أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية اليوم (الإثنين)، وقفاً لإطلاق النار من جانب واحد مع أوكرانيا خلال يومي 8 و9 من مايو الجاري، تزامناً مع إحياء موسكو يوم النصر في الحرب العالمية الثانية، مهددة بضرب كييف إذا انتهكت الهدنة.
وقالت الوزارة: «بقرار من القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الروسية، الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، تم إعلان وقف إطلاق النار من 8 إلى 9 مايو 2026»، مضيفة: «إذا حاول نظام كييف تنفيذ خطته الإجرامية بالتسبب باضطرابات أثناء الاحتفال بالذكرى الـ81 للنصر في الحرب الوطنية العظمى، فإن القوات المسلحة الروسية ستشنّ ضربة صاروخية انتقامية كبيرة على وسط كييف».
وكان الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قد اقترح الهدنة لأول مرة الأسبوع الماضي، خلال مكالمة هاتفية مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لكن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قال إن بلاده ستطلب من واشنطن تفاصيل بشأن المقترح.
يذكر أن روسيا وأوكرانيا توافقتا على هدنة استمرت ليوم واحد بمناسبة عيد الفصح في 10 أبريل الماضي، لكن جولات المحادثات التي جرت بوساطة أمريكية لم تنجح في استمرار الهدنة.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن الجهد الدبلوماسي لإنهاء حرب أوكرانيا متوقف حالياً بسبب حرب إيران، موضحاً أنه ناقش سبل إعادة تنشيط هذه العملية، والتواصل مع الولايات المتحدة، ودور أوروبا فيها، بعد اجتماع عقد على هامش قمة المجموعة السياسية الأوروبية. وأوضح زيلينسكي أنه أجرى مناقشة عن الوضع على خط المواجهة، مبيناً أن الاجتماع تطرق إلى ضرورة حماية الطاقة.
وأشاد زيلينسكي بحزمة الدعم الأوروبية البالغة 90 مليار يورو، لافتاً إلى أهمية أن تبدأ هذه الأموال بالوصول في أسرع وقت ممكن، وأن تتمكن أوكرانيا من تنفيذ خططها لتعزيز قدرتها على الصمود استعداداً لفصل الشتاء.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today (Monday) a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine during the days of May 8 and 9, coinciding with Moscow's commemoration of Victory Day in World War II, threatening to strike Kyiv if the truce is violated.
The ministry stated: "By order of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8 to 9, 2026," adding: "If the Kyiv regime attempts to execute its criminal plan to cause disturbances during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a major retaliatory missile strike on central Kyiv."
Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed the ceasefire for the first time last week during a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would ask Washington for details regarding the proposal.
It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine agreed to a one-day ceasefire on the occasion of Easter on April 10, but rounds of talks mediated by the United States did not succeed in extending the truce.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier today that the diplomatic effort to end the war in Ukraine is currently stalled due to the Iran war, explaining that he discussed ways to reactivate this process, communicate with the United States, and Europe's role in it, after a meeting held on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. Zelensky clarified that he had a discussion about the situation on the front line, indicating that the meeting addressed the necessity of energy protection.
Zelensky praised the European support package of 90 billion euros, noting the importance of these funds starting to arrive as soon as possible, so that Ukraine can implement its plans to enhance its resilience in preparation for winter.