اشتعلت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في فرنسا وأوروبا خلال الساعات الماضية، إثر انتشار لقطات توثق لحظات اعتداء عنيف من مستوطن إسرائيلي على راهبة فرنسية في قلب مدينة القدس، في واقعة أثارت موجة إدانات دولية واسعة وتساؤلات حول الأمن في «البلدة القديمة».

تعمل الراهبة باحثة في مدرسة فرنسية مسيحية، وكانت تمارس مهامها البحثية بالقرب من منطقة «جبل صهيون» حين تعرضت لهجوم مفاجئ من الخلف، أدى إلى إسقاطها أرضاً. الحادثة التي وُصفت بـ«الجبانة» من قبل سياسيين أوروبيين، وثقتها لقطات سرعان ما تحولت إلى مادة للرأي العام في أوروبا، كاشفة عن مشهد يهدد التعايش في القدس.

ولم تمر الحادثة دون رد فعلٍ سياسي، حيث أكدت القنصلية الفرنسية في القدس متابعتها الدقيقة للحالة الصحية للضحية، مطالبةً بتقديم الجاني للعدالة فوراً. في حين طالبت النائبة الأوروبية ناتالي لوازو بتفسيرات واضحة لهجومٍ يستهدف شخصية دينية لا تشكل أدنى تهديد.

لم تكن الحادثة مجرد واقعة اعتداء عابرة، بل فتحت نقاشاً إعلامياً محتدماً. وأشارت تقارير إعلامية إلى أن هذه الواقعة هي حلقة في سلسلة اعتداءات متصاعدة من المستوطنين الإسرائيليين ضد المسلمين والمسيحيين في القدس، مما يضع السلطات المحلية أمام اختبار حقيقي لقدرتها على احتواء الكراهية التي باتت تطفو على السطح.

وبعد تصاعد الضغط الإعلامي والسياسي، أعلنت شرطة القدس توقيف مشتبه به يبلغ من العمر 36 عاماً. وبينما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف الدوافع، يبقى السؤال الأبرز في الشارع الأوروبي: هل أصبحت القدس القديمة بيئة طاردة للتعايش؟