حذّر رئيس أكبر شركة للأسمدة في العالم، من أن الحرب الإيرانية قد يكون لها «عواقب وخيمة»، مما يتسبب في نقص الغذاء وارتفاع الأسعار في بعض أفقر المجتمعات وأكثرها ضعفاً في أفريقيا.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة يارا الدولية سفين توري هولسيثر، إن الحرب الدائرة في إيران قد تؤدي إلى تداعيات دراماتيكية على الأمن الغذائي العالمي، خصوصا في أفريقيا، مع احتمالات بحدوث نقص حاد في الغذاء وارتفاع كبير في الأسعار داخل الدول الأكثر فقرًا وهشاشة.

وأوضح هولسيثر أن العالم قد يواجه ما يشبه مزادًا عالميًا على الأسمدة، حيث تتنافس الدول على الإمدادات المحدودة، ما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع الأسعار بشكل يجعلها خارج متناول الدول الفقيرة، لا سيما في القارة الأفريقية.

وقال: «أهم ما يمكن فعله الآن هو التحذير من خطر حقيقي يتمثل في أن تصبح الأسمدة سلعة نادرة تُباع لمن يستطيع الدفع أكثر، وهو ما سيترك الدول الأكثر ضعفًا عاجزة عن تأمين احتياجاتها».

ورغم أن أفريقيا تمتلك إمكانات كبيرة لتكون منتجًا رئيسيًا للغذاء، ليس فقط لتحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي بل أيضًا للتصدير، فإن الواقع يشير إلى أنها لا تزال تعتمد بشكل كبير على الاستيراد، ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة للصدمات العالمية.

وأشار هولسيثر إلى أن الأزمة قد لا تؤدي إلى مجاعات في أوروبا، لكنها ستؤثر بشكل مباشر على الدول التي تُحرم من الغذاء نتيجة هذه المنافسة غير المتكافئة، محذرًا من أن الأكثر ضعفًا سيدفعون الثمن الأكبر مرة أخرى.

من جانبها، أكدت شركة إس آند بي غلوبال، أن تداعيات الحرب بدأت بالفعل في التسلل إلى سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وقال كريس روجرز، رئيس أبحاث سلاسل التوريد، إن قطاع الغذاء يواجه تحديات مباشرة وغير مباشرة نتيجة القيود على الوقود والأسمدة.

وأضاف أن بعض الدول الأفريقية، مثل إثيوبيا وكينيا، تعتمد بشكل كبير على واردات الأسمدة النيتروجينية من الشرق الأوسط، ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة للتأثر بالأزمة.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن نحو 35% من الإمدادات العالمية من اليوريا، وهي عنصر أساسي في صناعة الأسمدة، تأتي من دول الخليج، وقد ارتفعت أسعارها بنسبة تتراوح بين 60% و70% منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر فبراير الماضي.

كما تأثرت إمدادات الأمونيا، وهي مادة خام أساسية في إنتاج الأسمدة، بشكل كبير بسبب الحرب، حيث أوقفت بعض الدول الإنتاج نظرًا لخطورة تخزينها في ظروف النزاع.

وحذّر هولسيثر من أن استمرار تعطل الإنتاج قد يؤدي إلى نقص طويل الأمد، مؤكدًا أن استئناف العمليات قد يستغرق أسابيع أو حتى أشهر.

وتأتي هذه الأزمة في توقيت حساس، حيث تستعد دول أفريقيا جنوب الصحراء لموسم الزراعة، ما يزيد من الضغوط على المزارعين الذين يواجهون بالفعل تحديات تتعلق بضعف التربة ونقص الموارد.

وفي الوقت الذي بدأ فيه الاتحاد الأوروبي اتخاذ إجراءات لدعم المزارعين عبر تخفيف القيود وتقديم مساعدات مالية، تفتقر الدول الأفريقية إلى مثل هذه الآليات، ما يزيد من حدة الفجوة ويهدد الأمن الغذائي في القارة.