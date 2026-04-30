While the Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed its maintenance of open communication channels with the United States and Iran, and its support for ceasefire efforts, Western media revealed today (Thursday) that the U.S. Central Command, "CENTCOM," has requested the deployment of a hypersonic missile in the Middle East.



Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Central Command has asked the Pentagon to deploy the hypersonic missile known as Dark Eagle in the Middle East, in a move aimed at enhancing its capabilities to target ballistic missile launch platforms deep within Iranian territory. It clarified that if the request is approved, it will be the first time the United States has deployed a hypersonic missile, as its program for this type of missile is still facing significant delays and has not been officially announced as a complete operational system, while Russia and China have already deployed versions of similar missiles.



Deployment of a Hypersonic Missile



The Central Command attributed its request for the deployment of this missile to Iran relocating its launch platforms to distances that exceed the range of the missiles currently in its possession, which is 300 miles (about 480 kilometers), thereby reducing their effectiveness in targeting those sites.



For its part, Axios reported, citing sources, that the military plans that military leaders will brief President Donald Trump on include operations focused on controlling part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, noting that such an operation may involve ground forces.



The sources indicated that one of the other options previously studied, which will be raised during the briefing, is the possibility of U.S. special forces conducting an operation to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.



Iranian Threats



In contrast, the intensity of statements in Iran is escalating in conjunction with the stagnation of the diplomatic path and negotiations related to the latest Iranian proposal, after military and political officials in Tehran called for mobilization and threatened to use undisclosed new strategic weapons if the country faces any American or Israeli attack.



Tehran warned that the continuation of the American naval blockade could lead to a direct confrontation involving targeting and sinking naval vessels and capturing soldiers, in a move described as an unprecedented military response to break the economic pressures imposed on the country.