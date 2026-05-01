The United States has imposed new sanctions against Iran. The Treasury Department warned today (Friday) that any shipping company that pays fees to Iran for transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including charitable donations to organizations such as the "Iranian Red Crescent Society," is subject to severe penalties.



A statement issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Treasury Department noted that the United States is aware of Iranian threats to navigation through the strait and their demands for payment in exchange for ensuring safe passage through the strait.



Tehran has proposed imposing fees on ships transiting the strait as part of proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States.



Last Tuesday, the U.S. government imposed sanctions on 35 entities and individuals for their role in the parallel banking system in Iran, accusing them of facilitating the transfer of tens of billions of dollars linked to evading sanctions and Iran's sponsorship of terrorism.



The sanctions targeted networks that helped the Iranian armed forces and the Revolutionary Guard access the international financial system to receive payments for illicit oil sales and purchase sensitive components for missiles and other weapon systems, as well as to transfer funds to groups linked to Iran.