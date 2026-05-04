أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم (الإثنين)، وقفاً لإطلاق النار من جانب واحد مع أوكرانيا خلال يومي 8 و9 من مايو الجاري، تزامناً مع إحياء موسكو يوم النصر في الحرب العالمية الثانية، مهددة بضرب كييف إذا انتهكت الهدنة.


وقالت الوزارة: «بقرار من القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الروسية، الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، تم إعلان وقف إطلاق النار من 8 إلى 9 مايو 2026»، مضيفة: «إذا حاول نظام كييف تنفيذ خطته الإجرامية بالتسبب باضطرابات أثناء الاحتفال بالذكرى الـ81 للنصر في الحرب الوطنية العظمى، فإن القوات المسلحة الروسية ستشنّ ضربة صاروخية انتقامية كبيرة على وسط كييف».


وكان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قد اقترح الهدنة لأول مرة الأسبوع الماضي، خلال مكالمة هاتفية مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قال إن بلاده ستطلب من واشنطن تفاصيل بشأن المقترح.


يذكر أن روسيا وأوكرانيا توافقتا على هدنة استمرت ليوم واحد بمناسبة عيد الفصح في 10 أبريل الماضي، لكن جولات المحادثات التي جرت بوساطة أمريكية لم تنجح في استمرار الهدنة.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن الجهد الدبلوماسي لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا متوقف حالياً بسبب حرب إيران، موضحاً أنه ناقش سبل إعادة تنشيط هذه العملية، والتواصل مع الولايات المتحدة، ودور أوروبا فيها، بعد اجتماع عقد على هامش قمة المجموعة السياسية الأوروبية. وأوضح زيلينسكي أنه أجرى مناقشة عن الوضع على خط المواجهة، مبيناً أن الاجتماع تطرق إلى ضرورة حماية الطاقة.


وأشاد زيلينسكي بحزمة الدعم الأوروبية البالغة 90 مليار يورو، لافتاً إلى أهمية أن تبدأ هذه الأموال بالوصول في أسرع وقت ممكن، وأن تتمكن أوكرانيا من تنفيذ خططها لتعزيز قدرتها على الصمود استعداداً لفصل الشتاء.