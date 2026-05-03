The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death sentence by judicial discretion against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek to cause corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “And Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the earth is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”

Nawaf bin Ali bin Dhakir Al-Zahrani - a Saudi national - committed the murder of his father, Ali, by slaughtering him with a knife, which led to his death, and he was under the influence of drugs.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation revealed charges against him for committing the crime. Upon referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him. The act he committed was a heinous crime, as he slaughtered his father, the victim, and the horrific nature of the act of murder, along with the fact that he killed his father, who was the reason for his existence, adds to the severity of the crime. Given the significant impact of this grave crime in instilling fear and terror in society and frightening the safe, a sentence of death by judicial discretion was issued, which became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court. A royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death sentence by judicial discretion against the perpetrator Nawaf bin Ali bin Dhakir Al-Zahrani - a Saudi national - was carried out on Sunday, 16/11/1447 AH, corresponding to 3/5/2026 AD, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who might think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate. And Allah is the Guide to the straight path.