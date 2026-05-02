رداً على إعلان الولايات المتحدة سحب 5,000 جندي أمريكي من ألمانيا، دعا وزير الدفاع الألماني بوريس بيستوريوس، اليوم (السبت)، الأوروبيين إلى تحمّل مسؤولية أكبر عن أمنهم، في ظل تصاعد التوتر بين الرئيس دونالد ترمب وحلفاء الناتو، وتهديد واشنطن بالانسحاب من الحلف الأطلسي.

ألمانيا تسير على الطريق الصحيح


واعتبر أن ألمانيا تسير على الطريق الصحيح في هذا الصدد، لافتاً إلى توسيع قواتها المسلحة «بوندسفير»، وزيادة وتسريع شراء المعدات، وبناء البنية التحتية العسكرية.
وقدر بيستوريوس العدد الحالي للقوات الأمريكية المتمركزة في ألمانيا بنحو 40 ألف جندي، معتبراً أن وجود الجنود الأمريكيين في أوروبا، خصوصاً في ألمانيا، يصب في مصلحتنا ومصلحة الولايات المتحدة. وأضاف أنه كان من المتوقع أن تسحب الولايات المتحدة قواتها من أوروبا، بما في ذلك ألمانيا.
وهدّد ترمب الأسبوع الماضي بخفض عدد القوات الأمريكية في ألمانيا، بعد سجال مع المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، بشأن استراتيجية الولايات المتحدة في حرب إيران.

اكتمال الانسحاب خلال عام


وكانت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية، أعلنت أمس الجمعة، سحب 5,000 عسكري من ألمانيا، فيما توقع متحدث باسم البنتاغون أن يكتمل انسحاب القوات خلال 6 إلى 12 شهراً.
وتستضيف ألمانيا نحو 35 ألف عسكري أمريكي في الخدمة، وهو العدد الأكبر في أوروبا.
وقال مسؤول كبير في البنتاغون، طلب عدم كشف هويته، لـ«رويترز»، إن التصريحات الألمانية في الآونة الأخيرة، كانت «غير مناسبة وغير مفيدة»، مضيفاً: «الرئيس يرد بشكل صحيح على هذه التصريحات غير البناءة».
وأفادت الوكالة بأن خفض القوات سيعيد الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في أوروبا إلى ما يقارب مستويات ما قبل عام 2022، قبل أن يؤدي الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا إلى تعزيز الانتشار الأمريكي في عهد الرئيس السابق جو بايدن.

خلافات بشأن حرب إيران


ولم يتضح حتى الآن، ما إذا كانت واشنطن ستسحب المزيد من قواتها في أوروبا. وقال ترمب، الخميس، إنه ربما يفكر في سحب قوات أمريكية من إيطاليا وإسبانيا. وهدّد الشهر الماضي، بفرض حظر تجاري كامل على إسبانيا، التي أعلنت عدم السماح باستخدام قواعدها، أو مجالها الجوي في مهاجمة إيران.
وتملك الولايات المتحدة قاعدتين عسكريتين مهمتين في إسبانيا؛ هما قاعدة «روتا» البحرية، وقاعدة «مورون» الجوية.
ودخل ترمب في خلاف مع رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني بسبب حرب إيران فضلاً عن انتقاداته لبابا الفاتيكان، ليو الرابع عشر. وقال في أبريل إن ميلوني، التي كانت في السابق من أقرب حلفائه، «تفتقر إلى الشجاعة»، وإنها «خذلت واشنطن».
ويمثّل عدد القوات الأمريكية في ألمانيا، نحو نصف إجمالي الوجود العسكري للولايات المتحدة في أوروبا. وتضم ألمانيا عشرات المنشآت الأمريكية، بما في ذلك القيادة العليا للقوات الأمريكية في أوروبا وأفريقيا، كما توجد بها أصول عسكرية حيوية، بما في ذلك قنابل نووية من طراز B-61.