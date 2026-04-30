كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك نادي فنربخشة التركي لمحاولة التعاقد مع نجم نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.

وكان النجم المصري قد أعلن رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025–2026)، بعد تسع سنوات مع الفريق، حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.

تواصل رسمي

ووفقاً لقناة «aspor» التركية، فقد عقد عضو مجلس إدارة فنربخشة إرتان تورونوغولاري اجتماعين منفصلين مع وكيل أعمال محمد صلاح، رامي عباس.

شرط محمد صلاح

وأضافت أن نجم نادي ليفربول يشترط راتباً سنوياً قدره 20 مليون يورو، وهو مبلغ ضخم بالنسبة لفنربخشة، وقد توقفت المفاوضات لحين إجراء انتخابات النادي.
فنربخشة يفتح باب التفاوض مع محمد صلاح

أرقام صلاح

وشارك النجم المصري في 39 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.