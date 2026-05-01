In an urgent warning that has raised widespread concern, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 200,000 children's toys from the market after discovering a "hidden danger" that could threaten the lives of young children. The toy, named "Stefan Baby Boo Bunny and Friends," which appears innocent and safe on the surface, has become a real nightmare inside homes.

What is the "silent danger" inside the toy?

The problem lies in a small plastic cube found inside the fabric dolls, designed to cool and soothe children. Investigations revealed that this cube is extremely fragile, as it can easily break, turning into sharp pieces or small parts that pose a choking hazard to children if swallowed.

The danger is not theoretical; 20 incidents have already been reported, including cases where children were forced to face choking hazards from sharp pieces, prompting U.S. authorities to make the decision for an "immediate recall" from all markets worldwide.

If a child owns these dolls, the recommendations are clear and direct:

Immediate removal: Parents should immediately remove the plastic part (the cube) from the toy and keep it out of the child's reach.

Refund: The manufacturing company has urged all consumers to return the product for a financial reimbursement or store credit, even without the need for a purchase receipt.

This incident is not the first, but it raises the troubling question: how many other toys in homes appear "safe" but hide a silent danger waiting for a moment of inattention?