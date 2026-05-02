All eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium at 7:30 PM today (Saturday) to follow the London derby, which brings Arsenal together with their guest Fulham in the 35th round of the English Premier League.



Arsenal enters their London clash against their neighbor Fulham, who is in 10th place with 48 points, with their decisive and anticipated match against Spanish guest Atletico Madrid in mind, scheduled for next Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Arsenal drew 1 - 1 with Atletico in the first leg, which took place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday, delaying the resolution of their progression to the final match of the tournament, which the London team dreams of winning for the first time in its history, to the return match, set to take place at the Emirates Stadium, which also hosts the match against Fulham.



Arsenal, who is looking to reclaim the title that has been absent from their trophy cabinet since the 2002-2003 season, achieved a valuable and hard-fought 1 - 0 victory over their guest Newcastle in the previous round, returning to the winning path that they had lost in their last two matches, which saw the team coached by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta suffer defeats against Bournemouth and Manchester City. Arsenal hopes to collect three points against Fulham to widen the gap between them and Manchester City to 6 points - even if temporarily - increasing the pressure on the players of the sky blue team ahead of their match against Everton, who is in 11th place with 47 points. Arsenal must continue to push forward in the Premier League and the Champions League to avoid finishing the current season empty-handed, following their loss in the League Cup final against Manchester City last month, as well as their surprising defeat against Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. As for Fulham, they enter the match with the joy of a precious 1 - 0 victory over their guest Aston Villa, and they aim to achieve a positive result tonight against the team nicknamed the Gunners.