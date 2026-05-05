The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's concern regarding the current military escalation in the region, calling for the necessity of de-escalation, restraint, and support for Pakistani mediation and diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution that spares the region from slipping into further tension and undermining security and stability, which is not in the interest of the region and the world.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of restoring freedom of international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state as it was before February 28," calling for the guarantee of safe and secure passage for ships without restrictions.