A field campaign led by the National Program for Combating Commercial Concealment in Saudi Arabia last April resulted in the apprehension of 170 initial suspicion cases of concealment, and the offenders were referred to the relevant authorities for verification and the application of deterrent penalties against them.



The rounds were based on indications and indicators of suspicion of concealment.



They aimed to verify the compliance of commercial establishments and to detect crimes and violations of the Anti-Concealment Law. The activities included several areas, most notably: maintenance, repair, and replacement of light vehicle tires, outlets selling fresh juices and cold drinks, decoration workers and installers, serviced apartments, car repair workshops, and popular cafes.



The penalties under the Anti-Concealment Law can reach up to 5 years in prison, a fine of 5 million riyals, and the seizure and confiscation of illegal funds after final judicial rulings against the involved parties, in addition to the legally prescribed ancillary penalties, which include: closing the establishment, liquidating the activity, canceling the commercial registration, banning from practicing commercial activity, settling zakat, fees, and taxes, publicizing the violations, and deporting those who were concealed from the Kingdom and preventing them from returning to work.