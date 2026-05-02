The Al-Hilal team will be a heavy guest to its host Al-Hazm at exactly 9:00 PM this Saturday at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the matches of the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League.



Al-Hilal enters its match against Al-Hazm seeking victory and to collect three points to continue chasing the leader Al-Nassr. Currently, Al-Hilal occupies the second position with 71 points, having achieved 21 wins, 8 draws, and no losses, with a total of 76 goals scored and 25 goals conceded.



Meanwhile, Al-Hazm aims to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans to achieve a positive result at the very least to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 9th position with 38 points, having achieved 10 wins, 8 draws, and 12 losses, with a total of 34 goals scored and 50 goals conceded.



The two teams have previously met in the Pro League in 15 matches, with Al-Hilal winning 12 matches, while Al-Hazm won only one match, and they drew in two matches. Al-Hilal's attack has scored 44 goals, while Al-Hazm's attack has scored 9 goals.