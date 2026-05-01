The head of the world's largest fertilizer company warned that the Iranian war could have "severe consequences," leading to food shortages and rising prices in some of the poorest and most vulnerable communities in Africa.

Sven Tore Holsether, the CEO of Yara International, stated that the ongoing war in Iran could lead to dramatic repercussions for global food security, especially in Africa, with the likelihood of severe food shortages and significant price increases in the poorest and most fragile countries.

Holsether explained that the world might face something akin to a global auction for fertilizers, where countries compete for limited supplies, resulting in price increases that put them out of reach for poorer nations, particularly in the African continent.

He said, "The most important thing we can do now is to warn of a real danger that fertilizers could become a scarce commodity sold to those who can pay the most, which will leave the most vulnerable countries unable to secure their needs."

Although Africa has great potential to be a major food producer, not only for self-sufficiency but also for export, the reality indicates that it still relies heavily on imports, making it more susceptible to global shocks.

Holsether pointed out that the crisis may not lead to famines in Europe, but it will directly affect countries that are deprived of food due to this unequal competition, warning that the most vulnerable will pay the highest price once again.

For its part, S&P Global confirmed that the repercussions of the war have already begun to infiltrate global supply chains. Chris Rogers, head of supply chain research, stated that the food sector is facing both direct and indirect challenges due to restrictions on fuel and fertilizers.

He added that some African countries, such as Ethiopia and Kenya, rely heavily on nitrogen fertilizer imports from the Middle East, making them more susceptible to the crisis.

Estimates indicate that about 35% of the global supply of urea, a key component in fertilizer production, comes from Gulf countries, and its prices have risen by between 60% and 70% since the outbreak of the war in late February.

Ammonia supplies, a key raw material in fertilizer production, have also been significantly affected by the war, as some countries halted production due to the dangers of storing it in conflict conditions.

Holsether warned that continued production disruptions could lead to long-term shortages, emphasizing that resuming operations could take weeks or even months.

This crisis comes at a sensitive time, as sub-Saharan African countries prepare for the planting season, increasing pressure on farmers who are already facing challenges related to poor soil and resource shortages.

While the European Union has begun taking measures to support farmers by easing restrictions and providing financial assistance, African countries lack such mechanisms, exacerbating the gap and threatening food security on the continent.