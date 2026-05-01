In a new escalation towards Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump informed Congress that the exchange of fire with Iran ended on April 7, emphasizing that he does not need additional authorization to manage military movements. He stressed that the Iranian threat remains, pledging to take "what is necessary" to protect the United States and its allies from Tehran and its proxies, while continuing to direct the armed forces under his constitutional powers.

Sharp Tone

Trump delivered a direct message to Iran that carried an escalatory tone, stating: "Either the deal or destruction," affirming that his country has a plentiful stockpile of weapons around the world. He added that Tehran has two clear options: an agreement or "annihilation," favoring the first option, but he also indicated that negotiations are still ongoing, with an expectation of "developments within a day or two."

Ongoing Disputes

The U.S. President revealed that Iran requested terms "that cannot be agreed upon," indicating the ongoing gap of disagreement between the two sides. He also pointed to complications related to supporting the Iranian opposition, clarifying that some weapons have already been sent, "and we will see who will carry them," as he put it. He affirmed that the maritime blockade imposed on Iran is "strong and effective."

Iranian Movements

In contrast, reports indicated that Iran has shown readiness to return to the negotiating table in Islamabad starting Monday, after easing its conditions due to economic losses. According to what was reported by the Wall Street Journal, Tehran has abandoned the condition of ending the blockade in exchange for resuming negotiations, settling for obtaining guarantees.

Crossroads

These developments come at a time when the diplomatic path seems open to varying possibilities, between potential military escalation or a negotiating breakthrough imposed by economic pressures and regional balances.