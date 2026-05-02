U.S. President Donald Trump informed Congress that the war with Iran has "ended," in a move aimed at containing the escalating legal debate over the necessity of obtaining legislative authorization to continue military operations, according to what was revealed by the "Politico" website.

Letter to Congress.. and a race against the legal deadline

The White House clarified, in a message reviewed, that the administration considers the ceasefire with Tehran sufficient to stop the "legal clock" associated with the 60-day deadline, which imposes a halt to military operations unless Congress grants an official authorization for the use of force.

This step came at a critical time, as the conflict in the Middle East reached this time limit, amid rising pressures within Congress, especially with operations continuing without a clear exit strategy.

Division in Washington

The message, according to "Politico," seeks to curb a political battle within "Capitol Hill," where Trump faces the possibility of dwindling support from some Republicans, alongside objections from Democrats, who believe the administration is obligated to end the military campaign once the legal deadline is reached.

Critics of the White House argue that interpreting the "ceasefire" as an alternative to legislative authorization does not align with the texts of the law and may open the door to a new constitutional confrontation between the executive and legislative branches.

"No gunfire exchange" since April

In the text of the message, Trump confirmed that "there has been no exchange of gunfire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," noting that the ceasefire, which has been extended "indefinitely," means that "the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have ended."

Stalled negotiations and ongoing blockade

These developments come amid stalled negotiations and the ongoing military blockade on Iranian ports. Trump revealed, shortly before leaving the White House for Florida, that he had presented a "final proposal" to Tehran, but expressed pessimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement, describing the Iranian government as "disjointed."

He said: "They made some progress, but I'm not sure they will reach an agreement... They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied."