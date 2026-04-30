قفزت أسعار النفط، بعد تقرير أفاد بأن الولايات المتحدة تدرس احتمال القيام بعمل عسكري جديد ضد إيران لكسر الجمود في المفاوضات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب، مما فاقم المخاوف من حدوث المزيد من الاضطرابات في إمدادات منطقة الشرق الأوسط
العقود الآجلة
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يونيو القادم 3.80 دولار أو 3.22% إلى 121.8 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن كانت قد وصلت إلى مستويات 126 دولارا في وقت سابق من الجلسة، وهو أعلى مستوى لها منذ مارس 2022 ما يوازي أكثر من 4 سنوات، بعد أن سجلت مكاسب 6.1% في الجلسة السابقة..
وينتهي عقد يونيو القادم، الذي يرتفع لليوم التاسع على التوالي، اليوم
وبلغ سعر عقد يوليو الأكثر تداولا 113.10 دولار بارتفاع 2.66 دولار أو 1.20% بعد أن سجل مكاسب 5.8% في الجلسة السابقة.
Oil prices surged after a report indicated that the United States is considering the possibility of a new military action against Iran to break the deadlock in negotiations aimed at ending the war, exacerbating fears of further disruptions in supplies from the Middle East
Futures Contracts
Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by $3.80 or 3.22% to $121.8 per barrel, after reaching levels of $126 earlier in the session, the highest level since March 2022, which is more than 4 years, after recording gains of 6.1% in the previous session..
The June contract, which has risen for the ninth consecutive day, expires today.
The more actively traded July contract reached $113.10, up $2.66 or 1.20% after recording gains of 5.8% in the previous session.