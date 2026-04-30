أثار المطرب المصري أمير عيد حالة من الجدل خلال الساعات الماضية، بعد تداول مقطع فيديو له يقوم بتصرف وصف بأنه غير لائق اعتبره البعض بالإهانة تجاه عدد من الصحفيين والمصورين الذين كانوا متواجدين لتغطية مراسم عزاء والد طليقته.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وبدأت القصة بعدما لاحظ أمير عيد وجود صحفيين ومصورين أثناء حضوره عزاء والد طليقته، قبل أن يصدر عنه تصرف أثار جدلًا بين المتواجدين، حيث اعتبره البعض غير مناسب في هذا السياق.
وقد أدى ذلك إلى حالة من الاستياء بين عدد من الصحفيين في المكان، وسط تباين في الروايات حول تفاصيل الواقعة.
استياء الصحفيين
اتجه عدد من الصحفيين والمصورين إلى مغادرة موقع العزاء عقب ما أثير حول الواقعة، تعبيرًا عن اعتراضهم على ما اعتبروه تعاملًا غير مناسب أثناء أداء مهامهم المهنية في تغطية حدث ذي طابع إنساني.
غياب تعليق رسمي
وفي المقابل، لم يعلق أمير عيد على الواقعة، فيما أثارت جدلًا واسعًا واتقسمت الآراء عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بين مؤيد ومعارض، مع دعوات لانتظار توضيح رسمي قبل الحكم على ما حدث.
The Egyptian singer Amir Eid sparked a controversy in recent hours after a video clip of him behaving in a manner deemed inappropriate circulated, which some considered an insult towards several journalists and photographers present to cover the mourning ceremony for his ex-wife's father.
Details of the Incident
The story began when Amir Eid noticed the presence of journalists and photographers during the mourning ceremony for his ex-wife's father, before he exhibited a behavior that stirred debate among those present, as some considered it unsuitable in this context.
This led to a state of discontent among several journalists at the scene, amidst varying accounts regarding the details of the incident.
Journalists' Discontent
Several journalists and photographers decided to leave the mourning site following the uproar surrounding the incident, expressing their objection to what they considered inappropriate treatment while performing their professional duties in covering a humanitarian event.
Lack of Official Comment
In contrast, Amir Eid has not commented on the incident, which has sparked widespread debate, with opinions divided across social media platforms between supporters and opponents, along with calls to await an official clarification before passing judgment on what occurred.