أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الفريق الركن محمود أحمد سالم الصبيحي، أمس (الإثنين)، أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب بذل المزيد من الجهود لتحسين خدمة الكهرباء في المناطق المحررة، باعتبارها من أهم الخدمات الأساسية المرتبطة بحياة المواطنين اليومية، مشدداً على ضرورة رفع مستوى التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد لتجاوز التحديات القائمة.


وأوضح الصبيحي أن ملف الكهرباء يحظى باهتمامات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، لافتاً إلى أهمية تكاتف الجهود بين مختلف الجهات المعنية لمعالجة الإشكاليات بشكل جذري، بما يضمن استمرارية عمل المحطات بكفاءة عالية، ويخفف من معاناة المواطنين.


اجتماع بقيادات الوزارة


وترأس عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اجتماعاً لقيادة وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة والمؤسسة العامة للكهرباء في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، بحضور وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عدنان الكاف.


وكُرس الاجتماع للاطلاع على مستوى الأداء وسير العمل في القطاع الكهربائي، والمتابعة الميدانية المباشرة لتقييم سير العمل، والوقوف على التحديات التي تواجه قطاع الكهرباء في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والمحافظات المجاورة.


مناقشة أوضاع الكهرباء


وجرى خلال الاجتماع مناقشة مجمل الأوضاع المتعلقة بقطاع الكهرباء والتحديات التي تواجهه، خصوصاً في ظل تزايد الطلب على الطاقة خلال فصل الصيف، والأوضاع المالية والإدارية، والمديونيات المستحقة لقطاع الكهرباء، وتوفير الموارد اللازمة لضمان استقرار الخدمة.


واستمع الفريق الركن الصبيحي، من وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عدنان الكاف إلى شرح كامل عن أوضاع الكهرباء والتحديات التي تواجهها وزارة الكهرباء والجهود المبذولة في العمل على مواجهة تلك التحديات.


ووضع وزير الكهرباء، عضو مجلس القيادة أمام المتطلبات الضرورية والإمكانات التي تحتاجها وزارته من أجل تحسين الخدمة، خصوصاً مع تزايد الطلب على الطاقة في فترة الصيف.


واستمع الصبيحي من المعنيين والمختصين، إلى أبرز المعوقات التي تفرض ضغوطاً متزايدة على استمرارية الخدمة، وعلى رأسها صعوبات توفير وقود «المازوت» و«الديزل» اللازمين لتشغيل المحطات، إضافة إلى نقص إمدادات النفط الخام، مؤكدين أن تأمين الوقود بشكل مستدام يمثل أولوية قصوى لتفادي انقطاعات التيار الكهربائي التي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على حياة المواطنين.


إجراءات حازمة


وأشاد عضو مجلس القيادة محمود الصبيحي بالجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة في الاستمرار في تقديم الخدمة في ظل الكثير من التحديات التي تواجهها.


وحثّ الفريق الصبيحي الجهات المختصة في الوزارة على اتخاذ إجراءات حازمة لمواجهة ظاهرة الربط العشوائي، ومعالجة أسباب الفاقد في الطاقة، مؤكداً أن الحد من الفاقد يُعد ركيزة أساسية لتحسين أداء المحطات، والحفاظ على الموارد المالية، بما يسهم في تعزيز قدرة المؤسسة على تقديم خدمة مستقرة وفعالة.