Social media platforms in France and Europe have ignited in recent hours following the spread of footage documenting a violent assault by an Israeli settler on a French nun in the heart of Jerusalem, an incident that has sparked a wave of international condemnation and raised questions about security in the "Old City."

The nun, a researcher at a French Christian school, was carrying out her research duties near the "Mount Zion" area when she was suddenly attacked from behind, causing her to fall to the ground. The incident, described as "cowardly" by European politicians, was captured on video and quickly became a topic of public discourse in Europe, revealing a scene that threatens coexistence in Jerusalem.

The incident did not go without political reaction, as the French consulate in Jerusalem confirmed its close monitoring of the victim's health condition, demanding that the perpetrator be brought to justice immediately. Meanwhile, European Parliament member Nathalie Loiseau called for clear explanations regarding an attack targeting a religious figure who poses no threat whatsoever.

This incident was not merely an isolated act of aggression; it opened up a heated media discussion. Media reports indicated that this incident is part of a series of escalating assaults by Israeli settlers against Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem, placing local authorities under a real test of their ability to contain the hatred that has begun to surface.

After the increase in media and political pressure, the Jerusalem police announced the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect. While investigations continue to uncover the motives, the most pressing question on the European street remains: Has the Old City of Jerusalem become a hostile environment for coexistence?