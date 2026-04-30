أثار المطرب المصري أمير عيد حالة من الجدل خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد تداول مقطع فيديو له يقوم بتصرف وصف بأنه غير لائق اعتبره البعض بالإهانة تجاه عدد من الصحفيين والمصورين الذين كانوا متواجدين لتغطية مراسم عزاء والد طليقته.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وبدأت القصة بعدما لاحظ أمير عيد وجود صحفيين ومصورين أثناء حضوره عزاء والد طليقته، قبل أن يصدر عنه تصرف أثار جدلًا بين المتواجدين، حيث اعتبره البعض غير مناسب في هذا السياق.

وقد أدى ذلك إلى حالة من الاستياء بين عدد من الصحفيين في المكان، وسط تباين في الروايات حول تفاصيل الواقعة.

استياء الصحفيين

اتجه عدد من الصحفيين والمصورين إلى مغادرة موقع العزاء عقب ما أثير حول الواقعة، تعبيرًا عن اعتراضهم على ما اعتبروه تعاملًا غير مناسب أثناء أداء مهامهم المهنية في تغطية حدث ذي طابع إنساني.

غياب تعليق رسمي

وفي المقابل، لم يعلق أمير عيد على الواقعة، فيما أثارت جدلًا واسعًا واتقسمت الآراء عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بين مؤيد ومعارض، مع دعوات لانتظار توضيح رسمي قبل الحكم على ما حدث.