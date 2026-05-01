فيما لاتزال الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية محتدمة في عامها الرابع، تواصلت الهجمات بالمسيرات على الجانبين، اليوم (الجمعة). وشنت موسكو هجوماً على ميناء أوديسا في أوكرانيا، وردت الأخيرة بهجوم بالمسيرات على ميناء توابسي الروسي.


وقال حاكم منطقة أوديسا بجنوب أوكرانيا أوليه كيبر، إن هجوماً روسياً بطائرات مسيرة وقع خلال الليل وأدى إلى إلحاق أضرار بالبنية التحتية للميناء الموجود بالمنطقة إلى جانب إصابة شخصين. وكتب على تطبيق «تليغرام» أن مبنيين سكنيين تضررا في الهجوم الذي تسبب أيضاً في اندلاع حرائق.


ونشرت خدمات الطوارئ صوراً لمبنى مرتفع تشتعل فيه النيران ورجال الإطفاء وهم يعملون. وقالت هيئة الموانئ البحرية الأوكرانية إن موانئ في منطقة أوديسا الكبرى وعلى نهر الدانوب تعرضت لهجوم.


وأضافت أن الضربات ألحقت أضراراً بمرافق الرسو والتخزين وأدت لاندلاع حرائق تمت السيطرة عليها بسرعة. وأشارت إلى أن الموانئ تواصل عملها.


من جانبه، أعلن قائد سلاح الطائرات المسيرة الأوكراني، روبرت بروفدي، عبر تطبيق «تليغرام»، أن طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية هاجمت ميناء توابسي الروسي على البحر الأسود للمرة الرابعة.


وأفادت السلطات الروسية بأن المسيرات الأوكرانية تسببت مجدداً في اندلاع حريق عند رصيف النفط في ميناء توابسي الروسي المطل على البحر الأسود.


ولم تقع وفيات أو إصابات، وفق ما قال فريق إدارة الأزمات بمنطقة كراسنودار بجنوب روسيا لوكالة أنباء «تاس» الرسمية.


وجاء في التقرير أن أكثر من 100 من رجال الإطفاء شاركوا في عمليات إخماد النيران. وهذا هو رابع هجوم أوكراني على منشأة نفطية خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين.


وحسب وزارة الدفاع الروسية، جرى إسقاط 141 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية فوق الأراضي الروسية. ولكن الدفاعات الجوية كانت مجددا عاجزة أمام الضربات في توابسي.