تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مسك الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وبحضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، احتفلت مدارس مسك بتخريج الدفعة الثانية من طلاب الصف الثاني عشر بمدارس مسك (دفعة 2026)، وذلك بمقر المدارس في الرياض.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، ورئيس مجلس إدارة المدارس الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، والرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز «مسك الخيرية» الدكتور بدر البدر، والمدير العام لمدارس مسك الدكتور ستيفن سومر.
وفور وصوله، اطلع على جدارية بعنوان «عزم البداية.. وفخر الوصول»، استعرض فيها الدكتور محمد آل هيازع، الاعتمادات والعضويات التي حصلت عليها المدارس، والقبولات الجامعية التي حصل عليها خريجو مدارس مسك (دفعة 2026) من أرقى الجامعات حول العالم.
وبعد مسيرة الخريجين، بدأ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم ألقى المدير العام لمدارس مسك الدكتور ستيفن سومر كلمة بهذه المناسبة، رفع فيها الشكر لرئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة مسك الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على رعايته الحفل، مثمناً حضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الحفل.
وأكد الدكتور سومر أن الدفعة الثانية من خريجي مدارس مسك لا يمثلون فحسب أفضل ما في المؤسسة، بل يمثلون مستقبل الوطن، حيث إنهم مفكرون، وقادة، وسفراء يفتخر بهم للمملكة العربية السعودية.
عقب ذلك ألقيت قصيدة شعرية بهذه المناسبة، ثم ألقيت كلمة الخريجين، عبروا فيها عن فرحتهم وسعادتهم بنيل وقطاف ثمرة الجهد الذي بذلوه، واستمروا عليه طلباً للعلم والمعرفة وخدمة للوطن والقيادة.
تلا ذلك استعراض عدد من الطلبة الإنجازات المتميزة للمدارس، ثم تسلّم الخريجون شهاداتهم من نائب أمير منطقة الرياض، والتقطت الصور الجماعية.
وفي ختام الحفل، شارك نائب أمير منطقة الرياض مع الطلاب الخريجين في تأدية العرضة السعودية.
حضر الحفل عدد من أصحاب السمو والوزراء والمسؤولين.
Under the patronage of Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Misk Foundation, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Misk Schools celebrated the graduation of the second batch of twelfth-grade students from Misk Schools (Class of 2026) at the schools' premises in Riyadh.
Upon his arrival at the ceremony, he was welcomed by the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, the Chairman of the Board of the schools, Dr. Mohammed Al-Hayazee, the CEO of the Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk Charity," Dr. Badr Al-Badr, and the General Director of Misk Schools, Dr. Stephen Sommer.
As soon as he arrived, he viewed a mural titled "Determination to Begin... and Pride in Arrival," in which Dr. Mohammed Al-Hayazee showcased the accreditations and memberships obtained by the schools, as well as the university acceptances received by the graduates of Misk Schools (Class of 2026) from the most prestigious universities around the world.
After the graduates' procession, the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the General Director of Misk Schools, Dr. Stephen Sommer, who expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Misk Foundation, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for his patronage of the ceremony, appreciating the presence of the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region at the event.
Dr. Sommer emphasized that the second batch of graduates from Misk Schools not only represents the best of the institution but also embodies the future of the nation, as they are thinkers, leaders, and ambassadors of pride for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Following that, a poem was recited on this occasion, and then the graduates delivered a speech in which they expressed their joy and happiness at reaping the fruits of their efforts, which they have continued in pursuit of knowledge and service to the nation and its leadership.
This was followed by a presentation by several students showcasing the distinguished achievements of the schools, after which the graduates received their certificates from the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, and group photos were taken.
At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region participated with the graduating students in performing the Saudi Ardah.
The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, ministers, and officials.