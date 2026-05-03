أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بياناً بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيراً بأحد الجناة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: «وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلاحِهَا»، وقال تعالى: «وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ»، وقال تعالى: «وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ»، وقال تعالى: «إِنَّمَا جَزَاء الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الْأَرْضِ فَسَاداً أَن يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُم مِّنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الْأَرْضِ، ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ».

أقدم نواف بن علي بن ذاكر الزهراني -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل والده علي وذلك بنحره بالسكين مما تسبب في وفاته، وتعاطي المخدرات.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه، ولأن ما أقدم عليه جريمة بشعة وذلك بنحره والده المجني عليه، وشناعة الوصف المرتكب في تنفيذ القتل ولإقدامه على قتل والده الذي كان سبباً في وجوده يكون قد زاد على غيره من أوصاف القتل، ولما لهذه الجريمة العظيمة أثر في بث الرعب والخوف في المجتمع وترويع الآمنين، فقد تم الحكم بقتله تعزيراً وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بالجاني نواف بن علي بن ذاكر الزهراني -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الأحد 1447/11/16هـ الموافق 2026/5/3م بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره. والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.