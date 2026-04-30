Under the patronage of Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Misk Foundation, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Misk Schools celebrated the graduation of the second batch of twelfth-grade students from Misk Schools (Class of 2026) at the schools' premises in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, he was welcomed by the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, the Chairman of the Board of the schools, Dr. Mohammed Al-Hayazee, the CEO of the Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk Charity," Dr. Badr Al-Badr, and the General Director of Misk Schools, Dr. Stephen Sommer.

As soon as he arrived, he viewed a mural titled "Determination to Begin... and Pride in Arrival," in which Dr. Mohammed Al-Hayazee showcased the accreditations and memberships obtained by the schools, as well as the university acceptances received by the graduates of Misk Schools (Class of 2026) from the most prestigious universities around the world.

After the graduates' procession, the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Director of Misk Schools, Dr. Stephen Sommer, who expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Misk Foundation, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for his patronage of the ceremony, appreciating the presence of the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region at the event.

Dr. Sommer emphasized that the second batch of graduates from Misk Schools not only represents the best of the institution but also embodies the future of the nation, as they are thinkers, leaders, and ambassadors of pride for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following that, a poem was recited on this occasion, and then the graduates delivered a speech in which they expressed their joy and happiness at reaping the fruits of their efforts, which they have continued in pursuit of knowledge and service to the nation and its leadership.

This was followed by a presentation by several students showcasing the distinguished achievements of the schools, after which the graduates received their certificates from the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and group photos were taken.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region participated with the graduating students in performing the Saudi Ardah.

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, ministers, and officials.