تتجه اﻷنظار عند تمام الساعة 7:30 من مساء اليوم (السبت) نحو ملعب اﻹمارات لمتابعة القمة اللندنية، التي تجمع أرسنال بضيفه فولهام ضمن لقاءات الجولة 35 للدوري اﻹنجليزي الممتاز.


ويدخل أرسنال مواجهته اللندنية مع جاره فولهام، صاحب المركز الـ10 برصيد 48 نقطة، وفي ذهنه لقاؤه الحاسم والمرتقب مع ضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني، يوم الثلاثاء المقبل، في إياب قبل نهائي بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا. وكان أرسنال تعادل 1 - 1 مع أتلتيكو في لقاء الذهاب، الذي أقيم بملعب واندا ميتروبوليتانو في العاصمة الإسبانية مدريد، الأربعاء، ليتأجل حسم الصعود إلى المباراة النهائية في البطولة، التي يحلم الفريق اللندني بالتتويج بها للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، إلى مباراة الإياب، المقررة على ملعب الإمارات، الذي يحتضن أيضاً مواجهة فولهام.


وحقق أرسنال، الذي يتطلع لاستعادة اللقب الغائب عن خزائنه منذ موسم 2002-2003، فوزاً ثميناً وصعباً 1 - صفر على ضيفه نيوكاسل في المرحلة الماضية، ليعود إلى طريق الفوز، الذي افتقده في مباراتيه السابقتين اللتين خسرهما فريق المدرب الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا أمام بورنموث ومانشستر سيتي. ويأمل أرسنال في حصد النقاط الثلاث أمام فولهام من أجل توسيع الفارق الذي يفصله عن مانشستر سيتي إلى 6 نقاط- ولو بصورة مؤقتة- ليزيد من حدة الضغوط الملقاة على عاتق لاعبي الفريق السماوي أمام إيفرتون، صاحب المركز الـ11 برصيد 47 نقطة. وبات يتعين على أرسنال المضي قدماً في الدوري الإنجليزي ودوري الأبطال، حتى يتجنب الخروج خالي الوفاض من الموسم الحالي، عقب خسارته نهائي كأس الرابطة أمام مانشستر سيتي، الشهر الماضي، وكذلك هزيمته المفاجئة أمام ساوثهامبتون في دور الثمانية بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي. أما فولهام، فيدخل اللقاء بنشوة الانتصار الثمين 1 - صفر على ضيفه أستون فيلا، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية أمام الفريق الملقب بالمدفعجية.