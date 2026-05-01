في تصعيد جديد تجاه طهران، أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الكونغرس أن تبادل إطلاق النار مع إيران انتهى منذ 7 أبريل، مؤكدًا أنه لا يحتاج إلى تفويض إضافي لإدارة التحركات العسكرية. وشدد على أن التهديد الإيراني لا يزال قائمًا، متعهدًا باتخاذ «ما هو ضروري» لحماية الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها من طهران ووكلائها، مع استمرار توجيه القوات المسلحة وفق صلاحياته الدستورية.

لهجة حادة

ووجّه ترمب رسالة مباشرة لإيران حملت طابعًا تصعيديًا، بقوله: «إما الصفقة أو التدمير»، مؤكدًا أن بلاده تمتلك مخزونًا وافرًا من الأسلحة حول العالم. وأضاف أن أمام طهران خيارين واضحين: الاتفاق أو «المحو»، مُرجِّحًا الخيار الأول، لكنه أشار في الوقت ذاته إلى أن المفاوضات لا تزال مستمرة، مع توقع «تطور خلال يوم أو يومين».

خلافات مستمرة

وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي أن إيران طلبت شروطًا «لا يمكن الموافقة عليها»، في إشارة إلى استمرار فجوة الخلاف بين الطرفين. كما أشار إلى تعقيدات تتعلق بدعم المعارضة الإيرانية، موضحًا أن بعض الأسلحة أُرسلت بالفعل، «وسنرى من سيحملها»، على حد تعبيره. وأكد أن الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران «قوي وفعال».

تحركات إيرانية

في المقابل، أفادت تقارير بأن إيران أبدت استعدادًا للعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات في إسلام آباد بدءًا من الإثنين، بعد تخفيف شروطها نتيجة الخسائر الاقتصادية. وبحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، تخلت طهران عن شرط إنهاء الحصار مقابل استئناف التفاوض، مكتفية بالحصول على ضمانات.

مفترق طرق

تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت يبدو فيه المسار الدبلوماسي مفتوحًا على احتمالات متباينة، بين تصعيد عسكري محتمل، أو انفراجة تفاوضية تفرضها الضغوط الاقتصادية والتوازنات الإقليمية.