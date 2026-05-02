أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الكونغرس بأن الحرب مع إيران «انتهت»، في خطوة تهدف إلى احتواء الجدل القانوني المتصاعد حول ضرورة الحصول على تفويض تشريعي لمواصلة العمليات العسكرية، وذلك وفق ما كشفه موقع «بوليتيكو».

خطاب إلى الكونغرس.. وسباق مع المهلة القانونية

وأوضح البيت الأبيض، في رسالة اطّلع، أن الإدارة تعتبر وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران كفيلاً بإيقاف «الساعة القانونية» المرتبطة بمهلة الـ60 يوماً، التي تفرض وقف العمليات العسكرية ما لم يمنح الكونغرس تفويضاً رسمياً باستخدام القوة.

وجاءت هذه الخطوة في توقيت حرج، مع بلوغ النزاع في الشرق الأوسط هذا السقف الزمني، وسط تصاعد الضغوط داخل الكونغرس، خصوصاً مع استمرار العمليات دون استراتيجية خروج واضحة.

انقسام في واشنطن

وتسعى الرسالةبحسب «بوليتيكو» إلى كبح معركة سياسية داخل «الكابيتول هيل»، حيث يواجه ترمب احتمالات تراجع دعم بعض الجمهوريين، إلى جانب اعتراضات الديمقراطيين، الذين يرون أن الإدارة ملزمة بإنهاء الحملة العسكرية فور بلوغ المهلة القانونية.

ويرى منتقدو البيت الأبيض أن تفسير «وقف النار» كبديل عن التفويض التشريعي لا ينسجم مع نصوص القانون، وقد يفتح الباب لمواجهة دستورية جديدة بين السلطتين التنفيذية والتشريعية.

«لا تبادل لإطلاق النار» منذ أبريل

وفي نص الرسالة، أكد ترمب أنه «لم يحدث أي تبادل لإطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران منذ 7 أبريل 2026»، مشيراً إلى أن وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم تمديده «إلى أجل غير محدد» يعني أن «الأعمال العدائية التي بدأت في 28 فبراير 2026 قد انتهت».

مفاوضات متعثرة وحصار مستمر

تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تعثر المفاوضات واستمرار الحصار العسكري على الموانئ الإيرانية. وكشف ترمب، قبيل مغادرته البيت الأبيض إلى فلوريدا، أنه قدم «مقترحاً نهائياً» لطهران، لكنه أبدى تشاؤمه من إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق، واصفاً الحكومة الإيرانية بـ«غير المتماسكة».
وقال: «أحرزوا بعض التقدم، لكنني لست متأكداً أنهم سيصلون إلى اتفاق.. يريدون إبرام صفقة، لكنني غير راضٍ».