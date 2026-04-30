فنربخشة يفتح باب التفاوض مع محمد صلاح

A press report revealed that Turkish club Fenerbahçe is moving to try to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Egyptian star announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025–2026), after nine years with the team, during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.

Official Communication

According to the Turkish channel "aspor," Fenerbahçe board member Ertan Torunoğulları held two separate meetings with Mohamed Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas.

Salah's Condition

It was added that the Liverpool star demands an annual salary of 20 million euros, which is a huge amount for Fenerbahçe, and negotiations have been halted until the club elections are held.



Salah's Numbers

The Egyptian star has participated in 39 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey in various competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists.