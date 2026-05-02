دعا علماء ودعاة يمنيون اليوم (السبت) كافة المكونات السياسية والشعبية والقبلية إلى الالتفاف حول الشرعية وقيادتها ممثلة برئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وتغليب المصلحة العليا للبلاد.
وأعرب العلماء في ندوة عقدت في مأرب اليوم تحت عنوان «دور العلماء في مساندة الدولة ونشر الوعي وتعزيز المفاهيم الصحيحة»، عن شكرهم للمملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية وبرنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن، لجهودهما في دعم استقرار اليمن وتعزيز دور علمائه، مؤكدين على دعم شرعية الدولة.
جانب من الندوة.
دعم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي
وحث العلماء والدعاة في بيان القوى الوطنية على المبادرة في وحدة الكلمة والالتفاف حول القيادة الشرعية، وتغليب المصلحة العليا للوطن وتطوير الخطاب الدعوي والإعلامي بما يتواكب مع العصر، لضمان وصول مفاهيم الوعي إلى مختلف فئات المجتمع، مشيدين باستمرارية البرامج العلمية وإقامة سلسلة ندوات مماثلة في مختلف المحافظات لتعميق الوعي بالهوية الوطنية والالتفاف حول الشرعية بقيادة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي.
حضور كبير لندوة علماء اليمن في مأرب.
وأجمع العلماء أن الفكر المتطرف لا يُهزم إلا بالعلم الراسخ الذي يرسخ الوسطية ويكشف الشبهات المنحرفة، مشيدين بعمق الروابط الأخوية بين اليمن ودول الجوار، وعلى رأسها المملكة العربية السعودية، ودورها المستمر في دعم اليمن في المجالات الحيوية والتنموية والعلمية.
وأوصى البيان بتعزيز دور العلماء في هذا الظرف من تاريخ اليمن، وتعزيز الحضور الميداني للعلماء، وتكثيف نشاطهم في الأوساط الشبابية والمجتمعية لنشر قيم التسامح والمفاهيم الصحيحة والولاء الوطني، مؤكدين على ضرورة وضع استراتيجية دعوية وفكرية شاملة لمواجهة الفكر المنحرف، وكشف مخاطر المشاريع الحوثية.
معركة الوعي
وافتتحت الندوة التي حضرها علماء ودعاة وشخصيات اجتماعية وممثلون عن الجهات الرسمية، بكلمة للأمين عام لرابطة أهل الحديث بمحافظة مأرب الدكتور ياسر الكينعي الذي أشاد بأدوار برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن ومساندته للعلماء والدعاة ومبادراته وأنشطته التي تصب في خدمة الدعوة وتوحيد الصف وبناء الوعي الصحيح.
جانب من المشاركين في الندوة
وأكد الكينعي على دور العلماء المهم في معركة الوعي ومساندة الدولة ودحض الأفكار الهدامة وفي مقدمتها الفكر الحوثي الطائفي.
بدوره، شدد عضو برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن محمد الحاشدي على دور العلماء في ترسيخ الشرعية ووحدة الصف الوطني، موضحًا أن وحدة الصف وجمع الكلمة هي قوة الشرعية التي تمكنها من بسط نفوذها في كل شبر من أرض اليمن.
وأشار إلى وجوب وقوف كل المكونات الدعوية والسياسية والاجتماعية صفًا واحدًا أمام الانقلاب الحوثي الذي دمَّر البلاد، موضحاً أن العلماء هم صمام الأمان، وأن ترسيخ الشرعية ووحدة الصف الوطني مسؤولية عظيمة، تتطلب تضافر الجهود، وتكامل الأدوار، واستشعار حجم التحديات، وأكد على أهمية مساندة الدولة والوقوف إلى جانب ولي الأمر الشرعي فخامة الرئيس رشاد محمد العليمي.
التنسيق بين المكونات اليمنية
من جانبه، شدد عضو برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن عبدالله البازلي على دور العلماء في نشر الوعي ومواجهة الأفكار المتطرفة قائلاً: إن العلماء قد خاضوا معارك فكرية واسعة ضد الأفكار المتطرفة بكل أشكالها، وعلى رأسها الفكر الحوثي، وإنهم يقومون بجهود مستمرة في مساجدهم ومراكزهم، إضافة إلى مشاركاتهم ببرامج توعية في القنوات الفضائية والإذاعات المسموعة، والإسهام في التوعية في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وغيرها من الوسائل.
وأوضح أن التنسيق والتعاون بين المكونات الدعوية في محافظة مأرب على وجه الخصوص وفي اليمن بشكل عام له أثر كبير في الحفاظ على هوية اليمن وحماية العقول من الأفكار والعقائد المنحرفة.
Yemeni scholars and preachers today (Saturday) called on all political, popular, and tribal components to rally around the legitimacy and its leadership represented by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and to prioritize the supreme interest of the country.
The scholars expressed their gratitude during a seminar held in Marib today under the title "The Role of Scholars in Supporting the State, Raising Awareness, and Promoting Correct Concepts," to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, for their efforts in supporting Yemen's stability and enhancing the role of its scholars, affirming their support for the legitimacy of the state.
جانب من الندوة.
Support for the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council
The scholars and preachers urged the national forces in a statement to take the initiative in uniting their voices and rallying around the legitimate leadership, prioritizing the supreme interest of the homeland, and developing the religious and media discourse to keep pace with the times, ensuring that the concepts of awareness reach various segments of society. They praised the continuity of scientific programs and the establishment of similar seminars in various governorates to deepen awareness of national identity and rally around the legitimacy led by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.
حضور كبير لندوة علماء اليمن في مأرب.
The scholars agreed that extremist thought can only be defeated by solid knowledge that reinforces moderation and exposes deviant doubts, praising the deep brotherly ties between Yemen and neighboring countries, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its ongoing role in supporting Yemen in vital, developmental, and scientific fields.
The statement recommended enhancing the role of scholars in this critical moment in Yemen's history, boosting the field presence of scholars, and intensifying their activities in youth and community circles to spread values of tolerance, correct concepts, and national loyalty, emphasizing the necessity of establishing a comprehensive advocacy and intellectual strategy to confront deviant thought and expose the dangers of Houthi projects.
The Battle of Awareness
The seminar, attended by scholars, preachers, social figures, and representatives from official bodies, was opened with a speech by the Secretary-General of the Association of Ahl al-Hadith in Marib Governorate, Dr. Yasser Al-Kinai, who praised the roles of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars and its support for scholars and preachers, as well as its initiatives and activities that serve the call to Islam, unify ranks, and build correct awareness.
جانب من المشاركين في الندوة
Al-Kinai emphasized the important role of scholars in the battle of awareness, supporting the state, and refuting destructive ideas, foremost among them the sectarian Houthi thought.
For his part, member of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, Muhammad Al-Hashdi, stressed the role of scholars in consolidating legitimacy and national unity, clarifying that unity of ranks and gathering voices is the strength of legitimacy that enables it to extend its influence over every inch of Yemen.
He pointed out the necessity for all advocacy, political, and social components to stand united against the Houthi coup that has devastated the country, explaining that scholars are the safety valve, and that consolidating legitimacy and national unity is a great responsibility that requires concerted efforts, complementary roles, and awareness of the magnitude of the challenges. He emphasized the importance of supporting the state and standing by the legitimate authority, His Excellency President Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi.
Coordination Among Yemeni Components
For his part, member of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, Abdullah Al-Bazli, emphasized the role of scholars in spreading awareness and confronting extremist ideas, stating that scholars have engaged in extensive intellectual battles against extremist ideas in all their forms, foremost among them the Houthi thought, and that they are making continuous efforts in their mosques and centers, in addition to their participation in awareness programs on satellite channels and radio broadcasts, and contributing to awareness on social media and other platforms.
He clarified that coordination and cooperation among advocacy components in Marib Governorate in particular and in Yemen in general have a significant impact on preserving Yemen's identity and protecting minds from deviant ideas and doctrines.