استقبل الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الأنصار محمد بن عودة البلادي، يرافقه الجهازان الإداري والفني ولاعبو الفريق، وذلك بمناسبة تحقيقهم بطولة أندية المملكة تحت (21) عامًا للدرجة الأولى.


وهنّأ سموّه اللاعبين وأعضاء الجهازين الإداري والفني بهذا الإنجاز، مشيدًا بما قدّموه من مستوى مميّز وروح تنافسية عالية أسهمت في تحقيق البطولة، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة العمل وبذل المزيد من الجهود لرفع مستوى الرياضة في المنطقة وتعزيز حضورها في مختلف المنافسات.


واستمع سموّه خلال اللقاء إلى شرحٍ عن إستراتيجية النادي وخططه المستقبلية، وما تتضمنه من برامج تطويرية تهدف إلى دعم الفئات السنية وصقل المواهب الرياضية.


من جانبهم، عبّر رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الأنصار عن شكره وتقديره لسمو نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على دعمه واهتمامه، مؤكدًا حرصهم على مواصلة تحقيق النتائج الإيجابية ورفع اسم المنطقة في المحافل الرياضية.