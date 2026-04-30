«اتحاد الغرف» يُطلق استراتيجية تحولية لتعزيز التنافسية.. وعبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية لتمكين القطاع الخاص

The Saudi Chambers Federation has launched its new strategy for the period (2026–2030), in a transformative step aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and improving the efficiency of the business ecosystem, thereby reinforcing its role as a key partner in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The strategy is a comprehensive framework for developing the role of the federation as a national enabler for the private sector, working to unify its voice and maximize its contribution to the national economy, through an institutional model based on efficiency, sustainability, and integration.

3 Pillars Driving Transformation

The strategy has identified three main pillars: enhancing the representation of common interests of the private sector, empowering commercial chambers and increasing their efficiency, alongside establishing governance, institutional excellence, and sustainability.

These pillars branch out into (10) strategic objectives supported by (22) executive initiatives, focusing on improving institutional and operational efficiency, enhancing integration among commercial chambers, expanding partnerships locally and internationally, in addition to supporting export growth, attracting investments, and developing trade exchange.

Abdullah Kamel: A Qualitative Leap

Abdullah bin Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Federation's Board of Directors, confirmed that the launch of the strategy aligns with national trends to enhance the role of the private sector, noting that it represents a qualitative leap in empowering commercial chambers and the business sector to keep pace with economic transformations and enhance their presence locally and internationally.

He explained that these trends will positively reflect on investment growth and the expansion of economic activities, thereby supporting the achievement of comprehensive development objectives.

Scientific Methodology and Sustainable Impact

Kamel indicated that the preparation of the strategy was based on a comprehensive scientific methodology, which included analyzing the current situation, reviewing best international practices, and engaging stakeholders, thus enhancing the addressing of challenges, establishing institutional sustainability, and achieving actual impact.

A Competitive Economy and Attractive Environment

The strategy is based on a vision to build a prosperous competitive economy led by an active private sector, supported by a federation that enhances integration and establishes an attractive business environment, while its message focuses on empowering commercial chambers and the business sector and enhancing their influence locally and internationally.

Enhancing the National Role of the Federation

This strategy comes in light of the pivotal role played by the federation in supporting the economic transformation journey, coinciding with the entry of Saudi Vision 2030 into its third executive phase, which focuses on maximizing gains and enhancing sustainability with the contribution of the private sector.

The strategy is expected to contribute to establishing the federation's position as a national reference for the private sector, a unified voice expressing its aspirations, and an active partner in supporting economic policies and decision-making.