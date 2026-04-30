التقى نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود، في مكتبه بالإمارة، مدير فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين بمنطقة عسير خالد بن عبدالله بن قزيز.

نائب أمير عسير يلتقي مدير فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين

واستمع نائب أمير عسير خلال اللقاء إلى إيجاز عن أعمال فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين، والجهود المبذولة في تنفيذ المهمات الأمنية ومستوى الجاهزية والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة. ونوه الأمير خالد بن سطام بما تضطلع به الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين من أدوار مساندة تسهم في دعم المنظومة الأمنية وتعزيز الاستقرار، مؤكداً أهمية استمرار تطوير الأداء ورفع كفاءة العمل بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، ويدعم مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة.