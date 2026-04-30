فيما أكدت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، محافظتها على قنوات اتصال مفتوحة مع الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ودعمها لجهود وقف إطلاق النار، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الخميس)، طلب القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، نشر صاروخ أسرع من الصوت في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.


وذكرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية طلبت من البنتاغون، نشر الصاروخ الأسرع من الصوت المعروف باسم Dark Eagle في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز قدراتها على استهداف منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في عمق الأراضي الإيرانية، موضحة أنه إذا تمت الموافقة على الطلب، فستكون هذه هي المرة الأولى التي تنشر فيها الولايات المتحدة صاروخاً أسرع من الصوت، إذ إن برنامجها من هذا النوع من الصواريخ، لا يزال يعاني من تأخيرات كبيرة ولم يُعلن عنه رسمياً كمنظومة عملياتية مكتملة، في الوقت الذي نشرت فيه روسيا والصين بالفعل، نسخاً من صواريخ مماثلة.


نشر صاروخ فرط صوتي


وعزت القيادة المركزية طلبها نشر هذا الصاروخ، بأن إيران نقلت منصات الإطلاق الخاصة بها إلى مسافات تتجاوز مدى الصواريخ التي بحوزتها حالياً، والتي يبلغ مداها 300 ميل (نحو 480 كيلومتراً)، ما يقلل من فعاليتها في حال استهداف تلك المواقع.


بدوره، نقل موقع «أكسيوس»، عن مصادر قولها: إن الخطط العسكرية التي سيطلع القادة العسكريون الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عليها، تشمل عمليات تركز على السيطرة على جزء من مضيق هرمز لإعادة فتحه أمام حركة الشحن التجاري، موضحة إن مثل هذه العملية قد تشمل قوات برية.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن أحد الخيارات الأخرى التي تمت دراستها سابقاً، وسيجري طرحها خلال الإحاطة، هو إمكانية تنفيذ القوات الأمريكية الخاصة، لعملية لتأمين مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.


تهديدات إيرانية


في المقابل، تتصاعد حدة التصريحات في إيران بالتزامن مع تعثر المسار الدبلوماسي والمفاوضات المتعلقة بالمقترح الإيراني الأخير، وذلك بعد أن دعا مسؤولون عسكريون وسياسيون في طهران إلى الاستنفار وهددوا باستخدام أسلحة إستراتيجية جديدة لم يُكشف عنها، إذا تعرضت البلاد لأي هجوم أمريكي أو إسرائيلي.


وحذر طهران من أن استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي قد يؤدي إلى مواجهة مباشرة تشمل استهداف وإغراق قطع بحرية وأسر جنود، في خطوة وصفت بأنها رد عسكري غير مسبوق لكسر الضغوط الاقتصادية المفروضة على البلاد.