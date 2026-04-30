ثبّت مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي، أخيراً، معدلات الفائدة عند 3.5% إلى 3.75%، في آخر اجتماع لرئيس الاحتياطي جيروم باول، مع إقرار تعيين كيفن وارش خلفاً له.


وجاء قرار الفيدرالي في ظل استمرار تحوطه من ارتفاع التضخم، ومتابعته أثر التطورات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية على مسار السياسة النقدية، لا سيما مع حالة الترقب الحذر لمآلات وقف إطلاق النار في الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران.


القرار جاء مدفوعاً بارتفاع مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين (التضخم) خلال مارس الماضي، إذ إن ارتفاع التضخم يكون السبب الرئيس الذي يدفع الفيدرالي لرفع الفائدة لكبح مستويات الأسعار، لكن في الوضع الحالي اكتفى المركزي الأمريكي بالحذر من تداعيات الحرب وثبّت الفائدة.


استقرار تكلفة الاقتراض


وأوضح خبراء اقتصاديون أن قرار الفيدرالي الأمريكي بتثبيت أسعار الفائدة يحمل تأثيراً محدوداً ومسعراً بالفعل في الأسواق، لكنه يدعم في الوقت نفسه حالة من الاستقرار النسبي في تكلفة الاقتراض الخارجي، مع الحفاظ على استقرار شهية المستثمرين وتسعير السندات الدولية.


ومع صدور قرار تثبيت الفائدة، تتجه الأنظار إلى تداعياته على تكلفة الاقتراض الخارجي للدول.


كبح جماح التضخم


وبينوا أن قرار تثبيت أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية جاء متوقعاً، إلا أن اللافت كان تزايد عدد أعضاء مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الداعمين لهذا التوجه مع تبني لهجة أكثر تشدداً في السياسة النقدية.


وأشاروا إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس محاولة واضحة لكبح جماح التضخم، الذي عاد لمستويات قريبة من تلك المسجلة في عام 2022.


وذكروا أن المرحلة القادمة قد تشهد استمرار التثبيت مع تشديد أكبر في لهجة السياسة النقدية، أو حتى العودة إلى رفع الفائدة، ما يعكس حالة من عدم اليقين بشأن المسار المستقبلي للسياسات النقدية الأمريكية.


تعزيز السيولة في الخليج


وفيما يخص اقتصادات الخليج، أشار اقتصاديون إلى الارتباط الوثيق بين الدولار ومعظم العملات الخليجية. وأكدوا أن القطاع المصرفي الخليجي أظهر قوة ملحوظة في مواجهة التقلبات والتحديات الجيوسياسية.


ونوهوا إلى أن ارتفاع أسعار النفط، التي لامست مستويات 120 دولاراً للبرميل، يدعم تدفق مزيد من الودائع إلى النظام المصرفي الخليجي.


وتوقعوا أنه مع قرار الفيدرالي بتثبيت أسعار الفائدة فإن القطاع المصرفي الخليجي قد يشهد نمواً في التمويلات خلال الفترة القادمة، مدفوعاً بانتعاش النشاط الاقتصادي.


وأفادوا أن وتيرة نمو الودائع تفوقت أخيراً على التمويلات، وهو ما يقلص الفجوة بينهما ويعزز قدرة البنوك على التوسع في الإقراض، وهو من شأنه تعزيز تدفقات السيولة الأجنبية إلى الأسواق الخليجية خلال الفترة القادمة.