The member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Major General Mahmoud Ahmed Salem Al-Sabihi, confirmed yesterday (Monday) that the current phase requires more efforts to improve electricity service in the liberated areas, considering it one of the most essential services linked to the daily lives of citizens. He emphasized the necessity of enhancing coordination among the concerned parties and working in a unified team spirit to overcome the existing challenges.



Al-Sabihi clarified that the electricity file receives significant attention from the Presidential Leadership Council, pointing out the importance of concerted efforts among various concerned parties to address the issues fundamentally, ensuring the continuous operation of the stations with high efficiency and alleviating the suffering of citizens.



Meeting with Ministry Leaders



Al-Sabihi chaired a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy and the General Electricity Corporation in the temporary capital, Aden, in the presence of the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Adnan Al-Kaf.



The meeting was dedicated to reviewing the performance level and the progress of work in the electricity sector, as well as direct field follow-up to assess the workflow and identify the challenges facing the electricity sector in the temporary capital, Aden, and the neighboring governorates.



Discussion of Electricity Conditions



During the meeting, the overall conditions related to the electricity sector and the challenges it faces were discussed, especially in light of the increasing demand for energy during the summer season, the financial and administrative situations, the outstanding debts owed to the electricity sector, and the provision of necessary resources to ensure service stability.



Major General Al-Sabihi listened to a comprehensive explanation from Minister of Electricity and Energy Adnan Al-Kaf about the electricity situation and the challenges faced by the Ministry of Electricity, as well as the efforts being made to address those challenges.



The Minister of Electricity presented to the member of the council the essential requirements and capabilities needed by his ministry to improve the service, especially with the increasing demand for energy during the summer period.



Al-Sabihi heard from the concerned and specialized individuals about the main obstacles that impose increasing pressures on the continuity of service, primarily the difficulties in securing the necessary "diesel" and "mazout" fuel for operating the stations, in addition to the shortage of crude oil supplies. They confirmed that securing fuel sustainably is a top priority to avoid power outages that directly affect the lives of citizens.



Decisive Measures



Member of the Council Mahmoud Al-Sabihi praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy to continue providing service amidst many challenges it faces.



Major General Al-Sabihi urged the relevant authorities in the ministry to take decisive measures to confront the phenomenon of random connections and address the causes of energy loss, emphasizing that reducing losses is a fundamental pillar for improving the performance of the stations and preserving financial resources, which contributes to enhancing the institution's ability to provide stable and effective service.