As the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to rage in its fourth year, drone attacks have persisted on both sides today (Friday). Moscow launched an attack on the port of Odesa in Ukraine, and in response, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on the Russian port of Tuapse.



The governor of the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Oleh Kiper, stated that a Russian drone attack occurred overnight, causing damage to the port's infrastructure and injuring two people. He wrote on the Telegram app that two residential buildings were damaged in the attack, which also caused fires to break out.



Emergency services published images of a tall building engulfed in flames with firefighters at work. The Ukrainian Maritime Ports Authority reported that ports in the Greater Odesa area and on the Danube River were targeted in the attack.



They added that the strikes caused damage to docking and storage facilities and led to fires that were quickly brought under control. They noted that the ports continue to operate.



For his part, the commander of the Ukrainian drone forces, Robert Provdi, announced via the Telegram app that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea for the fourth time.



Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones once again caused a fire at the oil dock in the Russian port of Tuapse on the Black Sea.



No fatalities or injuries occurred, according to the crisis management team in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, as reported by the official TASS news agency.



The report stated that more than 100 firefighters participated in extinguishing the fires. This marks the fourth Ukrainian attack on an oil facility in the past two weeks.



According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 141 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian territory. However, air defenses were once again unable to counter the strikes in Tuapse.