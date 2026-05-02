دعا علماء ودعاة يمنيون اليوم (السبت) كافة المكونات السياسية والشعبية والقبلية إلى الالتفاف حول الشرعية وقيادتها ممثلة برئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وتغليب المصلحة العليا للبلاد.


وأعرب العلماء في ندوة عقدت في مأرب اليوم تحت عنوان «دور العلماء في مساندة الدولة ونشر الوعي وتعزيز المفاهيم الصحيحة»، عن شكرهم للمملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بوزارة الشؤون الإسلامية وبرنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن، لجهودهما في دعم استقرار اليمن وتعزيز دور علمائه، مؤكدين على دعم شرعية الدولة.

جانب من الندوة.

جانب من الندوة.


دعم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي


وحث العلماء والدعاة في بيان القوى الوطنية على المبادرة في وحدة الكلمة والالتفاف حول القيادة الشرعية، وتغليب المصلحة العليا للوطن وتطوير الخطاب الدعوي والإعلامي بما يتواكب مع العصر، لضمان وصول مفاهيم الوعي إلى مختلف فئات المجتمع، مشيدين باستمرارية البرامج العلمية وإقامة سلسلة ندوات مماثلة في مختلف المحافظات لتعميق الوعي بالهوية الوطنية والالتفاف حول الشرعية بقيادة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي.

حضور كبير لندوة علماء اليمن في مأرب.

حضور كبير لندوة علماء اليمن في مأرب.

وأجمع العلماء أن الفكر المتطرف لا يُهزم إلا بالعلم الراسخ الذي يرسخ الوسطية ويكشف الشبهات المنحرفة، مشيدين بعمق الروابط الأخوية بين اليمن ودول الجوار، وعلى رأسها المملكة العربية السعودية، ودورها المستمر في دعم اليمن في المجالات الحيوية والتنموية والعلمية.


وأوصى البيان بتعزيز دور العلماء في هذا الظرف من تاريخ اليمن، وتعزيز الحضور الميداني للعلماء، وتكثيف نشاطهم في الأوساط الشبابية والمجتمعية لنشر قيم التسامح والمفاهيم الصحيحة والولاء الوطني، مؤكدين على ضرورة وضع استراتيجية دعوية وفكرية شاملة لمواجهة الفكر المنحرف، وكشف مخاطر المشاريع الحوثية.


معركة الوعي


وافتتحت الندوة التي حضرها علماء ودعاة وشخصيات اجتماعية وممثلون عن الجهات الرسمية، بكلمة للأمين عام لرابطة أهل الحديث بمحافظة مأرب الدكتور ياسر الكينعي الذي أشاد بأدوار برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن ومساندته للعلماء والدعاة ومبادراته وأنشطته التي تصب في خدمة الدعوة وتوحيد الصف وبناء الوعي الصحيح.

جانب من المشاركين في الندوة

جانب من المشاركين في الندوة

وأكد الكينعي على دور العلماء المهم في معركة الوعي ومساندة الدولة ودحض الأفكار الهدامة وفي مقدمتها الفكر الحوثي الطائفي.


بدوره، شدد عضو برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن محمد الحاشدي على دور العلماء في ترسيخ الشرعية ووحدة الصف الوطني، موضحًا أن وحدة الصف وجمع الكلمة هي قوة الشرعية التي تمكنها من بسط نفوذها في كل شبر من أرض اليمن.


وأشار إلى وجوب وقوف كل المكونات الدعوية والسياسية والاجتماعية صفًا واحدًا أمام الانقلاب الحوثي الذي دمَّر البلاد، موضحاً أن العلماء هم صمام الأمان، وأن ترسيخ الشرعية ووحدة الصف الوطني مسؤولية عظيمة، تتطلب تضافر الجهود، وتكامل الأدوار، واستشعار حجم التحديات، وأكد على أهمية مساندة الدولة والوقوف إلى جانب ولي الأمر الشرعي فخامة الرئيس رشاد محمد العليمي.


التنسيق بين المكونات اليمنية


من جانبه، شدد عضو برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن عبدالله البازلي على دور العلماء في نشر الوعي ومواجهة الأفكار المتطرفة قائلاً: إن العلماء قد خاضوا معارك فكرية واسعة ضد الأفكار المتطرفة بكل أشكالها، وعلى رأسها الفكر الحوثي، وإنهم يقومون بجهود مستمرة في مساجدهم ومراكزهم، إضافة إلى مشاركاتهم ببرامج توعية في القنوات الفضائية والإذاعات المسموعة، والإسهام في التوعية في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وغيرها من الوسائل.


وأوضح أن التنسيق والتعاون بين المكونات الدعوية في محافظة مأرب على وجه الخصوص وفي اليمن بشكل عام له أثر كبير في الحفاظ على هوية اليمن وحماية العقول من الأفكار والعقائد المنحرفة.