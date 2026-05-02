Yemeni scholars and preachers today (Saturday) called on all political, popular, and tribal components to rally around the legitimacy and its leadership represented by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and to prioritize the supreme interest of the country.



The scholars expressed their gratitude during a seminar held in Marib today under the title "The Role of Scholars in Supporting the State, Raising Awareness, and Promoting Correct Concepts," to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, for their efforts in supporting Yemen's stability and enhancing the role of its scholars, affirming their support for the legitimacy of the state.

جانب من الندوة.



Support for the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council



The scholars and preachers urged the national forces in a statement to take the initiative in uniting their voices and rallying around the legitimate leadership, prioritizing the supreme interest of the homeland, and developing the religious and media discourse to keep pace with the times, ensuring that the concepts of awareness reach various segments of society. They praised the continuity of scientific programs and the establishment of similar seminars in various governorates to deepen awareness of national identity and rally around the legitimacy led by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.

حضور كبير لندوة علماء اليمن في مأرب.

The scholars agreed that extremist thought can only be defeated by solid knowledge that reinforces moderation and exposes deviant doubts, praising the deep brotherly ties between Yemen and neighboring countries, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its ongoing role in supporting Yemen in vital, developmental, and scientific fields.



The statement recommended enhancing the role of scholars in this critical moment in Yemen's history, boosting the field presence of scholars, and intensifying their activities in youth and community circles to spread values of tolerance, correct concepts, and national loyalty, emphasizing the necessity of establishing a comprehensive advocacy and intellectual strategy to confront deviant thought and expose the dangers of Houthi projects.



The Battle of Awareness



The seminar, attended by scholars, preachers, social figures, and representatives from official bodies, was opened with a speech by the Secretary-General of the Association of Ahl al-Hadith in Marib Governorate, Dr. Yasser Al-Kinai, who praised the roles of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars and its support for scholars and preachers, as well as its initiatives and activities that serve the call to Islam, unify ranks, and build correct awareness.

جانب من المشاركين في الندوة

Al-Kinai emphasized the important role of scholars in the battle of awareness, supporting the state, and refuting destructive ideas, foremost among them the sectarian Houthi thought.



For his part, member of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, Muhammad Al-Hashdi, stressed the role of scholars in consolidating legitimacy and national unity, clarifying that unity of ranks and gathering voices is the strength of legitimacy that enables it to extend its influence over every inch of Yemen.



He pointed out the necessity for all advocacy, political, and social components to stand united against the Houthi coup that has devastated the country, explaining that scholars are the safety valve, and that consolidating legitimacy and national unity is a great responsibility that requires concerted efforts, complementary roles, and awareness of the magnitude of the challenges. He emphasized the importance of supporting the state and standing by the legitimate authority, His Excellency President Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi.



Coordination Among Yemeni Components



For his part, member of the program for communication with Yemeni scholars, Abdullah Al-Bazli, emphasized the role of scholars in spreading awareness and confronting extremist ideas, stating that scholars have engaged in extensive intellectual battles against extremist ideas in all their forms, foremost among them the Houthi thought, and that they are making continuous efforts in their mosques and centers, in addition to their participation in awareness programs on satellite channels and radio broadcasts, and contributing to awareness on social media and other platforms.



He clarified that coordination and cooperation among advocacy components in Marib Governorate in particular and in Yemen in general have a significant impact on preserving Yemen's identity and protecting minds from deviant ideas and doctrines.