A private school in the Al-Mansouriya area of Giza Governorate witnessed a painful incident that raised concerns among parents, as a large display screen fell on several KG2 children during a theatrical celebration inside the school.

The massive screen, estimated to be about 10 meters wide, fell during the performance due to strong winds and sudden weather fluctuations that the area experienced.

According to a statement issued by the Giza Directorate of Education, two children sustained minor bruises as a result of the incident, which occurred last night, Saturday; due to the strong winds and bad weather conditions, the two children were transferred to Zayed Hospital for necessary medical attention and were discharged after their health conditions stabilized.

The directorate clarified that the event was organized by the school within the school premises, and that the incident did not result in serious injuries, noting that an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident and to review safety procedures.

Social media users circulated videos of the moment of the incident, showing the large screen suddenly falling during the performance, with one of the attendees attempting to protect the children.