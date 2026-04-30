The Ministry of Interior confirmed that visit visas of all types and names do not authorize the holder to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, emphasizing that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the pilgrimage.

It urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, and not to violate these instructions to avoid legal penalties.

The Ministry of Interior called for promptly reporting any violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.