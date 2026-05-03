برحيل الفنان هاني شاكر، تستحضر «عكاظ» رسالة تلقتها منه قبل ٤٩ عاماً، وتحديداً في عام 1977، حيث نشرت «عكاظ» رسالة من قارئة سعودية تعاتب فيها الفنان هاني شاكر على ما نُقل على لسانه من حديث فُهم أنه يتضمن إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.

منشور «عكاظ» المتضمن معاتبة من قارئة سعودية للفنان هاني شاكر حول ما نُقل على لسانه من إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.

منشور «عكاظ» المتضمن معاتبة من قارئة سعودية للفنان هاني شاكر حول ما نُقل على لسانه من إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.

الرسالة كانت واضحة ومباشرة، وطرحت تساؤلات حول دقة ما قيل وموقف الفنان الحقيقي.

بعد النشر، تلقت الصحيفة عدداً من رسائل القراء، بعضهم أبدى استياءه من المضمون المنسوب للفنان، وآخرون شككوا في دقة النقل، واعتبروا أن ما حدث قد يكون نتيجة سوء فهم أو اجتزاء في التصريح.

قصاصة لرسالة هاني شاكر بخط يده إلى «عكاظ».

قصاصة لرسالة هاني شاكر بخط يده إلى «عكاظ».

لاحقاً، بعث هاني شاكر رسالة بخط يده إلى «عكاظ»، أوضح فيها أن ما نُسب إليه غير دقيق، وأنها شائعات ليست صحيحة، وأنه لم يقصد الإساءة، مؤكداً احترامه للجمهور السعودي. الرسالة تضمنت اعتذاراً عمّا تسبب به اللبس، مع تأكيد تقديره للمتابعين في المملكة.

ونشرت «عكاظ» نص الرسالة كما ورد، ما أتاح للقراء الاطلاع على رد الفنان بشكل مباشر.