في واقعة سريالية هزت المجتمع الياباني ووُصفت بأنها واحدة من أكثر الجرائم وحشيةً وتجرداً من الإنسانية هذا العام، كشفت السلطات في شمال البلاد تفاصيل مرعبة لجريمة قتل حاولت «محو» الوجود البشري تماماً، بطلها رجل قرر التخلص من جثة زوجته في مكان لا يخطر على بال.
بدأت فصول القصة الصادمة عندما ألقت الشرطة في جزيرة هوكايدو القبض على رجل يُدعى تاتسويا سوزوكي، للاشتباه في تورطه بإنهاء حياة زوجته البالغة من العمر 33 عاماً.
ولم تكن المفاجأة في الجريمة ذاتها، بل في «سيناريو الإخفاء»، إذ كشفت التحقيقات أن سوزوكي نقل الجثة إلى حديقة حيوان بالمنطقة، وأقدم على إحراقها داخل المحرقة المخصصة للتخلص من النفايات وجثث الحيوانات النافقة، في محاولة لإخفاء معالم جريمته للأبد.
وانطلقت التحقيقات الأمنية بعد العثور على «بقايا بشرية» غامضة داخل المنشأة، مما أثار شكوكاً قادت بسرعة إلى الزوج.
وخلال جلسة استماع مكثفة، انهار سوزوكي واعترف باستخدام مرافق حديقة الحيوان لـ «حرق الأثر». هذا الاعتراف دفع فرق التفتيش الجنائي إلى شن حملة بحث دقيقة عن أدلة إضافية وسط الرماد والأنقاض داخل الموقع المحيط بالمحرقة.
والأكثر رعباً في هذه المأساة هو ما تداوله مقربون من التحقيق حول الأيام الأخيرة للزوجة. فقد كشفت الروايات أنها كانت تعيش في رعب دائم من تهديدات زوجها، وكان يكرر على مسامعها عبارة باردة وجامدة: «لن أترك لكِ أثراً».
تلك الكلمات التي اعتبرتها الزوجة تهديداً، تحولت للأسف إلى واقع ملموس، مما أثار موجة تعاطف واسعة وصدمة أكبر حول «النية المسبقة» للقتل والإخفاء.
وحتى اللحظة، يبقى السبب الحقيقي للوفاة قبل عملية الحرق محاطاً بالغموض، إذ تواصل السلطات اليابانية تحقيقاتها لمعرفة ما إذا كانت هناك مقدمات عنف أخرى لم تُكشف بعد. وتُتابع وسائل الإعلام القضية باهتمام بالغ، معتبرة إياها «الجريمة الأكثر إثارة للجدل» التي تهز اليابان في الآونة الأخيرة.
In a surreal incident that shook Japanese society and was described as one of the most brutal and inhumane crimes of the year, authorities in the north of the country revealed horrifying details of a murder that attempted to "erase" human existence entirely, with a man as its protagonist who decided to dispose of his wife's body in an unimaginable place.
The shocking chapters of the story began when police in Hokkaido arrested a man named Tatsuya Suzuki, on suspicion of being involved in the death of his 33-year-old wife.
The surprise was not in the crime itself, but in the "concealment scenario," as investigations revealed that Suzuki transported the body to a local zoo and proceeded to burn it in the incinerator designated for disposing of waste and dead animals, in an attempt to hide the traces of his crime forever.
Security investigations were launched after "mysterious human remains" were found inside the facility, raising suspicions that quickly led to the husband.
During an intense hearing session, Suzuki broke down and confessed to using the zoo facilities to "burn the evidence." This confession prompted forensic teams to launch a meticulous search for additional evidence amid the ashes and debris surrounding the incinerator.
Even more horrifying in this tragedy are the accounts shared by those close to the investigation regarding the wife's final days. Reports revealed that she lived in constant fear of her husband's threats, as he repeatedly coldly and rigidly told her: "I will leave no trace of you."
Those words, which the wife considered a threat, unfortunately turned into a tangible reality, sparking a wave of widespread sympathy and greater shock regarding the "premeditated" intent to kill and conceal.
As of now, the true cause of death before the incineration remains shrouded in mystery, as Japanese authorities continue their investigations to determine whether there were other undisclosed instances of violence. The media is closely following the case, deeming it "the most controversial crime" shaking Japan recently.