لم تكن قاعة المحكمة في الأرجنتين مجرد مكان لمحاكمة أطباء، بل تحولت إلى مسرحٍ للكشف عن «الوجه الخفي» لأشهر أساطير كرة القدم، دييغو مارادونا. القضية التي ظن العالم أنها انتهت بوفاته في 2020، عادت لتشتعل مجدداً مع شهادة «مزلزلة» قدمها طبيب نفسي متهم في الملف، لترسم صورة مغايرة تماماً عن الأيام الأخيرة للأسطورة.

كان يحكم العالم.. وأسقطته «كأس»

في شهادة وصفها الحضور بـ «الصادمة»، وقف الطبيب النفسي البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً ليعيد تعريف شخصية مارادونا خارج المستطيل الأخضر. قال الطبيب: «كان قادراً على إخضاع بلد بأكمله، لكن كأس كحول واحدة كانت كفيلة بإسقاطه». هذه الجملة اختصرت التناقض الصارخ بين قوة مارادونا داخل الملعب وهشاشته المفرطة أمام إدمانه في أيامه الأخيرة.

الشهادة كشفت تفاصيل كانت غائبة عن الرأي العام:

  • التشخيص: مارادونا كان يعاني من «اضطراب ثنائي القطب» ونزعة نرجسية حادة، مما تطلب برنامجاً علاجياً صارماً لم يُطبق.
  • المشهد الأخير: قبل 29 يوماً من وفاته، وجده الطبيب يشرب الكحول على الأريكة، وهو مشهد وصفه بـ«الصادم»، مؤكداً أن الرعاية المنزلية لم تكن كافية أبداً.

7 متهمين أمام «مطرقة القضاء»

القضية تحولت الآن إلى محاكمة جنائية كبرى، حيث يواجه 7 متهمين (على رأسهم الطبيب النفسي وجراح الأعصاب ليوبولدو لوكي) تهمة «القتل غير العمد بسبب الإهمال». لكن التساؤل الذي يطارد المحكمة اليوم: هل كان مارادونا ضحية لقرارات طبية خاطئة؟ وهل كان بالإمكان إنقاذ «الفتى الذهبي» لو أُدخل العناية المركزة بدلاً من العلاج المنزلي؟

ومع استمرار الجلسات، تبقى الحقائق غامضة؛ فتقرير السموم يؤكد خلو جسده من المخدرات قبل 23 يوماً من رحيله، وجراحة الدماغ الأخيرة كانت تشير إلى تحسن، لكن النتيجة كانت النهاية المأساوية.

بين أروقة المحاكم، لا يزال السؤال الأكبر معلقاً: هل سقط مارادونا بمرضٍ عضال، أم سقط في «فخ الإهمال الطبي» الذي نصبته له حسابات فريقٍ طبي أخطأ في تقدير خطورة اللحظة؟