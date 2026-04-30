1000 هدف.. النصر يكتب التاريخ في الدوري السعودي

Al-Nassr achieved a historic milestone after defeating Al-Ahli with two goals to none yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Al-Awl Park" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Saudi Roshan League.

The "global" team's goals came from Cristiano Ronaldo, with a header in the 76th minute, and Kingsley Coman with a powerful shot in the final minute of regular time.



1000 Goals.. A Historic Achievement

According to the specialized football statistics network "Opta," Al-Nassr became the second team to score 1000 goals in the history of the Professional League, after Al-Hilal (1126 goals).

Defensive Solidity

According to the same network, Al-Nassr has kept a clean sheet for the 17th match in the Saudi League this season, including 8 matches at home, both of which are their highest totals in a single season of the competition.



Al-Nassr's Ranking

Al-Nassr sits at the top of the Saudi League standings with 79 points, eight points ahead of their closest competitor, Al-Hilal, who is in second place and has played 29 matches.