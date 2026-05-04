The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today (Monday) a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine during the days of May 8 and 9, coinciding with Moscow's commemoration of Victory Day in World War II, threatening to strike Kyiv if the truce is violated.



The ministry stated: "By order of the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8 to 9, 2026," adding: "If the Kyiv regime attempts to execute its criminal plan to cause disturbances during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a major retaliatory missile strike on central Kyiv."



Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed the ceasefire for the first time last week during a phone call with his American counterpart Donald Trump, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country would ask Washington for details regarding the proposal.



It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine agreed to a one-day ceasefire on the occasion of Easter on April 10, but rounds of talks mediated by the United States did not succeed in extending the truce.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier today that the diplomatic effort to end the war in Ukraine is currently stalled due to the Iran war, explaining that he discussed ways to reactivate this process, communicate with the United States, and Europe's role in it, after a meeting held on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. Zelensky clarified that he had a discussion about the situation on the front line, indicating that the meeting addressed the necessity of energy protection.



Zelensky praised the European support package of 90 billion euros, noting the importance of these funds starting to arrive as soon as possible, so that Ukraine can implement its plans to enhance its resilience in preparation for winter.