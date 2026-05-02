شهدت إحدى المحاكم المصرية، صباح اليوم (السبت)، واقعة مأساوية بعد وفاة محامٍ بشكل مفاجئ أثناء تواجده داخل قاعة المحكمة، خلال أداء عمله ومباشرته لإجراءات إحدى القضايا.

وتلقت مديرىة أمن الدقهلية إخطاراً من شرطة النجدة يفيد بوفاة، محامٍ أثناء أداء عمله بمحكمه بلقاس الجزئية، حيث سقط مغشياً

عليه داخل قاعة المحكمة

وانتقل ضباط المباحث وسيارات الإسعاف إلى مكان البلاغ وتبين وفاة علاء السيد النفيلى 59 عاماً نقيب محامي بلقاس سابقاً، أثناء مرافعته بإحدى القضايا داخل المحكمة، حيث وافته المنية داخل المحكمة، وتم نقل المتوفى إلى مستشفى بلقاس وتحرر محضر بالواقعة وتولت النيابة التحقيق.

وفقاً لمقربين من الراحل وتقارير إعلامية، فقد تعرض المحامي علاء السيد النفيلي، لحالة إعياء مفاجئة داخل إحدى قاعات محكمة بلقاس، وجرى استدعاء سيارة إسعاف ونقله إلى المستشفى في محاولة لإنقاذه، إلا أنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة متأثراً بحالته الصحية.

وأشارت المعلومات الأولية إلى أن الوفاة يُرجح أن تكون نتيجة أزمة صحية مفاجئة نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، في انتظار ما ستكشف عنه التقارير الطبية الرسمية بشأن السبب الدقيق للوفاة.

وتُعد هذه الواقعة واحدة من الحوادث النادرة التي تقع داخل قاعات المحاكم، حيث سبق أن شهدت مصر حالات مشابهة، كان آخرها وفاة المحامي عمرو فتحي العام الماضي بعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية مفاجئة داخل محكمة 6 أكتوبر.

فيما أعرب عدد من المحامين عن حزنهم الشديد لرحيل زميلهم، مؤكدين أن الفقيد كان يؤدي عمله حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، فيما يُنتظر صدور بيانات رسمية من نقابة المحامين أو الجهات المختصة لتوضيح ملابسات الواقعة.