نائب أمير عسير يلتقي مدير فرع الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين

The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Satam bin Saud, met in his office at the emirate with the Director of the General Administration for Mujahideen in the Asir Region, Khalid bin Abdullah bin Qaziz.

During the meeting, the Deputy Emir of Asir listened to a briefing about the work of the General Administration for Mujahideen, the efforts made in executing security missions, and the level of readiness and coordination with relevant authorities. Prince Khalid bin Satam emphasized the supportive roles played by the General Administration for Mujahideen in contributing to the security system and enhancing stability, affirming the importance of continuing to develop performance and improve work efficiency in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership, and supporting the development process in the region.