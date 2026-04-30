Manchester United announced today (Thursday) the extension of midfielder Kobie Mainoo's contract with a long-term deal.

Duration of the new contract

The club stated in a statement on its website: "Kobie Mainoo has signed a new contract that will keep him at Manchester United until June 2031."

Early brilliance with the "Red Devils"

Mainoo joined Manchester United's academy in 2014 and is considered one of the most prominent young talents on the global stage currently.

At just 21 years old, Mainoo has played 98 matches in the "Red Devils" jersey across various competitions, with standout moments including scoring the decisive goal in the FA Cup final in 2024 and representing the England national team in the Euro 2024 final.