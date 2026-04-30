فنربخشة يفتح باب التفاوض مع محمد صلاح

كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك نادي فنربخشة التركي لمحاولة التعاقد مع نجم نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.
وكان النجم المصري قد أعلن رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025–2026)، بعد تسع سنوات مع الفريق، حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.
تواصل رسمي
ووفقاً لقناة «aspor» التركية، فقد عقد عضو مجلس إدارة فنربخشة إرتان تورونوغولاري اجتماعين منفصلين مع وكيل أعمال محمد صلاح، رامي عباس.
شرط محمد صلاح
وأضافت أن نجم نادي ليفربول يشترط راتباً سنوياً قدره 20 مليون يورو، وهو مبلغ ضخم بالنسبة لفنربخشة، وقد توقفت المفاوضات لحين إجراء انتخابات النادي.
أرقام صلاح
وشارك النجم المصري في 39 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.
A press report revealed that Turkish club Fenerbahçe is moving to try to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Egyptian star announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025–2026), after nine years with the team, during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.
Official Communication
According to the Turkish channel "aspor," Fenerbahçe board member Ertan Torunoğulları held two separate meetings with Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas.
Salah's Condition
It was added that the Liverpool star demands an annual salary of 20 million euros, which is a huge amount for Fenerbahçe, and negotiations have been halted until the club elections are held.
Salah's Numbers
The Egyptian star has participated in 39 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey in various competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists.