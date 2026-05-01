The American CNN network reported, citing informed sources, that mediators in Pakistan believe that reaching a fair agreement is still possible between Iran and the United States, considering that "the ball is now in Tehran's court."



It is expected that today (Friday) will be the deadline for Pakistan to receive the revised Iranian proposal, after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected a previous version, according to CNN.



Despite Islamabad's intensive mediation efforts, this week has seen an escalation in threats and statements from both the American and Iranian sides.



NBC News reported that an American official and two informed sources confirmed yesterday (Thursday) that Iran has intensified its efforts to extract its buried weapons during the ceasefire with the United States, in a move indicating its aim to rapidly rebuild its military capabilities, amid American preparations to review escalation options and the possibilities of resuming operations.



The sources indicated that the United States believes the Iranian regime is seeking to quickly rebuild its capabilities in drones and missiles, in anticipation of launching attacks in the Middle East if President Donald Trump decides to resume military operations.



According to another American official, Trump is scheduled to meet with the National Security team to review available options, including military action, to open the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear materials.



Meanwhile, Israeli reports revealed that Tel Aviv is on high alert, enhancing its preparations for the possibility of resuming fighting with Iran, according to a report by the "Times of Israel" on Friday.



Israeli Channel 12 reported that officials in Tel Aviv are preparing for the possibility of a complete collapse of negotiations between the United States and Iran early next week, while ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu's government estimate that Washington may need additional pressure for its maritime blockade, by launching strikes targeting gas and energy facilities and infrastructure in Iran.