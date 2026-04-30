ترمب يدرس ضربة عسكرية جديدة ضد إيران وسط تعثر المفاوضات

U.S. President Donald Trump is receiving a military briefing today (Thursday) that includes new plans for potential military action against Iran, from U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, according to informed sources reported by Axios.

This briefing reflects indications that Trump is seriously considering resuming large-scale combat operations, either to break the deadlock in negotiations with Tehran or to deliver a decisive blow before ending the war.



According to multiple sources, Central Command has prepared a plan that includes executing a "short and powerful" wave of military strikes against targets inside Iran, likely to include critical infrastructure, in an attempt to push Tehran back to the negotiating table and show greater flexibility regarding its nuclear file.

The options on the table also include a plan to control parts of the Strait of Hormuz in order to reopen it to commercial shipping, a process that may require the deployment of ground forces, according to one source.

Among the other scenarios that may be presented during the briefing is the execution of a special forces operation to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

In a related context, Trump stated yesterday (Wednesday) that the maritime blockade imposed on Iran may be "somewhat more effective than bombing," indicating that he considers this option the main pressure tool at the moment, while keeping the military action option on the table if Tehran does not show any concessions.

Conversely, U.S. military planners are considering the possibilities of an Iranian response by targeting U.S. forces in the region, especially if the blockade continues.

It is expected that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Keen, will also attend the briefing, while no official comment has been issued by the White House so far.

It is worth noting that Admiral Cooper had provided a similar briefing to Trump on February 26, just two days before the outbreak of war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, a briefing that a source close to Trump said contributed to the decision for war at that time.