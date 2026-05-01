فيما لاتزال الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية محتدمة في عامها الرابع، تواصلت الهجمات بالمسيرات على الجانبين، اليوم (الجمعة). وشنت موسكو هجوماً على ميناء أوديسا في أوكرانيا، وردت الأخيرة بهجوم بالمسيرات على ميناء توابسي الروسي.
وقال حاكم منطقة أوديسا بجنوب أوكرانيا أوليه كيبر، إن هجوماً روسياً بطائرات مسيرة وقع خلال الليل وأدى إلى إلحاق أضرار بالبنية التحتية للميناء الموجود بالمنطقة إلى جانب إصابة شخصين. وكتب على تطبيق «تليغرام» أن مبنيين سكنيين تضررا في الهجوم الذي تسبب أيضاً في اندلاع حرائق.
ونشرت خدمات الطوارئ صوراً لمبنى مرتفع تشتعل فيه النيران ورجال الإطفاء وهم يعملون. وقالت هيئة الموانئ البحرية الأوكرانية إن موانئ في منطقة أوديسا الكبرى وعلى نهر الدانوب تعرضت لهجوم.
وأضافت أن الضربات ألحقت أضراراً بمرافق الرسو والتخزين وأدت لاندلاع حرائق تمت السيطرة عليها بسرعة. وأشارت إلى أن الموانئ تواصل عملها.
من جانبه، أعلن قائد سلاح الطائرات المسيرة الأوكراني، روبرت بروفدي، عبر تطبيق «تليغرام»، أن طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية هاجمت ميناء توابسي الروسي على البحر الأسود للمرة الرابعة.
وأفادت السلطات الروسية بأن المسيرات الأوكرانية تسببت مجدداً في اندلاع حريق عند رصيف النفط في ميناء توابسي الروسي المطل على البحر الأسود.
ولم تقع وفيات أو إصابات، وفق ما قال فريق إدارة الأزمات بمنطقة كراسنودار بجنوب روسيا لوكالة أنباء «تاس» الرسمية.
وجاء في التقرير أن أكثر من 100 من رجال الإطفاء شاركوا في عمليات إخماد النيران. وهذا هو رابع هجوم أوكراني على منشأة نفطية خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين.
وحسب وزارة الدفاع الروسية، جرى إسقاط 141 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية فوق الأراضي الروسية. ولكن الدفاعات الجوية كانت مجددا عاجزة أمام الضربات في توابسي.
As the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to rage in its fourth year, drone attacks have persisted on both sides today (Friday). Moscow launched an attack on the port of Odesa in Ukraine, and in response, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Russian port of Tuapse.
The governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Oleh Kiper, stated that a Russian drone attack occurred overnight, causing damage to the port's infrastructure and injuring two people. He wrote on the Telegram app that two residential buildings were damaged in the attack, which also caused fires to break out.
Emergency services published images of a tall building engulfed in flames with firefighters at work. The Ukrainian Maritime Ports Authority reported that ports in the Greater Odesa area and on the Danube River were targeted in the attack.
They added that the strikes caused damage to docking and storage facilities and led to fires that were quickly brought under control. They noted that the ports continue to operate.
For his part, the commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, Robert Provdi, announced via the Telegram app that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea for the fourth time.
Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones once again caused a fire at the oil dock in the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea.
No fatalities or injuries occurred, according to the crisis management team in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, as reported by the official TASS news agency.
The report stated that more than 100 firefighters participated in extinguishing the fires. This marks the fourth Ukrainian attack on an oil facility in the past two weeks.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 141 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian territory. However, air defenses were once again unable to counter the strikes in Tuapse.