فرضت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عقوبات جديدة ضد إيران. وحذرت وزارة الخزانة، اليوم (الجمعة)، من أن أي شركة شحن تدفع رسوماً لإيران مقابل عبور مضيق هرمز، بما في ذلك التبرعات الخيرية لمنظمات مثل «جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني»، معرضة لعقوبات قاسية.


وذكر بيان صادر عن مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة أن الولايات المتحدة على دراية بالتهديدات الإيرانية للملاحة عبر المضيق، ومطالبتها بدفع مبالغ مالية مقابل ضمان المرور الآمن عبر المضيق.


واقترحت طهران فرض رسوم على السفن العابرة للمضيق، ضمن مقترحات لإنهاء الحرب مع إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.


وكانت الحكومة الأمريكية فرضت الثلاثاء الماضي عقوبات على 35 كياناً وفرداً لدورهم في النظام المصرفي الموازي ‌في إيران، متهمة إياهم بتسهيل تحويل عشرات المليارات من الدولارات المرتبطة بالتهرب من العقوبات ورعاية إيران ​للإرهاب.


واستهدفت العقوبات شبكات ساعدت القوات المسلحة ​الإيرانية والحرس الثوري على الوصول إلى ​النظام المالي الدولي لتلقي مدفوعات مبيعات النفط غير المشروعة ‌وشراء ⁠مكونات حساسة للصواريخ وأنظمة أسلحة أخرى، وتحويل أموال إلى جماعات مرتبطة بإيران.