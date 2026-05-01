في لفتة رمزية تعكس احتراماً للطبقة العاملة، نشر رئيس الوزراء السلوفاكي روبرت فيتسو فيديو على صفحته الرسمية بمنصة فيسبوك، يظهره وهو يعمل في نوبة ليلية شاقة كعامل تحميل وتفريغ خبز ومعجنات، وذلك في ساعات ما قبل الفجر من يوم الأول من مايو، الذي يُحتفل فيه بعيد العمال.

وظهر فيتسو داخل شاحنة صغيرة تنقل منتجات أحد المخابز إلى المتاجر والمستشفيات في غرب سلوفاكيا، حيث تولى مهمة تحميل وتفريغ الصناديق الثقيلة من أنواع مختلفة من الخبز والمعجنات الطازجة، وبعد انتهاء الوردية، كتب فيتسو: «أنهيت ورديتي الليلية بنجاح، وتم توصيل مختلف أنواع الخبز والمعجنات، واكتملت المهمة».


وأضاف رئيس الوزراء في تعليقه: «اليوم، في عيد العمال، يزداد إدراك المرء لقيمة العمل والإتقان. أنا فخور بأنني أؤدي عملي على أكمل وجه، كما ينبغي».

يُذكر أن فيتسو، الذي ينحدر من أسرة من الطبقة العاملة، يحرص منذ عدة سنوات على العمل مجاناً في نوبة ليلية خلال ليلة عيد العمال، كتعبير عن تضامنه مع العمال وتقديره لجهودهم اليومية، خصوصا أولئك الذين يعملون في الورديات الليلية والمهن الشاقة.

وقد أكد فيتسو في تصريحات سابقة أن هذه التجربة السنوية تجعله يشعر بقيمة العمل الحقيقي بعيداً عن مكاتب السلطة، وتعزز ارتباطه بالمواطنين العاديين.

ويُعد عيد العمال في الأول من مايو مناسبة دولية تحتفل بالإنجازات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية للطبقة العاملة، وتذكر بكفاحها من أجل حقوق أفضل في ساعات العمل والأجور والظروف اللائقة.

وفي سلوفاكيا، مثل العديد من دول أوروبا الوسطى والشرقية، يحمل هذا اليوم أهمية تاريخية مرتبطة بالحركة العمالية في عصر الاشتراكية السابق، لكنه يُحتفل به اليوم بطابع أكثر تركيزاً على قيمة العمل والإنتاجية في اقتصاد السوق.