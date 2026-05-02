The Damak team is facing an important and challenging match against its guest Al-Khaleej at exactly 7:10 PM this Saturday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the 31st round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The statistics favor Al-Khaleej in the historical encounters between the two teams in the Professional League, as they have previously met in 7 matches, with Al-Khaleej winning 4 of them, while Damak won 2 matches and they drew in 1.



Damak is looking to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans to secure three points and widen the gap between them and their pursuer Riyadh to 6 points. Currently, Damak occupies the 15th position with 26 points, obtained from 5 wins, 11 draws, and 14 losses, scoring 27 goals and conceding 47.



On the other hand, Al-Khaleej enters this match with the momentum of their first victory under their new coach, Gus Poyet, against Al-Najma in the last round. They aim to achieve their second consecutive win and jump to mid-table positions, as they currently sit in 11th place with 34 points, gained from 9 wins, 7 draws, and 13 losses, scoring 49 goals and conceding 48.