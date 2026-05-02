شهدت إحدى المحاكم المصرية، صباح اليوم (السبت)، واقعة مأساوية بعد وفاة محامٍ بشكل مفاجئ أثناء تواجده داخل قاعة المحكمة، خلال أداء عمله ومباشرته لإجراءات إحدى القضايا.
وتلقت مديرىة أمن الدقهلية إخطاراً من شرطة النجدة يفيد بوفاة، محامٍ أثناء أداء عمله بمحكمه بلقاس الجزئية، حيث سقط مغشياً
عليه داخل قاعة المحكمة
وانتقل ضباط المباحث وسيارات الإسعاف إلى مكان البلاغ وتبين وفاة علاء السيد النفيلى 59 عاماً نقيب محامي بلقاس سابقاً، أثناء مرافعته بإحدى القضايا داخل المحكمة، حيث وافته المنية داخل المحكمة، وتم نقل المتوفى إلى مستشفى بلقاس وتحرر محضر بالواقعة وتولت النيابة التحقيق.
وفقاً لمقربين من الراحل وتقارير إعلامية، فقد تعرض المحامي علاء السيد النفيلي، لحالة إعياء مفاجئة داخل إحدى قاعات محكمة بلقاس، وجرى استدعاء سيارة إسعاف ونقله إلى المستشفى في محاولة لإنقاذه، إلا أنه لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة متأثراً بحالته الصحية.
وأشارت المعلومات الأولية إلى أن الوفاة يُرجح أن تكون نتيجة أزمة صحية مفاجئة نتيجة هبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، في انتظار ما ستكشف عنه التقارير الطبية الرسمية بشأن السبب الدقيق للوفاة.
وتُعد هذه الواقعة واحدة من الحوادث النادرة التي تقع داخل قاعات المحاكم، حيث سبق أن شهدت مصر حالات مشابهة، كان آخرها وفاة المحامي عمرو فتحي العام الماضي بعد تعرضه لأزمة قلبية مفاجئة داخل محكمة 6 أكتوبر.
فيما أعرب عدد من المحامين عن حزنهم الشديد لرحيل زميلهم، مؤكدين أن الفقيد كان يؤدي عمله حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، فيما يُنتظر صدور بيانات رسمية من نقابة المحامين أو الجهات المختصة لتوضيح ملابسات الواقعة.
An Egyptian court witnessed a tragic incident this morning (Saturday) after a lawyer suddenly passed away while present in the courtroom, during his work and handling the procedures of a case.
The Daqahlia Security Directorate received a notification from the emergency police regarding the death of a lawyer while performing his duties at the Belqas Partial Court, where he collapsed
unconscious inside the courtroom.
Investigating officers and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and it was found that Alaa El-Sayed El-Nefili, 59, a former head of the Belqas Lawyers' Syndicate, died while defending a case inside the court. He passed away inside the courthouse, and the deceased was transferred to Belqas Hospital, with a report filed regarding the incident, and the prosecution took over the investigation.
According to close acquaintances of the deceased and media reports, lawyer Alaa El-Sayed El-Nefili experienced a sudden health crisis inside one of the courtrooms in Belqas, and an ambulance was called to transfer him to the hospital in an attempt to save him, but he breathed his last, affected by his health condition.
Initial information indicated that the death is likely due to a sudden health crisis resulting from a severe drop in blood circulation, pending what the official medical reports will reveal regarding the exact cause of death.
This incident is considered one of the rare occurrences that happen inside courtrooms, as Egypt has previously witnessed similar cases, the most recent being the death of lawyer Amr Fathy last year after suffering a sudden heart attack inside the 6th of October Court.
Meanwhile, several lawyers expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague, confirming that the deceased was performing his duties until the last moments, while official statements from the Lawyers' Syndicate or relevant authorities are awaited to clarify the circumstances of the incident.