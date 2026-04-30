أكدت وزارة الداخلية أن تأشيرات الزيارة بجميع أنواعها ومسمياتها لا تخول حاملها أداء فريضة الحج، مشددة على أن الحصول على تصريح حج نظامي شرط أساسي لأداء فريضة الحج.
وأهابت بالجميع الالتزام بالتعليمات المنظمة لموسم حج هذا العام (1447هـ) والتعاون مع الجهات المختصة لتحقيق أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وعدم مخالفة هذه التعليمات حتى لا تعرض مرتكبيها للعقوبات النظامية.
ودعت وزارة الداخلية إلى المبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that visit visas of all types and names do not authorize the holder to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, emphasizing that obtaining a legal Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the pilgrimage.
It urged everyone to adhere to the regulations governing this year's Hajj season (1447 AH) and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah, and not to violate these instructions to avoid legal penalties.
The Ministry of Interior called for promptly reporting any violators through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.