يستضيف نوتنغهام فورست نظيره أستون فيلا اليوم (الخميس) في قمة إنجليزية في ذهاب نصف نهائي مسابقة الدوري الأوروبي، الذي يشهد لقاء آخر بين سبورتينغ براغا البرتغالي وفرايبورغ الألماني.


على ملعب «سيتي غراوند» سيستعيد نوتنغهام فورست وأستون فيلا ذكريات أيام المجد القاري، حينما تُوج الأول بلقب «كأس أوروبا للأبطال» عامي 1979 و1980، فيما تُوج استون فيلا بطلاً للمسابقة بعد ذلك بعامين.


لكن الناديين؛ اللذين تفصل بينهما مسافة 80 كيلومتراً فقط في منطقة ميدلاندز، خاضا موسمين متباينين قبل مباراة الذهاب الأوروبية، فأستون فيلا، بقيادة الإسباني أوناي إيمري المختص في المسابقة (3 ألقاب مع إشبيلية ولقب مع فياريال)، في طريقه للعودة إلى مسابقة «دوري الأبطال» الموسم القادم بفضل وضعه بين خماسي المقدمة بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. أما فورست، فيبقى مهدداً بالهبوط، رغم أن النادي بدأ يستفيق تحت قيادة البرتغالي فيتور بيريرا الذي بات رابع مدرب للفريق خلال موسم فوضوي. ولم يخسر فورست في 8 مباريات متتالية بجميع المسابقات، ليبلغ أول نصف نهائي أوروبي له منذ 42 عاماً. وجاء الفوز الكاسح على سندرلاند 5 - 0 الأسبوع الماضي بعد الانتصار على بيرنلي 4 - 1، لتتدفق الأهداف فجأة لفريق عانى هجومياً تحت قيادة البرتغالي الآخر نونو إسبيريتو سانتو، والأسترالي أنج بوستيكوغلو، وشون دايك.


وعاش فورست عصره الذهبي تحت قيادة براين كلوف الذي قاده لإحراز «كأس الأندية الأوروبية البطلة» مرتين متتاليتين، لكنه الفريق عانى شحا في النجاحات خلال العقود التالية مثله مثل فيلا.


ومن المفارقات أنه رغم معاناة فورست محلياً، فإن الفوز بلقب «يوروبا ليغ» سيمنحه بطاقة المشاركة في «دوري الأبطال» لأول مرة منذ عام 1980، عندما كان حاملاً للقب.