شهدت مدرسة خاصة بمنطقة المنصورية في محافظة الجيزة، واقعة مؤلمة أثارت قلق أولياء الأمور، إذ سقطت شاشة عرض كبيرة الحجم على عدد من أطفال مرحلة KG2 أثناء عرض احتفالي مسرحي داخل المدرسة.

وسقطت الشاشة الضخمة التي تقدر بعرض حوالى 10 أمتار أثناء العرض، بسبب شدة الرياح والتقلبات الجوية المفاجئة التي شهدتها المنطقة.

ووفقاً لبيان صادر عن مديرية التربية والتعليم بالجيزة، أصيب طفلان بكدمات طفيفة نتيجة الحادثة، التي وقعت مساء أمس السبت؛ بسبب شدة الرياح والأحوال الجوية السيئة، إذ تم نقل الطفلين إلى مستشفى زايد لتلقي الإسعافات اللازمة، وخرجا بعد استقرار حالتهما الصحية.

وأوضحت المديرية أن الحفل كان من تنظيم المدرسة داخل الحرم المدرسي، وأن الحادثة لم تسفر عن إصابات خطيرة، مشيرة إلى فتح تحقيق للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة ومراجعة إجراءات السلامة.

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيديوهات للحظة الحادثة، أظهرت سقوط الشاشة الضخمة فجأة أثناء العرض، مع محاولة أحد الحاضرين حماية الأطفال.