حقق النصر إنجازاً تاريخياً بعد فوزه على الأهلي بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «الأول بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي.

وجاءت ثنائية «العالمي» بتوقيع كريستيانو رونالدو، من ضربة رأس في الدقيقة 76، وكينغسلي كومان بتسديدة قوية في الدقيقة الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي للمباراة.
1000 هدف.. النصر يكتب التاريخ في الدوري السعودي

1000 هدف.. إنجاز تاريخي

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، أصبح النصر ثاني فريق يسجل 1000 هدف في تاريخ دوري المحترفين، بعد الهلال (1126 هدفاً).

صلابة دفاعية

ووفقاً للشبكة نفسها، حافظ النصر على نظافة شباكه للمباراة الـ17 في الدوري السعودي هذا الموسم، منها 8 مباريات على أرضه، وكلاهما أعلى حصيلتين له في موسم واحد بالمسابقة.
1000 هدف.. النصر يكتب التاريخ في الدوري السعودي

ترتيب النصر

ويتربع النصر على قمة جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 79 نقطة، بفارق ثماني نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي خاض 29 مباراة.