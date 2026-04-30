قفزت أسعار النفط، بعد تقرير أفاد بأن الولايات المتحدة تدرس احتمال القيام بعمل عسكري جديد ضد إيران لكسر الجمود في المفاوضات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب، مما فاقم المخاوف من حدوث المزيد من الاضطرابات في إمدادات منطقة الشرق الأوسط


العقود الآجلة


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يونيو القادم 3.80 دولار أو 3.22% إلى 121.8 دولار للبرميل، بعد أن كانت قد وصلت إلى مستويات 126 دولارا في وقت سابق من الجلسة، وهو أعلى مستوى لها منذ مارس 2022 ما يوازي أكثر من 4 سنوات، بعد أن سجلت مكاسب 6.1% في الجلسة السابقة..


وينتهي عقد يونيو القادم، الذي يرتفع لليوم التاسع على التوالي، اليوم


وبلغ سعر عقد يوليو الأكثر تداولا 113.10 دولار بارتفاع 2.66 دولار أو 1.20% بعد أن سجل مكاسب 5.8% في الجلسة السابقة.