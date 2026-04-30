Oil prices surged after a report indicated that the United States is considering the possibility of a new military action against Iran to break the deadlock in negotiations aimed at ending the war, exacerbating fears of further disruptions in supplies from the Middle East



Futures Contracts



Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by $3.80 or 3.22% to $121.8 per barrel, after reaching levels of $126 earlier in the session, the highest level since March 2022, which is more than 4 years, after recording gains of 6.1% in the previous session..



The June contract, which has risen for the ninth consecutive day, expires today.



The more actively traded July contract reached $113.10, up $2.66 or 1.20% after recording gains of 5.8% in the previous session.