في تحذير عاجل أثار قلقاً واسعاً، أعلنت لجنة سلامة المنتجات الاستهلاكية الأمريكية سحب أكثر من 200 ألف لعبة أطفال من الأسواق بعد اكتشاف «خطر خفي» قد يهدد حياة الصغار. اللعبة التي تحمل اسم «ستيفان بيبي بو بَني وأصدقاؤه»، والتي تبدو في ظاهرها بريئة وآمنة، أصبحت كابوساً حقيقياً داخل المنازل.
ما هو «الخطر الصامت» داخل اللعبة؟
تكمن المشكلة في مكعب بلاستيكي صغير موجود داخل الدمى القماشية، صُمم ليُبرد ويُستخدم لتهدئة الأطفال. التحقيقات كشفت أن هذا المكعب هش للغاية، إذ يمكن أن ينكسر بسهولة، متحولاً إلى قطع حادة أو أجزاء صغيرة تسبب خطر الاختناق للأطفال عند ابتلاعها.
الخطر ليس نظرياً، فقد تم تسجيل 20 حادثة بالفعل، منها حالات أُجبر فيها الأطفال على مواجهة خطر الاختناق بأجزاء حادة، مما دفع السلطات الأمريكية لاتخاذ قرار «السحب الفوري» من جميع الأسواق حول العالم.
وإذا كان الطفل يمتلك هذه الدمى، فالتوصيات واضحة ومباشرة:
- الإزالة الفورية: على الوالدين إزالة الجزء البلاستيكي (المكعب) من اللعبة فوراً وأبعده عن متناول يد الطفل.
- استرداد الأموال: دعت الشركة المنتجة جميع المستهلكين إلى إعادة المنتج للحصول على تعويض مالي أو رصيد شرائي، حتى بدون الحاجة لوجود فاتورة الشراء.
هذه الواقعة ليست الأولى، لكنها تعيد طرح السؤال المقلق: كم لعبة أخرى داخل المنازل تبدو «آمنة» ولكنها تخفي خطراً صامتاً ينتظر لحظة غفلة؟
In an urgent warning that has raised widespread concern, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 200,000 children's toys from the market after discovering a "hidden danger" that could threaten the lives of young children. The toy, named "Stefan Baby Boo Bunny and Friends," which appears innocent and safe on the surface, has become a real nightmare inside homes.
What is the "silent danger" inside the toy?
The problem lies in a small plastic cube found inside the fabric dolls, designed to cool and soothe children. Investigations revealed that this cube is extremely fragile, as it can easily break, turning into sharp pieces or small parts that pose a choking hazard to children if swallowed.
The danger is not theoretical; 20 incidents have already been reported, including cases where children were forced to face choking hazards from sharp pieces, prompting U.S. authorities to make the decision for an "immediate recall" from all markets worldwide.
If a child owns these dolls, the recommendations are clear and direct:
- Immediate removal: Parents should immediately remove the plastic part (the cube) from the toy and keep it out of the child's reach.
- Refund: The manufacturing company has urged all consumers to return the product for a financial reimbursement or store credit, even without the need for a purchase receipt.
This incident is not the first, but it raises the troubling question: how many other toys in homes appear "safe" but hide a silent danger waiting for a moment of inattention?