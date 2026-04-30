أعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، اليوم (الخميس)، تمديد عقد لاعب وسط الفريق كوبي ماينو بعقد طويل الأمد.

مدة العقد الجديد

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «وقّع كوبي ماينو على عقد جديد سيبقيه في مانشستر يونايتد حتى يونيو 2031».

تألق مبكر مع «الشياطين الحمر»

وكان ماينو قد انضم إلى أكاديمية مانشستر يونايتد في عام 2014، ويُعد من أبرز المواهب الشابة على الساحة العالمية في الفترة الحالية.

وبعمر 21 عاماً فقط، خاض ماينو 98 مباراة بقميص «الشياطين الحمر» في مختلف المسابقات، وكان من أبرز لحظات مسيرته تسجيل هدف الحسم في نهائي كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي عام 2024، وتمثيل منتخب إنجلترا الأول في نهائي يورو 2024.