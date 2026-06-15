«حماية الأطفال» تفجّر مواجهة بين الحكومة البريطانية وشركات التكنولوجيا

The British government is facing a wave of criticism from major global technology companies following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of a new plan to ban the use of social media platforms by children and teenagers under the age of sixteen, in a move aimed at enhancing online safety for children and reducing the negative impacts of digital content.

The new measures are set to come into effect by spring next year, making the UK one of the most stringent countries in regulating the use of social media by children and teenagers.

Unintended Consequences

Major technology companies, led by Meta, YouTube, and Snapchat, have expressed their objections to the decision, warning that the ban could drive teenagers to use less safe platforms with less oversight.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, stated that previous experiences have shown that such restrictions can isolate teenagers from beneficial digital communities and sources of information, pushing them towards unregulated alternatives that lack protective tools and parental controls.

For its part, YouTube argued that a blanket ban could deprive children of safe and supervised educational and creative experiences, pushing them towards unknown and more dangerous services.

Snapchat emphasized that the majority of platform usage occurs through private communication between friends and family members, warning that severing these social connections would not make teenagers safer, but could instead lead them to use less protective apps.

Child Protection a Priority

Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly defended the decision, asserting that "social media has become a major source of mental pressure and cyberbullying among children."

Starmer stated that these platforms contribute to increased feelings of unhappiness among some children, facilitate bullying and abuse, and can negatively affect teenagers' mental health.

He stressed that the decision does not reflect an anti-technology or anti-AI stance, affirming that supporting digital innovation does not conflict with the necessity of protecting children from online risks.

What Will Change?

Under the new plan, those under 16 will be prohibited from downloading or using several prominent social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and the X platform (formerly Twitter).

The measures will also include additional restrictions on certain digital applications and video games, including a ban on communicating with strangers through in-game chat.

In another step, those under 18 will be banned from using dating chat programs and smart robots designed to simulate romantic or sexual relationships.

Can the Ban Be Circumvented?

Starmer acknowledged that some teenagers may attempt to circumvent the new restrictions, as has happened in other countries like Australia, but emphasized that this does not diminish the importance of the legislation.

He explained that the laws aim not only to impose penalties but also to instill new societal values and change the expectations of families and children regarding technology use.

He added that the ban will provide children with more time, safety, and opportunities for growth away from increasing digital pressures.

Support for Child Protection

The decision has received widespread support from several child protection groups and families who have lost children in incidents related to social media use.

According to The Guardian, Esther Gay - the mother of Brianna Gay, a British teenager who was killed in 2023 - stated that the decision could help save many children's lives and reduce the risks they face online.

Broad Public Support

The British government noted that the results of a recent public consultation showed broad support for the plan, with about 90% of participants backing the age limit of 16 as the minimum for using social media platforms.

Observers believe that the decision represents an important shift in Britain's digital policy and reflects growing global concern about the impact of social media on the mental health of children and teenagers, at a time when calls for stricter controls on major technology companies are increasing.