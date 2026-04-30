The Egyptian singer Amir Eid sparked a controversy in recent hours after a video clip of him behaving in a manner deemed inappropriate circulated, which some considered an insult towards several journalists and photographers present to cover the mourning ceremony for his ex-wife's father.

Details of the Incident

The story began when Amir Eid noticed the presence of journalists and photographers during the mourning ceremony for his ex-wife's father, before he exhibited a behavior that stirred debate among those present, as some considered it unsuitable in this context.

This led to a state of discontent among several journalists at the scene, amidst varying accounts regarding the details of the incident.

Journalists' Discontent

Several journalists and photographers decided to leave the mourning site following the uproar surrounding the incident, expressing their objection to what they considered inappropriate treatment while performing their professional duties in covering a humanitarian event.

Lack of Official Comment

In contrast, Amir Eid has not commented on the incident, which has sparked widespread debate, with opinions divided across social media platforms between supporters and opponents, along with calls to await an official clarification before passing judgment on what occurred.