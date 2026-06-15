تواجه الحكومة البريطانية موجة من الانتقادات من كبرى شركات التكنولوجيا العالمية بعد إعلان رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر خطة جديدة لحظر استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال والمراهقين دون سن السادسة عشرة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز سلامة الأطفال على الإنترنت والحد من الآثار السلبية للمحتوى الرقمي.

ومن المقرر أن تدخل الإجراءات الجديدة حيز التنفيذ بحلول ربيع العام المقبل، لتصبح المملكة المتحدة واحدة من أكثر الدول تشددًا في تنظيم استخدام الأطفال والمراهقين لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

نتائج عكسية

وأبدت شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى، وعلى رأسها (ميتا) و(يوتيوب) و(سناب شات)، اعتراضها على القرار، محذرةً من أن الحظر قد يدفع المراهقين إلى استخدام منصات أقل أمانًا وخاضعة لرقابة أقل.

وقالت شركة (ميتا)، المالكة لمنصتي فيسبوك وإنستغرام: إن التجارب السابقة أظهرت أن مثل هذه القيود قد تؤدي إلى عزل المراهقين عن المجتمعات الرقمية المفيدة ومصادر المعلومات، ودفعهم نحو بدائل غير منظمة تفتقر إلى أدوات الحماية والرقابة الأسرية.

من جانبها، اعتبرت (يوتيوب) أن الحظر الشامل قد يحرم الأطفال من تجارب تعليمية وإبداعية آمنة وخاضعة للإشراف، ويدفعهم نحو خدمات مجهولة وأكثر خطورة.

أما (سناب شات) فأكدت أن غالبية استخدام المنصة يتم عبر التواصل الخاص بين الأصدقاء وأفراد العائلة، محذرةً من أن قطع هذه الروابط الاجتماعية لن يجعل المراهقين أكثر أمانًا، بل ربما يدفعهم إلى استخدام تطبيقات أقل حماية.

«حماية الأطفال» تفجّر مواجهة بين الحكومة البريطانية وشركات التكنولوجيا

حماية الأطفال أولوية

ورغم الانتقادات، دافع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر بقوة عن القرار، مؤكدًا أن «وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أصبحت مصدرًا رئيسيًا للضغوط النفسية والتنمُّر الإلكتروني بين الأطفال».

وقال ستارمر: إن هذه المنصات تسهم في زيادة مشاعر التعاسة لدى بعض الأطفال، وتسهل عمليات التنمر والإساءة، وقد تؤثر سلبًا على الصحة النفسية للمراهقين.

وشدد على أن القرار لا يعكس موقفًا معاديًا للتكنولوجيا أو الذكاء الاصطناعي، مؤكدًا أن دعم الابتكار الرقمي لا يتعارض مع ضرورة حماية الأطفال من المخاطر الإلكترونية.

ما الذي سيتغير؟

وبموجب الخطة الجديدة، سيتم منع من هم دون 16 عامًا من تحميل أو استخدام عدد من أبرز منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، من بينها: فيسبوك، إنستغرام، تيك توك، سناب شات، يوتيوب، منصة إكس (تويتر سابقًا).

كما ستتضمن الإجراءات قيودًا إضافية على بعض التطبيقات الرقمية والألعاب الإلكترونية، بما في ذلك منع التواصل مع الغرباء عبر الدردشة داخل الألعاب.

وفي خطوة أخرى، ستُحظر على من هم دون 18 عامًا برامج المحادثة العاطفية والروبوتات الذكية المصممة لمحاكاة العلاقات الرومانسية أو الجنسية.

هل يمكن تجاوز الحظر؟

وأقر ستارمر بأن بعض المراهقين قد يحاولون التحايل على القيود الجديدة، كما حدث في دول أخرى مثل أستراليا، إلا أنه شدد على أن ذلك لا يقلل من أهمية التشريع.

وأوضح أن القوانين لا تهدف فقط إلى فرض العقوبات، بل أيضًا إلى ترسيخ قيم مجتمعية جديدة وتغيير توقعات الأسر والأطفال بشأن استخدام التكنولوجيا.

وأضاف أن الحظر سيوفر للأطفال مزيدًا من الوقت والأمان وفرص النمو بعيدًا عن الضغوط الرقمية المتزايدة.

دعم لحماية الأطفال

وحظي القرار بترحيب واسع من عدد من جماعات حماية الأطفال وأسر فقدت أبناءها في حوادث ارتبطت باستخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب صحيفة (الغارديان)، قالت إستر غي -والدة (بريانا غي) مراهقة بريطانية قُتلت عام 2023-: إن القرار قد يسهم في إنقاذ حياة العديد من الأطفال ويحد من المخاطر التي يواجهونها عبر الإنترنت.

تأييد شعبي واسع

وأشارت الحكومة البريطانية إلى أن نتائج مشاورات عامة أجرتها مؤخرًا أظهرت تأييدًا واسعًا للخطة، حيث أيد نحو 90% من المشاركين تحديد سن 16 عامًا كحد أدنى لاستخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ويرى مراقبون أن القرار يمثل تحولًا مهمًا في سياسة بريطانيا الرقمية، ويعكس تنامي القلق العالمي بشأن تأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الصحة النفسية للأطفال والمراهقين، في وقت تتزايد فيه الدعوات لفرض ضوابط أكثر صرامة على شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى.