1000 هدف.. النصر يكتب التاريخ في الدوري السعودي

حقق النصر إنجازاً تاريخياً بعد فوزه على الأهلي بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، على ملعب «الأول بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي.
وجاءت ثنائية «العالمي» بتوقيع كريستيانو رونالدو، من ضربة رأس في الدقيقة 76، وكينغسلي كومان بتسديدة قوية في الدقيقة الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي للمباراة.
1000 هدف.. إنجاز تاريخي
وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، أصبح النصر ثاني فريق يسجل 1000 هدف في تاريخ دوري المحترفين، بعد الهلال (1126 هدفاً).
صلابة دفاعية
ووفقاً للشبكة نفسها، حافظ النصر على نظافة شباكه للمباراة الـ17 في الدوري السعودي هذا الموسم، منها 8 مباريات على أرضه، وكلاهما أعلى حصيلتين له في موسم واحد بالمسابقة.
ترتيب النصر
ويتربع النصر على قمة جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 79 نقطة، بفارق ثماني نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الهلال صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي خاض 29 مباراة.
Al-Nassr achieved a historic milestone after defeating Al-Ahli with two goals to none yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Al-Awl Park" stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Saudi Roshan League.
The "global" team's goals came from Cristiano Ronaldo, with a header in the 76th minute, and Kingsley Coman with a powerful shot in the final minute of regular time.
1000 Goals.. A Historic Achievement
According to the specialized football statistics network "Opta," Al-Nassr became the second team to score 1000 goals in the history of the Professional League, after Al-Hilal (1126 goals).
Defensive Solidity
According to the same network, Al-Nassr has kept a clean sheet for the 17th match in the Saudi League this season, including 8 matches at home, both of which are their highest totals in a single season of the competition.
Al-Nassr's Ranking
Al-Nassr sits at the top of the Saudi League standings with 79 points, eight points ahead of their closest competitor, Al-Hilal, who is in second place and has played 29 matches.