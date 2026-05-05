أسفرت حملة ميدانية قادها البرنامج الوطني لمكافحة التستر التجاري في السعودية في أبريل الماضي عن ضبط 170 حالة اشتباه أولية بالتستر، وإحالة المخالفين إلى الجهات المختصة للتحقق وتطبيق العقوبات الرادعة بحقهم.


وجاءت الجولات استناداً على الدلالات ومؤشرات الاشتباه بالتستر.


واستهدفت التحقق من امتثال المنشآت التجارية، وضبط جرائم ومخالفات نظام مكافحة التستر، وشملت أنشطة عدة، أبرزها: صيانة وإصلاح وتبديل إطارات السيارات الخفيفة، منافذ بيع تقديم العصائر الطازجة والمشروبات الباردة، عمال وتركيب الديكورات، الشقق المخدومة، وورش حدادة السيارات، والمقاهي الشعبية.


وتصل عقوبات نظام مكافحة التستر الى السجن 5 سنوات، وغرامة 5 ملايين ريال، وحجز ومصادرة الأموال غير المشروعة بعد صدور أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المتورطين، إضافة إلى العقوبات التبعية المقررة نظاماً، وهي: إغلاق المنشأة، وتصفية النشاط، وشطب السجل التجاري، والمنع من مزاولة النشاط التجاري، واستيفاء الزكاة والرسوم والضرائب، والتشهير، وإبعاد المتستر عليهم عن المملكة وعدم السماح لهم بالعودة إليها للعمل.