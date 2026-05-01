نقلت شبكة CNN الأمريكة، عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن الوسطاء في باكستان يعتقدون أن التوصل إلى اتفاق عادل لا يزال ممكناً بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، معتبرين أن «الكرة الآن في ملعب طهران».


ويتوقع أن يكون، اليوم (الجمعة)، الموعد النهائي لتلقي باكستان المقترح الإيراني المعدّل، بعد أن رفض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب نسخة سابقة، وفق CNN.


ورغم جهود إسلام آباد المكثفة للوساطة، شهد هذا الأسبوع تصعيداً في التهديدات والتصريحات من الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني.


وكانت شبكة NBC News، نقل عن مسؤول أمريكي ومصدرين مطلعين، أمس (الخميس)، تأكيدهم أن إيران كثّفت جهودها لاستخراج أسلحتها المدفونة خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار مع الولايات المتحدة، في خطوة تشير إلى سعيها لإعادة بناء قدراتها العسكرية بسرعة، وسط استعدادات أمريكية لمراجعة خيارات التصعيد واحتمالات استئناف العمليات.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تعتقد أن النظام الإيراني يسعى إلى إعادة بناء قدراته في مجال الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ بسرعة، تحسباً لشن هجمات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط في حال قرر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استئناف العمليات العسكرية.


وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي آخر، من المقرر أن يجتمع ترمب، بفريق الأمن القومي لاستعراض الخيارات المتاحة، بما فيها العمل العسكري، لفتح مضيق هرمز ومنع إيران من امتلاك أي مواد نووية.


في غضون ذلك، كشفت تقارير إسرائيلية أن تل أبيب في حالة تأهب مرتفع، وتعزز استعداداتها لاحتمال استئناف القتال مع إيران، بحسب تقرير لصحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل»، الجمعة.


وذكرت «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية أن المسؤولين في تل أبيب يستعدون لإمكانية انهيار كامل للمفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مطلع الأسبوع القادم، فيما يقدر الوزراء في حكومة بنيامين نتنياهو بأن واشنطن قد تحتاج إلى دفع إضافي لحصارها البحري، عبر شن ضربات تستهدف منشآت الغاز والطاقة والبنية التحتية في إيران.