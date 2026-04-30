يتلقى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس)، إحاطة عسكرية تتضمن خططًا جديدة لعمل عسكري محتمل ضد إيران، وذلك من قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر، بحسب ما أفادت به مصادر مطلعة لموقع "أكسيوس".

وتعكس هذه الإحاطة مؤشرات على أن ترمب يدرس بجدية استئناف عمليات قتالية واسعة، سواء بهدف كسر الجمود في المفاوضات مع طهران أو توجيه ضربة حاسمة قبل إنهاء الحرب.
ترمب يدرس ضربة عسكرية جديدة ضد إيران وسط تعثر المفاوضات

ووفقًا لمصادر متعددة، أعدت القيادة المركزية خطة تتضمن تنفيذ موجة "قصيرة وقوية" من الضربات العسكرية ضد أهداف داخل إيران، يُرجح أن تشمل بنى تحتية حيوية، في محاولة لدفع طهران إلى العودة لطاولة المفاوضات وإبداء مرونة أكبر بشأن ملفها النووي.

كما تشمل الخيارات المطروحة خطة للسيطرة على أجزاء من مضيق هرمز بهدف إعادة فتحه أمام حركة الملاحة التجارية، وهي عملية قد تتطلب نشر قوات برية، بحسب أحد المصادر.

ومن بين السيناريوهات الأخرى التي قد تُطرح خلال الإحاطة، تنفيذ عملية لقوات خاصة لتأمين مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.

وفي سياق متصل، صرّح ترمب، أمس (الأربعاء)، بأن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران قد يكون "أكثر فعالية إلى حد ما من القصف"، مشيرًا إلى أنه يعتبر هذا الخيار أداة الضغط الرئيسية حاليًا، مع إبقاء خيار العمل العسكري مطروحًا إذا لم تُبدِ طهران أي تنازل.

في المقابل، يدرس المخططون العسكريون الأمريكيون احتمالات رد إيراني عبر استهداف القوات الأمريكية في المنطقة، خصوصا في حال استمرار الحصار.

ومن المتوقع أن يحضر الإحاطة أيضًا رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الجنرال دان كين، فيما لم يصدر أي تعليق رسمي من البيت الأبيض حتى الآن.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الأدميرال كوبر كان قد قدّم إحاطة مشابهة لترمب في 26 فبراير الماضي، قبل يومين فقط من اندلاع الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، وهي الإحاطة التي قال مصدر مقرب من ترمب إنها ساهمت في اتخاذ قرار الحرب آنذاك.