارة أي إنذار تقني.

وتشير المؤشرات الأولية إلى استخدام القراصنة لأسلوب «Business Email Compromise – BEC»، وهو اختراق البريد الإلكتروني للأعمال. في هذا الهجوم، لا يحتاج القراصنة لتفجير أنظمة، بل يتسللون بهدوء إلى المراسلات الرسمية، ويغيرون أرقام الحسابات البنكية في أوامر التحويل، وهو الأسلوب الذي تسبب في خسائر بمليارات الدولارات عالمياً وفقاً لـ FBI.

ولم يتوقف الخطر عند أمريكا، فقد رصدت السلطات محاولات مشابهة لاختراق تحويلات موجهة إلى الهند وأستراليا. ويرجح هذا «التسلسل» في الهجمات فرضية وجود «حملة منظمة» تستهدف البنية الرقمية السريلانكية، مستغلة حالة عدم الاستقرار الاقتصادي التي تعيشها البلاد منذ عام 2022.

ويضع تكرار هذه الاختراقات حكومة كولومبو في مأزق سيادي، فالمسألة لم تعد تتعلق بفقدان ملايين الدولارات فحسب، بل بانهيار الثقة في أمن النظام المالي للدولة. ومع استمرار التحقيقات، يبقى السؤال: هل سريلانكا مجرد «حقل تجارب» لهجمات سيبرانية أكثر ضخامة قد تستهدف دولاً أخرى؟