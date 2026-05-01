The courtroom in Argentina was not just a place for the trial of doctors; it transformed into a stage for revealing the "hidden face" of one of football's greatest legends, Diego Maradona. The case that the world thought ended with his death in 2020 has reignited with a "shocking" testimony provided by a psychologist implicated in the file, painting a completely different picture of the legend's final days.

He ruled the world... and was brought down by a "cup"

In a testimony described by attendees as "stunning," the 34-year-old psychologist stood to redefine Maradona's personality outside the football field. The doctor stated, "He was capable of subjugating an entire country, but a single cup of alcohol was enough to bring him down." This sentence encapsulated the stark contrast between Maradona's strength on the pitch and his extreme fragility in the face of addiction in his final days.

The testimony revealed details that were previously unknown to the public:

Diagnosis: Maradona suffered from "bipolar disorder" and severe narcissistic tendencies, which required a strict treatment program that was never implemented.

Final scene: 29 days before his death, the doctor found him drinking alcohol on the couch, a scene he described as "shocking," confirming that home care was never sufficient.

7 defendants before the "hammer of justice"

The case has now turned into a major criminal trial, where 7 defendants (led by the psychologist and neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque) face charges of "involuntary manslaughter due to negligence." But the question haunting the court today is: Was Maradona a victim of incorrect medical decisions? Could the "Golden Boy" have been saved if he had been admitted to intensive care instead of receiving home treatment?

As the sessions continue, the facts remain murky; the toxicology report confirms that his body was free of drugs 23 days before his passing, and the last brain surgery indicated improvement, yet the outcome was a tragic end.

Within the halls of the courts, the biggest question remains unanswered: Did Maradona succumb to a terminal illness, or did he fall into the "trap of medical negligence" set by a medical team that misjudged the severity of the moment?