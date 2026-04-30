Nottingham Forest hosts Aston Villa today (Thursday) in an English clash in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, which also features another match between Portuguese side Sporting Braga and German team Freiburg.



At the "City Ground," Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will reminisce about their days of continental glory, when the former was crowned "European Cup" champion in 1979 and 1980, while Aston Villa won the title two years later.



However, the two clubs, which are only 80 kilometers apart in the Midlands, have had contrasting seasons leading up to the European first leg. Aston Villa, led by Spanish coach Unai Emery, who has experience in the competition (3 titles with Sevilla and 1 with Villarreal), is on track to return to the "Champions League" next season thanks to its position among the top five in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Forest remains threatened by relegation, although the club has started to awaken under the guidance of Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira, who has become the team's fourth manager during a chaotic season. Forest has not lost in 8 consecutive matches across all competitions, reaching its first European semi-final in 42 years. The overwhelming victory over Sunderland 5-0 last week came after a win against Burnley 4-1, leading to a sudden influx of goals for a team that struggled offensively under the guidance of other Portuguese coaches Nuno Espírito Santo, Australian Ange Postecoglou, and Sean Dyche.



Forest experienced its golden era under the leadership of Brian Clough, who led them to win the "European Cup" twice in a row, but the team has faced a drought of successes in the following decades, much like Villa.



Ironically, despite Forest's struggles domestically, winning the "Europa League" would grant them a ticket to participate in the "Champions League" for the first time since 1980, when they were the title holders.