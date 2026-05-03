برحيل الفنان هاني شاكر، تستحضر «عكاظ» رسالة تلقتها منه قبل ٤٩ عاماً، وتحديداً في عام 1977، حيث نشرت «عكاظ» رسالة من قارئة سعودية تعاتب فيها الفنان هاني شاكر على ما نُقل على لسانه من حديث فُهم أنه يتضمن إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.
منشور «عكاظ» المتضمن معاتبة من قارئة سعودية للفنان هاني شاكر حول ما نُقل على لسانه من إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.
الرسالة كانت واضحة ومباشرة، وطرحت تساؤلات حول دقة ما قيل وموقف الفنان الحقيقي.
بعد النشر، تلقت الصحيفة عدداً من رسائل القراء، بعضهم أبدى استياءه من المضمون المنسوب للفنان، وآخرون شككوا في دقة النقل، واعتبروا أن ما حدث قد يكون نتيجة سوء فهم أو اجتزاء في التصريح.
قصاصة لرسالة هاني شاكر بخط يده إلى «عكاظ».
لاحقاً، بعث هاني شاكر رسالة بخط يده إلى «عكاظ»، أوضح فيها أن ما نُسب إليه غير دقيق، وأنها شائعات ليست صحيحة، وأنه لم يقصد الإساءة، مؤكداً احترامه للجمهور السعودي. الرسالة تضمنت اعتذاراً عمّا تسبب به اللبس، مع تأكيد تقديره للمتابعين في المملكة.
ونشرت «عكاظ» نص الرسالة كما ورد، ما أتاح للقراء الاطلاع على رد الفنان بشكل مباشر.
With the departure of artist Hani Shaker, "Okaz" recalls a message it received from him 49 years ago, specifically in 1977, when "Okaz" published a letter from a Saudi reader who reprimanded artist Hani Shaker for comments attributed to him that were understood to be derogatory towards Saudi girls.
منشور «عكاظ» المتضمن معاتبة من قارئة سعودية للفنان هاني شاكر حول ما نُقل على لسانه من إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.
The message was clear and direct, raising questions about the accuracy of what was said and the artist's true position.
After the publication, the newspaper received a number of letters from readers, some expressing their dissatisfaction with the content attributed to the artist, while others questioned the accuracy of the report, considering that what happened might be the result of a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the statement.
قصاصة لرسالة هاني شاكر بخط يده إلى «عكاظ».
Later, Hani Shaker sent a handwritten letter to "Okaz," clarifying that what was attributed to him was inaccurate, that the rumors were not true, and that he did not intend to offend, affirming his respect for the Saudi audience. The letter included an apology for the confusion caused, along with a confirmation of his appreciation for his followers in the Kingdom.
"Okaz" published the text of the letter as it was received, allowing readers to see the artist's response directly.