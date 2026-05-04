In a serious Iranian escalation against the ceasefire, Tehran today launched four missiles towards the UAE for the first time since April 8, targeting civilian facilities in peacetime, similar to what occurred during the war between the U.S. and Iran.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the renewed treacherous Iranian aggression using missiles and drones, affirming that it will not hesitate to protect its security and sovereignty under any circumstances and retains the right to a full and legitimate response to the attacks.



This treacherous Iranian attack represents a qualitative and dangerous escalation, shifting the conflict from a military framework to harming the economy and societal security once again, which raises the level of international concern and opens the door to broader reactions regarding Iran's intentions and military directions, amid the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and the deadlock in the Islamabad talks (2).



The launch of missiles towards the UAE cannot be considered a passing event that can be categorized within the margin of errors or uncalculated repercussions; rather, it carries implications that transcend the military dimension to political messages, raising fundamental questions about the future of de-escalation in the region and the extent of Tehran's commitment to it, as well as its resumption of launching missiles in peacetime against a state in the Gulf Cooperation Council.



Since the announcement of the permanent ceasefire, there has been a cautious belief that the region is heading towards a phase of "de-escalation" to open a window for diplomacy through negotiations. However, this recent development puts that hypothesis to a difficult test and reveals that what has been achieved was merely an Iranian tactical truce, which does not rise to the level of a solid strategic settlement.



The UAE Emergency Authority had announced that the UAE air defenses dealt with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.



Since the start of the U.S.-Iranian war on February 28, Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and at that time, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries expressed their strong condemnation of the missile launches against the member states, affirming their right to respond to Iran in accordance with the United Nations Charter.