In response to the announcement by the United States to withdraw 5,000 American soldiers from Germany, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called on Europeans today (Saturday) to take greater responsibility for their security, amid rising tensions between President Donald Trump and NATO allies, and Washington's threat to withdraw from the Atlantic alliance.

Germany is on the right track



Pistorius considered that Germany is on the right track in this regard, pointing to the expansion of its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, and the increase and acceleration of equipment purchases, as well as the construction of military infrastructure.

He estimated the current number of American troops stationed in Germany at about 40,000 soldiers, considering that the presence of American soldiers in Europe, especially in Germany, serves our interests and those of the United States. He added that it was expected that the United States would withdraw its forces from Europe, including Germany.

Trump threatened last week to reduce the number of American troops in Germany after a dispute with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the United States' strategy in the Iran war.

Withdrawal to be completed within a year



The U.S. Department of Defense announced yesterday, Friday, the withdrawal of 5,000 military personnel from Germany, while a Pentagon spokesperson expected the withdrawal of the troops to be completed within 6 to 12 months.

Germany hosts about 35,000 active American military personnel, the largest number in Europe.

A senior Pentagon official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters that recent German statements were "inappropriate and unhelpful," adding: "The president is responding appropriately to these unconstructive statements."

The agency reported that the reduction of troops would bring the American military presence in Europe back to nearly pre-2022 levels, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to an increase in American deployment under former President Joe Biden.

Disputes over the Iran war



It remains unclear whether Washington will withdraw more of its forces in Europe. Trump stated on Thursday that he might consider withdrawing American troops from Italy and Spain. Last month, he threatened to impose a complete trade ban on Spain, which announced it would not allow the use of its bases or airspace to attack Iran.

The United States has two important military bases in Spain: the Rota Naval Base and the Morón Air Base.

Trump entered into a dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over the Iran war, as well as his criticisms of Pope Leo XIV. He said in April that Meloni, who was previously one of his closest allies, "lacks courage" and that she "has let Washington down."

The number of American troops in Germany represents about half of the total U.S. military presence in Europe. Germany hosts dozens of American facilities, including the U.S. European and African Command, and it has vital military assets, including B-61 nuclear bombs.