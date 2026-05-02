يحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مضيفه الحزم عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم السبت على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 31 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الهلال لقاءه أمام الحزم بحثاً عن الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث لمواصلة مطاردته للمتصدر النصر، ويحتل الهلال حالياً المركز الثاني برصيد 71 نقطة حصدها من 21 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات ودون خسارة، وله من اﻷهداف 76 وعليه 25 هدفاً.
فيما يطمح فريق الحزم ﻻستغلال عاملي اﻷرض والجمهور للخروج بنتيجة إيجابية على أقل تقدير لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، إذ يحتل المركز الـ9 برصيد 38 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و8 تعادﻻت و12 خسارة وله من اﻷهداف 34 وعليه 50 هدفاً.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في دوري المحترفين في 15 لقاء، فاز الهلال في 12 لقاء، فيما فاز الحزم في لقاء وحيد، وتعادلا في لقاءين، وأحرز هجوم الهلال 44 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الحزم 9 أهداف.
The Al-Hilal team will be a heavy guest to its host Al-Hazm at exactly 9:00 PM this Saturday at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the matches of the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Hilal enters its match against Al-Hazm seeking victory and to collect three points to continue chasing the leader Al-Nassr. Currently, Al-Hilal occupies the second position with 71 points, having achieved 21 wins, 8 draws, and no losses, with a total of 76 goals scored and 25 goals conceded.
Meanwhile, Al-Hazm aims to take advantage of the home ground and the support of the fans to achieve a positive result at the very least to improve its position in the standings, as it occupies the 9th position with 38 points, having achieved 10 wins, 8 draws, and 12 losses, with a total of 34 goals scored and 50 goals conceded.
The two teams have previously met in the Pro League in 15 matches, with Al-Hilal winning 12 matches, while Al-Hazm won only one match, and they drew in two matches. Al-Hilal's attack has scored 44 goals, while Al-Hazm's attack has scored 9 goals.