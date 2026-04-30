Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, received the Chairman of the Al-Ansar Club, Mohammed bin Awda Al-Baladi, accompanied by the administrative and technical staff and the players of the team, on the occasion of their achievement of the Kingdom's Clubs Championship for the under (21) age group in the first division.



His Highness congratulated the players and members of the administrative and technical staff on this achievement, praising the distinguished level they presented and the high competitive spirit that contributed to winning the championship. He emphasized the importance of continuing to work and making further efforts to elevate the level of sports in the region and enhance its presence in various competitions.



During the meeting, His Highness listened to an explanation about the club's strategy and future plans, which include developmental programs aimed at supporting youth categories and honing sports talents.



For their part, the Chairman of the Al-Ansar Club expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region for his support and interest, affirming their commitment to continue achieving positive results and raising the name of the region in sports forums.