An Egyptian court witnessed a tragic incident this morning (Saturday) after a lawyer suddenly passed away while present in the courtroom, during his work and handling the procedures of a case.

The Daqahlia Security Directorate received a notification from the emergency police regarding the death of a lawyer while performing his duties at the Belqas Partial Court, where he collapsed

unconscious inside the courtroom.

Investigating officers and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and it was found that Alaa El-Sayed El-Nefili, 59, a former head of the Belqas Lawyers' Syndicate, died while defending a case inside the court. He passed away inside the courthouse, and the deceased was transferred to Belqas Hospital, with a report filed regarding the incident, and the prosecution took over the investigation.

According to close acquaintances of the deceased and media reports, lawyer Alaa El-Sayed El-Nefili experienced a sudden health crisis inside one of the courtrooms in Belqas, and an ambulance was called to transfer him to the hospital in an attempt to save him, but he breathed his last, affected by his health condition.



Initial information indicated that the death is likely due to a sudden health crisis resulting from a severe drop in blood circulation, pending what the official medical reports will reveal regarding the exact cause of death.

This incident is considered one of the rare occurrences that happen inside courtrooms, as Egypt has previously witnessed similar cases, the most recent being the death of lawyer Amr Fathy last year after suffering a sudden heart attack inside the 6th of October Court.

Meanwhile, several lawyers expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague, confirming that the deceased was performing his duties until the last moments, while official statements from the Lawyers' Syndicate or relevant authorities are awaited to clarify the circumstances of the incident.