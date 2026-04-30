فيما أكدت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، محافظتها على قنوات اتصال مفتوحة مع الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ودعمها لجهود وقف إطلاق النار، كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الخميس)، طلب القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، نشر صاروخ أسرع من الصوت في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وذكرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، أن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية طلبت من البنتاغون، نشر الصاروخ الأسرع من الصوت المعروف باسم Dark Eagle في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز قدراتها على استهداف منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية في عمق الأراضي الإيرانية، موضحة أنه إذا تمت الموافقة على الطلب، فستكون هذه هي المرة الأولى التي تنشر فيها الولايات المتحدة صاروخاً أسرع من الصوت، إذ إن برنامجها من هذا النوع من الصواريخ، لا يزال يعاني من تأخيرات كبيرة ولم يُعلن عنه رسمياً كمنظومة عملياتية مكتملة، في الوقت الذي نشرت فيه روسيا والصين بالفعل، نسخاً من صواريخ مماثلة.
نشر صاروخ فرط صوتي
وعزت القيادة المركزية طلبها نشر هذا الصاروخ، بأن إيران نقلت منصات الإطلاق الخاصة بها إلى مسافات تتجاوز مدى الصواريخ التي بحوزتها حالياً، والتي يبلغ مداها 300 ميل (نحو 480 كيلومتراً)، ما يقلل من فعاليتها في حال استهداف تلك المواقع.
بدوره، نقل موقع «أكسيوس»، عن مصادر قولها: إن الخطط العسكرية التي سيطلع القادة العسكريون الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عليها، تشمل عمليات تركز على السيطرة على جزء من مضيق هرمز لإعادة فتحه أمام حركة الشحن التجاري، موضحة إن مثل هذه العملية قد تشمل قوات برية.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن أحد الخيارات الأخرى التي تمت دراستها سابقاً، وسيجري طرحها خلال الإحاطة، هو إمكانية تنفيذ القوات الأمريكية الخاصة، لعملية لتأمين مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.
تهديدات إيرانية
في المقابل، تتصاعد حدة التصريحات في إيران بالتزامن مع تعثر المسار الدبلوماسي والمفاوضات المتعلقة بالمقترح الإيراني الأخير، وذلك بعد أن دعا مسؤولون عسكريون وسياسيون في طهران إلى الاستنفار وهددوا باستخدام أسلحة إستراتيجية جديدة لم يُكشف عنها، إذا تعرضت البلاد لأي هجوم أمريكي أو إسرائيلي.
وحذر طهران من أن استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي قد يؤدي إلى مواجهة مباشرة تشمل استهداف وإغراق قطع بحرية وأسر جنود، في خطوة وصفت بأنها رد عسكري غير مسبوق لكسر الضغوط الاقتصادية المفروضة على البلاد.
While the Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed its maintenance of open communication channels with the United States and Iran, and its support for ceasefire efforts, Western media revealed today (Thursday) that the U.S. Central Command, "CENTCOM," has requested the deployment of a hypersonic missile in the Middle East.
Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Central Command has asked the Pentagon to deploy the hypersonic missile known as Dark Eagle in the Middle East, in a move aimed at enhancing its capabilities to target ballistic missile launch platforms deep within Iranian territory. It clarified that if the request is approved, it will be the first time the United States has deployed a hypersonic missile, as its program for this type of missile is still facing significant delays and has not been officially announced as a complete operational system, while Russia and China have already deployed versions of similar missiles.
Deployment of a Hypersonic Missile
The Central Command attributed its request for the deployment of this missile to Iran relocating its launch platforms to distances that exceed the range of the missiles currently in its possession, which is 300 miles (about 480 kilometers), thereby reducing their effectiveness in targeting those sites.
For its part, Axios reported, citing sources, that the military plans that military leaders will brief President Donald Trump on include operations focused on controlling part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, noting that such an operation may involve ground forces.
The sources indicated that one of the other options previously studied, which will be raised during the briefing, is the possibility of U.S. special forces conducting an operation to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
Iranian Threats
In contrast, the intensity of statements in Iran is escalating in conjunction with the stagnation of the diplomatic path and negotiations related to the latest Iranian proposal, after military and political officials in Tehran called for mobilization and threatened to use undisclosed new strategic weapons if the country faces any American or Israeli attack.
Tehran warned that the continuation of the American naval blockade could lead to a direct confrontation involving targeting and sinking naval vessels and capturing soldiers, in a move described as an unprecedented military response to break the economic pressures imposed on the country.