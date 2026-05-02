أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الكونغرس بأن الحرب مع إيران «انتهت»، في خطوة تهدف إلى احتواء الجدل القانوني المتصاعد حول ضرورة الحصول على تفويض تشريعي لمواصلة العمليات العسكرية، وذلك وفق ما كشفه موقع «بوليتيكو».
خطاب إلى الكونغرس.. وسباق مع المهلة القانونية
وأوضح البيت الأبيض، في رسالة اطّلع، أن الإدارة تعتبر وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران كفيلاً بإيقاف «الساعة القانونية» المرتبطة بمهلة الـ60 يوماً، التي تفرض وقف العمليات العسكرية ما لم يمنح الكونغرس تفويضاً رسمياً باستخدام القوة.
وجاءت هذه الخطوة في توقيت حرج، مع بلوغ النزاع في الشرق الأوسط هذا السقف الزمني، وسط تصاعد الضغوط داخل الكونغرس، خصوصاً مع استمرار العمليات دون استراتيجية خروج واضحة.
انقسام في واشنطن
وتسعى الرسالةبحسب «بوليتيكو» إلى كبح معركة سياسية داخل «الكابيتول هيل»، حيث يواجه ترمب احتمالات تراجع دعم بعض الجمهوريين، إلى جانب اعتراضات الديمقراطيين، الذين يرون أن الإدارة ملزمة بإنهاء الحملة العسكرية فور بلوغ المهلة القانونية.
ويرى منتقدو البيت الأبيض أن تفسير «وقف النار» كبديل عن التفويض التشريعي لا ينسجم مع نصوص القانون، وقد يفتح الباب لمواجهة دستورية جديدة بين السلطتين التنفيذية والتشريعية.
«لا تبادل لإطلاق النار» منذ أبريل
وفي نص الرسالة، أكد ترمب أنه «لم يحدث أي تبادل لإطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران منذ 7 أبريل 2026»، مشيراً إلى أن وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم تمديده «إلى أجل غير محدد» يعني أن «الأعمال العدائية التي بدأت في 28 فبراير 2026 قد انتهت».
مفاوضات متعثرة وحصار مستمر
تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تعثر المفاوضات واستمرار الحصار العسكري على الموانئ الإيرانية. وكشف ترمب، قبيل مغادرته البيت الأبيض إلى فلوريدا، أنه قدم «مقترحاً نهائياً» لطهران، لكنه أبدى تشاؤمه من إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق، واصفاً الحكومة الإيرانية بـ«غير المتماسكة».
وقال: «أحرزوا بعض التقدم، لكنني لست متأكداً أنهم سيصلون إلى اتفاق.. يريدون إبرام صفقة، لكنني غير راضٍ».
U.S. President Donald Trump informed Congress that the war with Iran has "ended," in a move aimed at containing the escalating legal debate over the necessity of obtaining legislative authorization to continue military operations, according to what was revealed by the "Politico" website.
Letter to Congress.. and a race against the legal deadline
The White House clarified, in a message reviewed, that the administration considers the ceasefire with Tehran sufficient to stop the "legal clock" associated with the 60-day deadline, which imposes a halt to military operations unless Congress grants an official authorization for the use of force.
This step came at a critical time, as the conflict in the Middle East reached this time limit, amid rising pressures within Congress, especially with operations continuing without a clear exit strategy.
Division in Washington
The message, according to "Politico," seeks to curb a political battle within "Capitol Hill," where Trump faces the possibility of dwindling support from some Republicans, alongside objections from Democrats, who believe the administration is obligated to end the military campaign once the legal deadline is reached.
Critics of the White House argue that interpreting the "ceasefire" as an alternative to legislative authorization does not align with the texts of the law and may open the door to a new constitutional confrontation between the executive and legislative branches.
"No gunfire exchange" since April
In the text of the message, Trump confirmed that "there has been no exchange of gunfire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," noting that the ceasefire, which has been extended "indefinitely," means that "the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have ended."
Stalled negotiations and ongoing blockade
These developments come amid stalled negotiations and the ongoing military blockade on Iranian ports. Trump revealed, shortly before leaving the White House for Florida, that he had presented a "final proposal" to Tehran, but expressed pessimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement, describing the Iranian government as "disjointed."
He said: "They made some progress, but I'm not sure they will reach an agreement... They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied."