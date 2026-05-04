في تصعيد إيراني خطير لوقف إطلاق النار، أطلقت طهران اليوم أربعة صواريخ باتجاه الإمارات ولأول مرة منذ الثامن من أبريل مستهدفة منشآت مدنية في زمن السلم، كما حدث في زمن الحرب التي دارت بين أمريكا وإيران.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية: ندين بشدة تجدد العدوان الإيراني الغادر باستخدام الصواريخ والمسيّرات، مؤكدة أنها لن تتهاون بحماية أمنها وسيادتها تحت أي ظرف وتحتفظ بحق الرد الكامل والمشروع على الاعتداءات.


ويشكل هذا الاعتداء الإيراني الغادر تصعيداً نوعياً وخطيراً، وينقل الصراع من الإطار العسكري إلى الإضرار بالاقتصاد والأمن المجتمعي مجدداً، وهو ما يرفع منسوب القلق الدولي ويفتح الباب أمام ردود فعل أوسع حول نية إيران وتوجهاتها العسكرية، في ظل استمرار أزمة مضيق هرمز، وانسداد أفق مباحثات إسلام آباد (٢).


ولا يمكن اعتبار إطلاق الصواريخ باتجاه الإمارات حدثاً عابراً يمكن إدراجه ضمن هامش الأخطاء أو الارتدادات غير المحسوبة، بل يحمل في طياته دلالات تتجاوز البعد العسكري إلى رسائل سياسية، تعيد طرح تساؤلات جوهرية حول مستقبل التهدئة في المنطقة، ومدى التزام طهران بها، ومعاودتها مجدداً إطلاق صواريخها في زمن السلم على دولة في مجلس التعاون الخليجي.


فمنذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار الدائم ساد اعتقاد حذر بأن المنطقة تتجه نحو مرحلة «خفض تصعيد» لفتح نافذة للدبلوماسية عبر المفاوضات، غير أن هذا التطور الأخير يضع تلك الفرضية أمام اختبار صعب، ويكشف أن ما تحقق لم يكن سوى هدنة تكتيكية إيرانية، لا ترقى إلى مستوى تسوية إستراتيجية راسخة.


‏وكانت هيئة الطوارئ الإماراتية قد أعلنت أن الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تعاملت مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران.


وأطلقت إيران منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإيرانية في ٢٨ فبراير الماضي المئات من الصواريخ والمسيّرات على الإمارات ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وأعربت دول مجلس التعاون في حينه استنكارها الشديد لإطلاق الصواريخ على دول المجلس، مؤكدة على حقها في الرد على إيران وفق ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.