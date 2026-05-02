يحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مضيفه الحزم عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم السبت على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام الحزم بحثاً عن الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر، ويحتل الهلال حالياً المركز الثاني برصيد 71 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات ودون خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 76 وعليه 25 هدفاً.


فيما يطمح فريق الحزم ﻻستغلال عاملي اﻷرض والجمهور للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ9 برصيد 38 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و12 خسارة وله من اﻷهداف 34 وعليه 50 هدفاً.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 15 لقاء، فاز الهلال في 12 لقاء، فيما فاز الحزم في لقاء وحيد، وتعادلا في لقاءين، وأحرز هجوم الهلال 44 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الحزم 9 أهداف.