أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن قلق المملكة العربية السعودية إزاء التصعيد العسكري الحالي في المنطقة، ودعت إلى ضرورة التهدئة وعدم التصعيد، وضبط النفس، ودعم الوساطة الباكستانية والجهود الدبلوماسية، للوصول إلى حل سياسي يجنب المنطقة من الانزلاق نحو المزيد من التوتر وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، الذي لا يصب في مصلحة المنطقة والعالم.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تشدد على أهمية عودة حرية الملاحة البحرية الدولية في مضيق هرمز إلى حالتها الطبيعية كما كانت قبل 28 فبراير»، مطالبةً بضمان مرور السفن بأمن وسلامة دون قيود.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's concern regarding the current military escalation in the region, calling for the necessity of de-escalation, restraint, and support for Pakistani mediation and diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution that spares the region from slipping into further tension and undermining security and stability, which is not in the interest of the region and the world.
The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of restoring freedom of international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state as it was before February 28," calling for the guarantee of safe and secure passage for ships without restrictions.