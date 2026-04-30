«اتحاد الغرف» يُطلق استراتيجية تحولية لتعزيز التنافسية.. وعبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية لتمكين القطاع الخاص

أطلق اتحاد الغرف السعودية برئاسة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل إستراتيجيته الجديدة للفترة (2026–2030)، في خطوة تحولية تستهدف تعزيز تنافسية القطاع الخاص ورفع كفاءة منظومة الأعمال، بما يعزز دوره كشريك رئيسي في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وتُعد الإستراتيجية إطاراً متكاملاً لتطوير دور الاتحاد كجهة وطنية ممكِّنة للقطاع الخاص، تعمل على توحيد صوته وتعظيم إسهامه في الاقتصاد الوطني، عبر نموذج مؤسسي يرتكز على الكفاءة والاستدامة والتكامل.
3 ركائز تقود التحول
وحددت الإستراتيجية ثلاث ركائز رئيسية، تتمثل في تعزيز تمثيل المصالح المشتركة للقطاع الخاص، وتمكين الغرف التجارية ورفع كفاءتها، إلى جانب ترسيخ الحوكمة والتميز المؤسسي والاستدامة. وتتفرع عن هذه الركائز (10) أهداف إستراتيجية مدعومة بـ(22) مبادرة تنفيذية، تركز على رفع الكفاءة المؤسسية والتشغيلية، وتعزيز التكامل بين الغرف التجارية، وتوسيع الشراكات محلياً ودولياً، إضافة إلى دعم نمو الصادرات وجذب الاستثمارات وتنمية التبادل التجاري.
عبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية
وأكد عبدالله بن صالح كامل رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد، أن إطلاق الإستراتيجية يأتي انسجاماً مع التوجهات الوطنية لتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، مشيراً إلى أنها تمثل نقلة نوعية لتمكين الغرف التجارية وقطاع الأعمال من مواكبة التحولات الاقتصادية، وتعزيز حضورها محلياً ودولياً.
وأوضح أن هذه التوجهات ستنعكس إيجاباً على نمو الاستثمارات وتوسّع الأنشطة الاقتصادية، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة.
منهجية علمية وأثر مستدام
وبيّن كامل أن إعداد الإستراتيجية استند إلى منهجية علمية متكاملة، شملت تحليل الوضع الراهن، والاطلاع على أفضل الممارسات الدولية، وإشراك أصحاب المصلحة، بما يعزز معالجة التحديات وترسيخ الاستدامة المؤسسية وتحقيق الأثر الفعلي.
اقتصاد تنافسي وبيئة جاذبة
وترتكز الاستراتيجية على رؤية لبناء اقتصاد تنافسي مزدهر يقوده قطاع خاص فاعل، مدعوم باتحاد يعزز التكامل ويرسخ بيئة أعمال جاذبة، فيما تركز رسالتها على تمكين الغرف التجارية وقطاع الأعمال وتعزيز تأثيرهما محلياً ودولياً.
تعزيز الدور الوطني للاتحاد
وتأتي هذه الإستراتيجية في ظل الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه الاتحاد في دعم مسيرة التحول الاقتصادي، بالتزامن مع دخول رؤية السعودية 2030 مرحلتها التنفيذية الثالثة، التي تركز على تعظيم المكتسبات وتعزيز الاستدامة بمساهمة القطاع الخاص.
ومن المتوقع أن تسهم الإستراتيجية في ترسيخ مكانة الاتحاد كمرجعية وطنية للقطاع الخاص، وصوت موحد يعبر عن تطلعاته، وشريك فاعل في دعم السياسات الاقتصادية وصناعة القرار.
The Saudi Chambers Federation has launched its new strategy for the period (2026–2030), in a transformative step aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and improving the efficiency of the business ecosystem, thereby reinforcing its role as a key partner in achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The strategy is a comprehensive framework for developing the role of the federation as a national enabler for the private sector, working to unify its voice and maximize its contribution to the national economy, through an institutional model based on efficiency, sustainability, and integration.
3 Pillars Driving Transformation
The strategy has identified three main pillars: enhancing the representation of common interests of the private sector, empowering commercial chambers and increasing their efficiency, alongside establishing governance, institutional excellence, and sustainability. These pillars branch out into (10) strategic objectives supported by (22) executive initiatives, focusing on improving institutional and operational efficiency, enhancing integration among commercial chambers, expanding partnerships locally and internationally, in addition to supporting export growth, attracting investments, and developing trade exchange.
Abdullah Kamel: A Qualitative Leap
Abdullah bin Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Federation's Board of Directors, confirmed that the launch of the strategy aligns with national trends to enhance the role of the private sector, noting that it represents a qualitative leap in empowering commercial chambers and the business sector to keep pace with economic transformations and enhance their presence locally and internationally.
He explained that these trends will positively reflect on investment growth and the expansion of economic activities, thereby supporting the achievement of comprehensive development objectives.
Scientific Methodology and Sustainable Impact
Kamel indicated that the preparation of the strategy was based on a comprehensive scientific methodology, which included analyzing the current situation, reviewing best international practices, and engaging stakeholders, thus enhancing the addressing of challenges, establishing institutional sustainability, and achieving actual impact.
A Competitive Economy and Attractive Environment
The strategy is based on a vision to build a prosperous competitive economy led by an active private sector, supported by a federation that enhances integration and establishes an attractive business environment, while its message focuses on empowering commercial chambers and the business sector and enhancing their influence locally and internationally.
Enhancing the National Role of the Federation
This strategy comes in light of the pivotal role played by the federation in supporting the economic transformation journey, coinciding with the entry of Saudi Vision 2030 into its third executive phase, which focuses on maximizing gains and enhancing sustainability with the contribution of the private sector.
The strategy is expected to contribute to establishing the federation's position as a national reference for the private sector, a unified voice expressing its aspirations, and an active partner in supporting economic policies and decision-making.