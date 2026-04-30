أطلق اتحاد الغرف السعودية برئاسة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل إستراتيجيته الجديدة للفترة (2026–2030)، في خطوة تحولية تستهدف تعزيز تنافسية القطاع الخاص ورفع كفاءة منظومة الأعمال، بما يعزز دوره كشريك رئيسي في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

«اتحاد الغرف» يُطلق استراتيجية تحولية لتعزيز التنافسية.. وعبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية لتمكين القطاع الخاص

وتُعد الإستراتيجية إطاراً متكاملاً لتطوير دور الاتحاد كجهة وطنية ممكِّنة للقطاع الخاص، تعمل على توحيد صوته وتعظيم إسهامه في الاقتصاد الوطني، عبر نموذج مؤسسي يرتكز على الكفاءة والاستدامة والتكامل.

3 ركائز تقود التحول

وحددت الإستراتيجية ثلاث ركائز رئيسية، تتمثل في تعزيز تمثيل المصالح المشتركة للقطاع الخاص، وتمكين الغرف التجارية ورفع كفاءتها، إلى جانب ترسيخ الحوكمة والتميز المؤسسي والاستدامة.
وتتفرع عن هذه الركائز (10) أهداف إستراتيجية مدعومة بـ(22) مبادرة تنفيذية، تركز على رفع الكفاءة المؤسسية والتشغيلية، وتعزيز التكامل بين الغرف التجارية، وتوسيع الشراكات محلياً ودولياً، إضافة إلى دعم نمو الصادرات وجذب الاستثمارات وتنمية التبادل التجاري.

«اتحاد الغرف» يُطلق استراتيجية تحولية لتعزيز التنافسية.. وعبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية لتمكين القطاع الخاص

عبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية

وأكد عبدالله بن صالح كامل رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد، أن إطلاق الإستراتيجية يأتي انسجاماً مع التوجهات الوطنية لتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، مشيراً إلى أنها تمثل نقلة نوعية لتمكين الغرف التجارية وقطاع الأعمال من مواكبة التحولات الاقتصادية، وتعزيز حضورها محلياً ودولياً.

وأوضح أن هذه التوجهات ستنعكس إيجاباً على نمو الاستثمارات وتوسّع الأنشطة الاقتصادية، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة.

«اتحاد الغرف» يُطلق استراتيجية تحولية لتعزيز التنافسية.. وعبدالله كامل: نقلة نوعية لتمكين القطاع الخاص

منهجية علمية وأثر مستدام

وبيّن كامل أن إعداد الإستراتيجية استند إلى منهجية علمية متكاملة، شملت تحليل الوضع الراهن، والاطلاع على أفضل الممارسات الدولية، وإشراك أصحاب المصلحة، بما يعزز معالجة التحديات وترسيخ الاستدامة المؤسسية وتحقيق الأثر الفعلي.

اقتصاد تنافسي وبيئة جاذبة

وترتكز الاستراتيجية على رؤية لبناء اقتصاد تنافسي مزدهر يقوده قطاع خاص فاعل، مدعوم باتحاد يعزز التكامل ويرسخ بيئة أعمال جاذبة، فيما تركز رسالتها على تمكين الغرف التجارية وقطاع الأعمال وتعزيز تأثيرهما محلياً ودولياً.

تعزيز الدور الوطني للاتحاد

وتأتي هذه الإستراتيجية في ظل الدور المحوري الذي يؤديه الاتحاد في دعم مسيرة التحول الاقتصادي، بالتزامن مع دخول رؤية السعودية 2030 مرحلتها التنفيذية الثالثة، التي تركز على تعظيم المكتسبات وتعزيز الاستدامة بمساهمة القطاع الخاص.

ومن المتوقع أن تسهم الإستراتيجية في ترسيخ مكانة الاتحاد كمرجعية وطنية للقطاع الخاص، وصوت موحد يعبر عن تطلعاته، وشريك فاعل في دعم السياسات الاقتصادية وصناعة القرار.