With the departure of artist Hani Shaker, "Okaz" recalls a message it received from him 49 years ago, specifically in 1977, when "Okaz" published a letter from a Saudi reader who reprimanded artist Hani Shaker for comments attributed to him that were understood to be derogatory towards Saudi girls.

منشور «عكاظ» المتضمن معاتبة من قارئة سعودية للفنان هاني شاكر حول ما نُقل على لسانه من إساءة للفتيات السعوديات.

The message was clear and direct, raising questions about the accuracy of what was said and the artist's true position.

After the publication, the newspaper received a number of letters from readers, some expressing their dissatisfaction with the content attributed to the artist, while others questioned the accuracy of the report, considering that what happened might be the result of a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the statement.

قصاصة لرسالة هاني شاكر بخط يده إلى «عكاظ».

Later, Hani Shaker sent a handwritten letter to "Okaz," clarifying that what was attributed to him was inaccurate, that the rumors were not true, and that he did not intend to offend, affirming his respect for the Saudi audience. The letter included an apology for the confusion caused, along with a confirmation of his appreciation for his followers in the Kingdom.

"Okaz" published the text of the letter as it was received, allowing readers to see the artist's response directly.