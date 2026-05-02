في واقعة سريالية هزت المجتمع الياباني ووُصفت بأنها واحدة من أكثر الجرائم وحشيةً وتجرداً من الإنسانية هذا العام، كشفت السلطات في شمال البلاد تفاصيل مرعبة لجريمة قتل حاولت «محو» الوجود البشري تماماً، بطلها رجل قرر التخلص من جثة زوجته في مكان لا يخطر على بال.

بدأت فصول القصة الصادمة عندما ألقت الشرطة في جزيرة هوكايدو القبض على رجل يُدعى تاتسويا سوزوكي، للاشتباه في تورطه بإنهاء حياة زوجته البالغة من العمر 33 عاماً.

ولم تكن المفاجأة في الجريمة ذاتها، بل في «سيناريو الإخفاء»، إذ كشفت التحقيقات أن سوزوكي نقل الجثة إلى حديقة حيوان بالمنطقة، وأقدم على إحراقها داخل المحرقة المخصصة للتخلص من النفايات وجثث الحيوانات النافقة، في محاولة لإخفاء معالم جريمته للأبد.

وانطلقت التحقيقات الأمنية بعد العثور على «بقايا بشرية» غامضة داخل المنشأة، مما أثار شكوكاً قادت بسرعة إلى الزوج.

وخلال جلسة استماع مكثفة، انهار سوزوكي واعترف باستخدام مرافق حديقة الحيوان لـ «حرق الأثر». هذا الاعتراف دفع فرق التفتيش الجنائي إلى شن حملة بحث دقيقة عن أدلة إضافية وسط الرماد والأنقاض داخل الموقع المحيط بالمحرقة.

والأكثر رعباً في هذه المأساة هو ما تداوله مقربون من التحقيق حول الأيام الأخيرة للزوجة. فقد كشفت الروايات أنها كانت تعيش في رعب دائم من تهديدات زوجها، وكان يكرر على مسامعها عبارة باردة وجامدة: «لن أترك لكِ أثراً».

تلك الكلمات التي اعتبرتها الزوجة تهديداً، تحولت للأسف إلى واقع ملموس، مما أثار موجة تعاطف واسعة وصدمة أكبر حول «النية المسبقة» للقتل والإخفاء.

وحتى اللحظة، يبقى السبب الحقيقي للوفاة قبل عملية الحرق محاطاً بالغموض، إذ تواصل السلطات اليابانية تحقيقاتها لمعرفة ما إذا كانت هناك مقدمات عنف أخرى لم تُكشف بعد. وتُتابع وسائل الإعلام القضية باهتمام بالغ، معتبرة إياها «الجريمة الأكثر إثارة للجدل» التي تهز اليابان في الآونة الأخيرة.