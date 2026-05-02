يخوض فريق ضمك لقاءً مهماً وصعباً أمام ضيفه الخليج عند تمام الساعة 7:10 من مساء اليوم السبت على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وتقف اﻷرقام بجانب الخليج في المواجهات التاريخية التي جمعتهما في دوري المحترفين إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان في 7 لقاءات، انتصر الخليج في 4 منها، فيما انتصر ضمك في لقاءين وتعادلا في لقاء وحيد.


ويسعى ضمك ﻻستغلال عاملي اﻷرض والجمهور لحصد النقاط الثلاث وتوسيع الفارق بينه ومطارده الرياض إلى 6 نقاط، إذ يحتل ضمك حالياً المركز 15 برصيد 26 نقطة حصدها من 5 انتصارات و11 تعادلاً و14 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 27 وعليه 47 هدفاً.


فيما يدخل الخليج هذا اللقاء بنشوة الفوز اﻷول تحت قيادة مدربه الجديد غوس بويت على حساب النجمة في الجولة الماضية، ويطمح لتحقيق الفوز الثاني على التوالي والقفز لمراكز الوسط إذ يحتل حالياً المركز 11 برصيد 34 نقطة حصدها من 9 انتصارات و7 تعادﻻت و13 خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 49 وعليه 48 هدفاً.