في خطوة وصفتها بأنها «إجراء لبناء الثقة»، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إجلاء الولايات المتحدة 22 من أفراد طاقم سفينة حاويات إيرانية إلى باكستان، على أن يتم تسليمهم للسلطات الإيرانية.


وقالت الخارجية الباكستانية إن السفينة ستنقل إلى المياه الباكستانية لإعادتها إلى مالكيها بعد إجراء إصلاحات ضرورية.


وكانت القوات الأمريكية قد أعلنت الشهر الماضي اعتلاء السفينة «توسكا» التي ترفع علم إيران وتتبع شركة خطوط الشحن الإيرانية الخاضعة لعقوبات أمريكية، وصادرتها قبالة سواحل ميناء تشابهار الإيراني في خليج عمان، موضحة أن طاقم السفينة لم يمتثل للتحذيرات المتكررة على مدار 6 ساعات، وأن السفينة انتهكت الحصار الأمريكي المفروض عليها.


ونددت إيران بالواقعة ووصفتها بأنها «غير قانونية وانتهاك للقانون الدولي»، وطالبت بالإفراج الفوري عن السفينة وطاقمها وعائلاتهم.


في غضون ذلك، أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن السفن الموجودة حالياً في منطقة الخليج العربي تمثل ما يصل إلى 87 دولة، في مؤشر إلى حجم الحضور الدولي في واحد من أكثر الممرات البحرية حساسية في العالم.


وأشار إلى أن القوات الأمريكية قامت بتحويل مسار نحو 50 سفينة تجارية منذ بدء الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران، بهدف ضمان الامتثال للإجراءات وتأمين حركة الملاحة، مبيناً أن المدمرة الصاروخية «يو إس إس بينكني» اعترضت سفينة تجارية خلال دورية في إطار تنفيذ الحصار، في خطوة تعكس تشديد الرقابة على حركة السفن في المنطقة.


وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن المزيد من السفن التجارية في طريقها لعبور مضيق هرمز.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن 6000 جندي وعنصر أمن أمريكي يوجدون في إسرائيل حالياً، موضحة أن أجهزة الاستخبارات ترصد تصدعات عميقة داخل القيادة الإيرانية.


في الوقت ذاته، أبدت وزارة الدفاع الألمانية استعدادها لتقديم مساهمة كبيرة ضمن تحالف دولي لحماية حرية الملاحة بمضيق هرمز.