في عالم الإعلام الأمريكي، حيث تتحول السخرية السياسية إلى حدث وطني، وجد مقدم البرامج الشهير جيمي كيميل نفسه عالقاً في عين العاصفة مجدداً. هذه المرة، لم يكن الأمر مجرد سخرية عابرة، بل كان صداماً مباشراً مع البيت الأبيض، بعد وصفه للسيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب بـ «الأرملة المنتظرة»، في تعليق اعتبره الكثيرون تجاوزاً لكل الخطوط الحمراء.

اندلعت الأزمة عندما أطلق كيميل تعليقه المثير للجدل خلال برنامجه الشهير Jimmy Kimmel Live، واصفاً ميلانيا بـ«الأرملة المنتظرة». هذا التعبير لم يمر مرور الكرام؛ بل أشعل غضب أنصار الرئيس ترمب الذين اعتبروه مساساً شخصياً وأخلاقياً بعائلة الرئيس، مطالبين بوضع حدٍّ لما أسموه «استهدافاً ممنهجاً» من كيميل.

لم يكن هذا التعليق سوى «القشة التي قصمت ظهر البعير»، فكيميل لديه تاريخ طويل من «المناوشات» مع السيدة الأولى، منها:

  • فعالية البيض: سخريته اللاذعة من دور ميلانيا في فعالية «دحرجة بيض عيد الفصح» بالبيت الأبيض.
  • مبادرة «كن الأفضل»: تحويل مبادرتها لمكافحة التنمر الإلكتروني إلى مادة للتهكم والمقارنات غير العادلة.
  • فضيحة إبستين: عرضه لصورة جمعت ميلانيا بالراحل جيفري إبستين، ملمحاً بتلميحات أثارت عاصفة من الجدل حول علاقاتها السابقة.
  • مكان إقامة مؤقت: تهكمه المستمر على غيابها عن المناسبات الرسمية، وتصويرها وكأنها لا تشعر بالانتماء للبيت الأبيض.

ترمب يرد: «هذا غير مقبول»

لم يصمت دونالد ترمب أمام هذه الاستفزازات، إذ شن هجوماً حاداً مطالباً شبكة ABC وشركة ديزني (المالكة للشبكة) بضرورة اتخاذ إجراءات عقابية ضد كيميل. ووصف ترمب ما يقدمه المذيع الشهير بأنه يتخطى حدود «النقد السياسي» ليصل إلى مرحلة «الإساءة المتعمدة» التي لا يمكن السكوت عنها.

في المقابل، يتمسك جيمي كيميل بموقفه، مؤكداً أن ما يقدمه يقع ضمن إطار «السخرية التلفزيونية» المحمية بحرية التعبير. ويصر كيميل على أن تصريحاته أُخرجت من سياقها، نافياً وجود أي نية للتحريض، ومعتبراً أن عمله هو «المرايا» التي تعكس واقع الحياة السياسية في أمريكا.

وتطرح هذه الأزمة سؤالاً جوهرياً في المجتمع الأمريكي: أين تنتهي الكوميديا وتبدأ الإهانة؟ وهل تحول «الإعلام الساخر» إلى سلاح في الحرب السياسية الدائرة؟ وبينما يرى المؤيدون أنها «حرية تعبير»، يراها المعارضون «تعدياً سافراً»، لتبقى الحقيقة أن نكتة واحدة من جيمي كيميل قادرة اليوم على هز أركان الإعلام والسياسة في واشنطن.