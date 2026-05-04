رافقتُ الشاشة الكبيرة من الداخل، ١٢ عاماً في محيط غرفة أخبار قناة العربية. كنت في قلب الشاشات الكبيرة حين كانت ملكة لا تُنازَع.

وفي منتصف العقد الماضي، أسّستُ وأدرتُ قمم الشرق الأوسط لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأقمنا ورش عمل متخصصة ذات علاقة. أربع دورات في دبي ركّزت على تأثير السوشيال ميديا على الأعمال والإعلام وكل قطاع آخر. إحدى الجلسات الرئيسية كانت بحضور أبرز قادة الإعلام والمؤثرين، وموضوعها: التحوّل والمنافسة بين الشاشات الكبيرة والشاشات الصغيرة، ومن يتصدر المشهد.

كان البعض يتحدث باحتراس. والبعض بتشكيك. لكن الأرقام اليوم تقول ما قلناه في تلك القاعة.!

التلفزيون في ٢٠٣٠: لن تشاهده.. سيتحدث إليك!

ربما كانت نبوءات مبكرة، لكن لا أحد يُصدّق النبوءة حتى تقع.

•أرقام رويترز: المفاجأة المتوقعة!

⁃٤٠٪ من الجمهور العالمي يتجنبون الأخبار أحياناً أو بشكل متكرر، أعلى مستوى يُسجَّل منذ بدء القياس عام ٢٠١٧.

⁃٤٤٪ من الشباب بين ١٨ و٢٤ عاماً يقولون إن السوشيال ميديا هي مصدرهم الرئيسي للأخبار، مقابل ٢٠٪ فقط ممن هم فوق الـ٥٥.

⁃٥٨٪ من الناس حول العالم قلقون من عدم قدرتهم على التمييز بين الحقيقي والمزيّف في الأخبار.

التلفزيون في ٢٠٣٠: لن تشاهده.. سيتحدث إليك!

أرقام مذهلة تكشف أزمة صحافة وأزمة ثقة، ولا الفرق بينهما جوهري!

الإعلام لم يفشل في إيصال الخبر، فشل في إقناع الجمهور بعد أن أخفق في السرعة، ولم يستثمر المصداقية جيداً، والآن الذكاء الاصطناعي في مقدماته يملأ هذا الفراغ.

•تغيّر الإعلام، وتغيّر الإنسان أولاً.

جيل كامل اليوم لم يشترِ صحيفة قط. لم يقتنِ كتاباً ورقياً قط. ولم يلامسهما أبداً، ولم يشعر بأنه يفتقد شيئاً، لأنه لم يعرفه أصلاً!

وأتساءل دائماً، لماذا لا تزال المؤسسات الصحفية تطبع نسخاً ورقية، ولمن؟

الورق والطباعة والتوزيع والتشغيل يكلّف. لو وجّهت هذه التكاليف نحو التحوّل الرقمي، ربما حافظت على حضورها وكبريائها. لكن المؤسسات الكبرى تجيد شيئاً واحداً أكثر من الصحافة: المقاومة، حتى وإن كانت مكلفة!

•الشاشة الكبيرة: لجمال المدن الذكي!

الشاشة الكبيرة أصبحت عملاقة، وصارت واجهة المدن.

من ميدان التايمز سكوير إلى الرياض والبوليفارد، وبينهما البيكاديلي بلندن، الشاشات العملاقة لم تعد تعرض إعلانات فقط. تُصبح مشاهد حية، لوحات فنية، ونوافذ تفاعلية للمارة. شاهدنا ذلك في تظاهرات الفن بـ«نور الرياض».

قلب المدينة النابض، وفي مواقع الجذب والساحات العامة، ستكون شاشات ذكية، تعرف من أمامها. تتحدث بلغته. وتغيّر محتواها قبل أن يغمض عينيه.

التلفزيون في ٢٠٣٠: لن تشاهده.. سيتحدث إليك!

جمال المدن لن يكون في هندسة مبانيها فقط. بل في قدرتها على جعلك تتوقف، وتتفاعل مع شاشة تعرفك.

سوق أجهزة التلفزيون الذكية نما من ٨.٣ مليار دولار عام ٢٠٢٥ إلى ١٨.٤ مليار متوقعة بحلول ٢٠٣٠. أربعة تحوّلات لا رجعة عنها:

المحتوى: توليد تلقائي للتقارير الرياضية والمالية والجوية، مونتاج ذكي فوري، واستوديوهات افتراضية بالكامل. ما كان يحتاج فريقاً من البشر وأشهراً، يمكن لشخصين إنجازه في ساعات.

الإعلان الذكي: NBCUniversal كشفت عام ٢٠٢٥ عن أدوات تُعدّل الإعلان لحظة بلحظة، والمعلن لم يعد يشتري وقتاً، يشتري لحظة بعينها في حياتك، ولا يوجد أقرب لحياتك من شاشة هاتفك الذكي الصغيرة!

سيكون بمقدور قناة واحدة توليد مذيعين يُغطون الأحداث على مدار الساعة، بصوت حقيقي، وحضور لا يتوقف ولا يكلف كثيرا المؤسسات الإعلامية وبالطبع الإعلانية!.

أيضا تلعثم المترجم الفورى سيذهب بلا رجعة، والدبلجة الفورية: مراسل يتحدث العربية، والمشاهد في أمريكا يسمعه بالإنجليزية بصوته مع تطابق حركة الشفاه، أمر يحدث الآن والحاجز اللغوي اختفى.

•الشاشة الصغيرة: إدمان الرفقة!

تقرير رويترز ٢٠٢٥ يؤكد: الاستهلاك الاجتماعي للفيديو قفز من ٥٢٪ في ٢٠٢٠ إلى ٦٥٪ في ٢٠٢٥. واستهلاك الفيديو بجميع أنواعه، من ٦٧٪ إلى ٧٥٪ في خمس سنوات فقط.

الجيل الذي ولد والهاتف الذكي في يده، لم يعد بحاجة أن «يذهب» إلى خبر. الخبر يأتي إليه. يظهر في خلاصته. يحدث أمامه.

هذا هو التحول الحقيقي الذي لا تتحدث عنه الأرقام وحدها.

وبحلول ٢٠٣٠، المستخدم لن يشاهد نشرة الأخبار. سيتحدث إليها. يسأل: «ماذا يحدث الآن؟» ويحصل على تقرير مُخصَّص له وحده، من وكيله الرقمي أو مذيعه الافتراضي أو رفيقته الذكية.

•هذا ما تفعله أجيال ثلاثة الآن:

⁃الجد يقرأ الصحيفة الورقية أحيانا، أما.

الأب يتابع يوتيوب وتويتر ومجموعات الواتساب، والابن لا يشاهد، يتفاعل ويُنتج. والحفيد في عمق الأوامر الصوتية حول العالم !

ثلاثة أجيال في غرفة واحدة تتسع المسافات ولا أحد منهم يستهلك الإعلام بنفس الطريقة. بحلول ٢٠٣٠، الابن سيكون هو الجمهور الأكبر. وهو لا يريد مذيعاً يُخبره، يريد تجربة تتحدث إليه. والذكاء الاصطناعي يعرف هذا، ويبنيه الآن. ليصل إلى الأحفاد!

•من سيختفي؟

الورق، والكاتب، والمذيع الذي يقرأ نشرة، والمُنتج الذي يمضي ساعات في مونتاج روتيني. والمعلن الذي يدفع ثمن تكلفة الإنتاج العالية وبالطبع المقارئ والمتلقي الذي لا يطيق الانتظار ولا يفهم تكلفة الإعلام المبالغ فيها مادامت كل الفضاءات مشرعة بأقل تكلفة وأقل مجهود !

لن يموت التلفزيون، لكنه لن يشبه نفسه.

والجيل القادم لن يفهم لماذا كنّا ننتظر نشرة الأخبار في الرابعة أو الثامنة مساء، أو منتصف الليل !

لن يفهم لماذا كان جيل ينتظر طباعة الصحيفة، أو مسلسل مفضل أو اتصال، لن يفهم ولن يستوعب طاقة الانتظار !

تماماً كما لا يفهم جيل اليوم، لماذا كنّا نذهب إلى البنك ونقراء صحيفة مع كوب قهوة مر !

إلى اللقاء،،

ناصر صالح الصرامي

صحفي سعودي — يكتب في مساحة تلتقي فيها التقنية بالإنسان