In a symbolic gesture reflecting respect for the working class, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico posted a video on his official Facebook page, showing him working a grueling night shift as a loader and unloader of bread and pastries, during the early hours before dawn on May 1st, which is celebrated as Labor Day.

Fico was seen inside a small truck transporting products from a bakery to stores and hospitals in western Slovakia, where he took on the task of loading and unloading heavy boxes of various types of fresh bread and pastries. After completing the shift, Fico wrote: "I successfully finished my night shift, delivering various types of bread and pastries, and the task is complete."



The Prime Minister added in his comment: "Today, on Labor Day, one’s awareness of the value of work and craftsmanship increases. I am proud to perform my job to the best of my ability, as it should be."

It is worth noting that Fico, who comes from a working-class family, has made it a point for several years to work voluntarily during the night shift on Labor Day, as an expression of his solidarity with workers and appreciation for their daily efforts, especially those who work night shifts and in demanding professions.

Fico has previously stated that this annual experience makes him feel the value of real work away from the offices of power and strengthens his connection with ordinary citizens.

Labor Day on May 1st is an international occasion that celebrates the social and economic achievements of the working class and reminds us of their struggle for better rights in working hours, wages, and decent conditions.

In Slovakia, like many Central and Eastern European countries, this day holds historical significance linked to the labor movement during the previous socialist era, but it is now celebrated with a greater focus on the value of work and productivity in a market economy.