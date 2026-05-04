In a move described as a "confidence-building measure," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced today (Monday) the evacuation of 22 crew members of an Iranian container ship to Pakistan, with plans to hand them over to Iranian authorities.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that the ship will be transferred to Pakistani waters to be returned to its owners after necessary repairs are made.



Last month, U.S. forces announced the seizure of the ship "Tosca," which flies the Iranian flag and is operated by an Iranian shipping company under U.S. sanctions, off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. They explained that the ship's crew did not comply with repeated warnings over a period of 6 hours and that the ship violated the U.S. blockade imposed on it.



Iran condemned the incident, describing it as "illegal and a violation of international law," and demanded the immediate release of the ship and its crew along with their families.



Meanwhile, the U.S. military announced that the ships currently in the Arabian Gulf represent up to 87 countries, indicating the scale of international presence in one of the world's most sensitive maritime corridors.



It noted that U.S. forces have redirected around 50 commercial vessels since the maritime blockade on Iran began, aiming to ensure compliance with the procedures and secure navigation, stating that the guided-missile destroyer "USS Bunker Hill" intercepted a commercial vessel during a patrol as part of the enforcement of the blockade, reflecting increased scrutiny of ship movements in the region.



The commander of U.S. Central Command stated that more commercial vessels are on their way to transit the Strait of Hormuz.



On another note, Israeli media reported that 6,000 U.S. soldiers and security personnel are currently in Israel, indicating that intelligence agencies are monitoring deep fractures within the Iranian leadership.



At the same time, the German Ministry of Defense expressed its readiness to make a significant contribution to an international coalition to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.