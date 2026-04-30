في مشهد يعكس هشاشة الأنظمة المالية أمام «غول» الهجمات السيبرانية، وجدت سريلانكا نفسها أمام لغز جديد يتجاوز حدود السرقة التقليدية. الحكاية بدأت باختفاء مفاجئ لدفعة مالية بقيمة 625 ألف دولار، في واقعة هي الثانية خلال أيام بعد تبخر 2.5 مليون دولار من ميزانية وزارة المالية.
كان من المفترض أن تذهب الأموال المختفية إلى «خدمة البريد الأمريكية»، لكن الصدمة جاءت من واشنطن التي أكدت عدم وصول أي سنت. وكشفت التحقيقات عملية «تسلل صامتة» جرى تنفيذها في اللحظات الأخيرة، حيث تم تحويل وجهة الأموال عبر بيانات حسابات وهمية دون إثارة أي إنذار تقني.
وتشير المؤشرات الأولية إلى استخدام القراصنة لأسلوب «Business Email Compromise – BEC»، وهو اختراق البريد الإلكتروني للأعمال. في هذا الهجوم، لا يحتاج القراصنة لتفجير أنظمة، بل يتسللون بهدوء إلى المراسلات الرسمية، ويغيرون أرقام الحسابات البنكية في أوامر التحويل، وهو الأسلوب الذي تسبب في خسائر بمليارات الدولارات عالمياً وفقاً لـ FBI.
ولم يتوقف الخطر عند أمريكا، فقد رصدت السلطات محاولات مشابهة لاختراق تحويلات موجهة إلى الهند وأستراليا. ويرجح هذا «التسلسل» في الهجمات فرضية وجود «حملة منظمة» تستهدف البنية الرقمية السريلانكية، مستغلة حالة عدم الاستقرار الاقتصادي التي تعيشها البلاد منذ عام 2022.
ويضع تكرار هذه الاختراقات حكومة كولومبو في مأزق سيادي، فالمسألة لم تعد تتعلق بفقدان ملايين الدولارات فحسب، بل بانهيار الثقة في أمن النظام المالي للدولة. ومع استمرار التحقيقات، يبقى السؤال: هل سريلانكا مجرد «حقل تجارب» لهجمات سيبرانية أكثر ضخامة قد تستهدف دولاً أخرى؟
In a scene that reflects the fragility of financial systems in the face of the "monster" of cyberattacks, Sri Lanka found itself confronted with a new puzzle that goes beyond traditional theft. The story began with the sudden disappearance of a financial batch worth $625,000, in an incident that is the second in just days after $2.5 million evaporated from the Ministry of Finance's budget.
The missing funds were supposed to go to the "United States Postal Service," but the shock came from Washington, which confirmed that not a single cent had arrived. Investigations revealed a "silent infiltration" that was executed at the last moment, where the funds were redirected through fake account data without triggering any technical alarms.
Initial indicators suggest that the hackers used the "Business Email Compromise – BEC" method, which involves breaching business email accounts. In this attack, hackers do not need to blow up systems; instead, they quietly infiltrate official correspondence and change bank account numbers in transfer orders, a method that has caused billions of dollars in losses globally according to the FBI.
The danger did not stop at America; authorities have detected similar attempts to breach transfers directed to India and Australia. This "sequence" of attacks raises the hypothesis of an "organized campaign" targeting Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure, exploiting the economic instability the country has been experiencing since 2022.
The recurrence of these breaches places the Colombo government in a sovereign dilemma, as the issue is no longer just about losing millions of dollars, but about the collapse of trust in the security of the state's financial system. As investigations continue, the question remains: Is Sri Lanka merely a "testing ground" for more massive cyberattacks that could target other countries?