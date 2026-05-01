في تحذير عاجل أثار قلقاً واسعاً، أعلنت لجنة سلامة المنتجات الاستهلاكية الأمريكية سحب أكثر من 200 ألف لعبة أطفال من الأسواق بعد اكتشاف «خطر خفي» قد يهدد حياة الصغار. اللعبة التي تحمل اسم «ستيفان بيبي بو بَني وأصدقاؤه»، والتي تبدو في ظاهرها بريئة وآمنة، أصبحت كابوساً حقيقياً داخل المنازل.

ما هو «الخطر الصامت» داخل اللعبة؟

تكمن المشكلة في مكعب بلاستيكي صغير موجود داخل الدمى القماشية، صُمم ليُبرد ويُستخدم لتهدئة الأطفال. التحقيقات كشفت أن هذا المكعب هش للغاية، إذ يمكن أن ينكسر بسهولة، متحولاً إلى قطع حادة أو أجزاء صغيرة تسبب خطر الاختناق للأطفال عند ابتلاعها.

الخطر ليس نظرياً، فقد تم تسجيل 20 حادثة بالفعل، منها حالات أُجبر فيها الأطفال على مواجهة خطر الاختناق بأجزاء حادة، مما دفع السلطات الأمريكية لاتخاذ قرار «السحب الفوري» من جميع الأسواق حول العالم.

وإذا كان الطفل يمتلك هذه الدمى، فالتوصيات واضحة ومباشرة:

  • الإزالة الفورية: على الوالدين إزالة الجزء البلاستيكي (المكعب) من اللعبة فوراً وأبعده عن متناول يد الطفل.
  • استرداد الأموال: دعت الشركة المنتجة جميع المستهلكين إلى إعادة المنتج للحصول على تعويض مالي أو رصيد شرائي، حتى بدون الحاجة لوجود فاتورة الشراء.

هذه الواقعة ليست الأولى، لكنها تعيد طرح السؤال المقلق: كم لعبة أخرى داخل المنازل تبدو «آمنة» ولكنها تخفي خطراً صامتاً ينتظر لحظة غفلة؟