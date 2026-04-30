تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مسك الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، احتفلت مدارس مسك بتخريج الدفعة الثانية من طلاب الصف الثاني عشر بمدارس مسك (دفعة 2026)، وذلك بمقر المدارس في الرياض.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، ورئيس مجلس إدارة المدارس الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، والرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز «مسك الخيرية» الدكتور بدر البدر، والمدير العام لمدارس مسك الدكتور ستيفن سومر.

وفور وصوله، اطلع على جدارية بعنوان «عزم البداية.. وفخر الوصول»، استعرض فيها الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، الاعتمادات والعضويات التي حصلت عليها المدارس، والقبولات الجامعية التي حصل عليها خريجو مدارس مسك (دفعة 2026) من أرقى الجامعات حول العالم.

وبعد مسيرة الخريجين، بدأ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى المدير العام لمدارس مسك الدكتور ستيفن سومر كلمة بهذه المناسبة، رفع فيها الشكر لرئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مسك الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على رعايته الحفل، مثمناً حضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الحفل.

وأكد الدكتور سومر أن الدفعة الثانية من خريجي مدارس مسك لا يمثلون فحسب أفضل ما في المؤسسة، بل يمثلون مستقبل الوطن، حيث إنهم مفكرون، وقادة، وسفراء يفتخر بهم للمملكة العربية السعودية.

عقب ذلك ألقيت قصيدة شعرية بهذه المناسبة، ثم ألقيت كلمة الخريجين، عبروا فيها عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بنيل وقطاف ثمرة الجهد الذي بذلوه، واستمروا عليه طلباً للعلم والمعرفة وخدمة للوطن والقيادة.

تلا ذلك استعراض عدد من الطلبة الإنجازات المتميزة للمدارس، ثم تسلّم الخريجون شهاداتهم من نائب أمير منطقة الرياض، والتقطت الصور الجماعية.

وفي ختام الحفل، شارك نائب أمير منطقة الرياض مع الطلاب الخريجين في تأدية العرضة السعودية.

حضر الحفل عدد من أصحاب السمو والوزراء والمسؤولين.